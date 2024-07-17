Munters
Q2 report 2024
Klas Forsström, President and CEO Katharina Fischer, GVP and CFO
Ann-Sofi Jönsson & Line Dovärn, Investor Relations
Strong second quarter - well positioned for future growth
Robust order intake
Order intake
Announced orders*
Order backlog
MSEK
15 000
6 000
11,834
10 000
4 000
3,536
2 000
5 000
0
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2023
2024
Q2 Order intake, +3% (-2%org)
- AT - flat, mainly weaker battery in APAC
- DCT - flat, good level of smaller & mid- sized orders
-
FT - good growth, driven by Americas &
EMEA
Q2: Order backlog, +6%
- mainly large orders in DCT & AT, to be delivered throughout 2025
Increased net sales
MSEK
Net Sales
6 000
3,791
- 000
-
000
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2023
2024
Q2: Net sales, +7% (+2% org)
- AT - declined, primarily weaker battery sub-segment in APAC
- DCT - strong growth, successful execution on deliveries
- FT - grew strongly, primarily EMEA & Americas
Book-to-bill Q2: 0.93
All-time high profitability
MSEK
Adj. EBITA
Adj. EBITA margin
800
17.8
20%
18%
600
16%
673
14%
400
12%
10%
200
8%
6%
0
4%
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2023
2024
Adj. EBITA-margin, Q2 17.8%
- strong volume growth in DCT & FT
- positive product mix and deliveries in AT
- strengthening effects from lean practices and other efficiency improvements
- accelerated investments in digitalizing, ways-of-working, our manufacturing footprint and innovation across all BA
2 AT = business area AirTech, DCT = Data Center Technologies, FT = FoodTech, BA = business areas *Large orders announced through press releases
Americas & EMEA main drivers of growth
Regional share Q2
Order intake
Net sales
Order intake
Net sales
Order intake
Net sales
26%
26%
14%
12%
60%
62%
Americas - order intake
- AirTech- flat development, growth in Commercial & Components, offset by battery & Service
- DCT- strong underlying demand, hyperscalers rely on colocation providers to grow rapidly
- FoodTech- good growth in CS, primarily swine, dairy and layer segments. DS continued to show strong growth
EMEA - order intake
- AirTech- growth especially in the Industrial segment
- DCT- steady growth
- FoodTech- recovery in the market with strong growth in the broiler segment
APAC- order intake
- AirTech- weaker development, mainly due to the battery market in China
- FoodTech- continued slight recovery with good growth in the layer segment
All figures as reported, not currency adjusted.
3 OI: Order intake, NS: Net sales
CS - Climate solutions (equipment incl. controllers), DS - Digital solutions
Solid order backlog - large orders supportive into 2025
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
MUSD 65
US car manufacturer
Climate control systems
MUSD 63
US colocator
Standard chilled water (CRAHs)
MUSD 176
US colocator
SyCool Split solutions
MUSD 54
Multinational car manufacturer 2 climate control system orders
MUSD 88
US colocator
Standard chilled water (CRAHs)
MUSD 137
US colocator
SyCool Split solutions
MUSD 65
US colocator
Standard chilled water (CRAHs)
Order received
Expected delivery period
4
Strong underlying long-term demand
Order Intake flat mainly due to weak battery market in APAC;
- Industrial (excl. battery) good development in EMEA & Americas, slightly offset by APAC
- Battery in Americas & APAC weak
- Commercial - Americas strong, slightly offset by APAC
- CT1- increased through acq. of Airprotech in EMEA
- Components - strong growth in Americas, EMEA good whereas APAC weaker, impacted by Chinese battery market
- Service - decreased primarily due to lower demand in Americas
Order Backlog decreased
MSEK
4 000
3,850
2 000
1,760
0
5
Q222
Q322
Q422
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Q124
Q224
Order Intake
Order Backlog
1 Clean Technologies
AirTech
> 5 % ~ 1-5 % ± 0 -1% neg
% order intake
Market
Customer segment
Q2 2024
Outlook *
Industrial
53%
…whereof battery
13%
…whereof food processing
8%
…whereof commercial
12%
…whereof other
19%
Clean Technologies
7%
Service & components
39%
…whereof service
22%
…whereof components**
17%
- Market outlook and comments are indicative and refer to the coming six months
- Dehumidification rotors and humidification pads sold through OEM channels
AirTech
Strengthened margin development
Net Sales decreased, primarily weaker battery sub-segmentin APAC;
- Industrial (excl. battery) - declined, weak Americas whereas growth in food in EMEA & APAC
- Battery - growth in Americas, offset by weak EMEA & APAC
- CT- growth driven by acq. of Airprotech in EMEA
- Components - growth in Americas & EMEA driven by increased sales of evaporative pads to the data center market
- Service - grew, driven by EMEA, other regions flat
Adj. EBITA margin increased;
- cont. efficiency improvements, slightly offset by lower production utilization rate in EMEA & APAC
- positive effect from product mix in Americas as deliveries on major orders were finalized
- increased investments in operational efficiency & innovation - foreseen to continue and increase
6
Change (%)
Q2
Q2
Org.
