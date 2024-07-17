Klas Forsström, President and CEO Katharina Fischer, GVP and CFO

2 AT = business area AirTech, DCT = Data Center Technologies, FT = FoodTech, BA = business areas *Large orders announced through press releases

strengthening effects from lean practices and other efficiency improvements

positive product mix and deliveries in AT

mainly large orders in DCT & AT, to be delivered throughout 2025

AT - flat, mainly weaker battery in APAC

Strong second quarter - well positioned for future growth

All figures as reported, not currency adjusted.

Dehumidification rotors and humidification pads sold through OEM channels

Market outlook and comments are indicative and refer to the coming six months

Service - decreased primarily due to lower demand in Americas

Components - strong growth in Americas, EMEA good whereas APAC weaker, impacted by Chinese battery market

Industrial (excl. battery) good development in EMEA & Americas, slightly offset by APAC

Order Intake flat mainly due to weak battery market in APAC;

increased investments in operational efficiency & innovation - foreseen to continue and increase

positive effect from product mix in Americas as deliveries on major orders were finalized

cont. efficiency improvements, slightly offset by lower production utilization rate in EMEA & APAC

Service - grew, driven by EMEA, other regions flat

Components - growth in Americas & EMEA driven by increased sales of evaporative pads to the data center market

CT- growth driven by acq. of Airprotech in EMEA

Battery - growth in Americas, offset by weak EMEA & APAC

Industrial (excl. battery) - declined, weak Americas whereas growth in food in EMEA & APAC

Components - impacted by lower replacements in Chinese battery market, good growth of evaporative pads to the DC market

Commercial - increase in Q4 2023 due to acquisition of Zeco

Battery - increased competition and cont. delays in greenfield investments, slow down in all regions

Solid development in several segments

increasingly popular in server halls & data centers - requires extensive cooling and humidity control

historically used in many industrial & agricultural processes

How we stay ahead:

Desiccant wheel (rotor) removes moisture, as much as 99.9%

Components - the foundation we build our business on

Nacelle & Hub - dehumidification placed inside, also used during storage & transportation

Tower - dehumidification placed