Struct*
FX
2024
2023
MSEK
Order intake
1,760
1,726
-5
7
0
Order backlog
3,850
4,124
Net sales
1,938
2,088
-13
6
0
Adj. EBITA
341
346
-5
3
1
Adj. EBITA (%)
17.6
16.6
2 500
20%
2 000
16%
1 500
12%
EBITA margin
MSEK
1 000
8%
500
4%
Adj.
0
0%
Q222
Q322
Q422
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Q124
Q224
Net sales
LTM Adj. EBITA-margin
Adj. EBITA-margin
* Acquisitions & divestments
.
Solid development in several segments
MSEK
Order intake per segment
- 000
2 500
- 000
1 500
- 000
500
0
Q2 2022
Q3
2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Service
Components
Commercial
Other Industrial
CT
Battery
Announced orders*
Net Sales
7
*Large orders announced through press releases
AirTech
Development Q2 2022 - Q2 2024
- Battery - increased competition and cont. delays in greenfield investments, slow down in all regions
- CT- stable development
- Other industrial - steady development
- Commercial - increase in Q4 2023 due to acquisition of Zeco
- Components - impacted by lower replacements in Chinese battery market, good growth of evaporative pads to the DC market
- Service - solid development
Components - the foundation we build our business on
Desiccant wheel (rotor) removes moisture, as much as 99.9%
~40% of Component order intake
How we stay ahead:
- constantly working with energy efficiency & material investigation
- partnering to accelerate innovation
- examining waste streams to enhance circularity
Evaporative pads add moisture
- historically used in many industrial & agricultural processes
- increasingly popular in server halls & data centers - requires extensive cooling and humidity control
~60% of Component order intake
8
Dehumidification crucial to maximize operational lifespan of a wind park
Dehumidification in wind farms important as high humidity can significantly impact efficiency:
- combats condensation and mold growth
- prevents corrosion
- reduces electrical malfunctions
• maximizes uptime
9
Underlying demand strong & increased order backlog
Order Intake flat;
- good level of smaller and mid-sized order, driven by the colocation market in Americas
- underlying demand remains strong
Order Backlog increased;
- majority attributable to large orders to be delivered throughout 2025
8 000
6903
MSEK
6 000
4 000
2 000
1060
0
Q222
Q322
Q422
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Q124
Q224
Order Intake
Order Backlog
10
Data Center Technologies
> 5 %
~ 1-5 %
± 0 -1%
neg
Customer
Order Intake
Market
segment
Q2 2024
Outlook *
Hyperscaler2%
Co-locator98%
Telco &
1%
enterprise
- Hyperscalers -need massive amounts of server space and rely on colocation providers to grow rapidly
- Colocation - continued strong demand due to increased build outs and investments, driven by increased leasing demand from hyperscalers
- Telco & enterprises - moving away from own facilities, market growth but lower pace
* Market outlook and comments are indicative and refer to the coming six months
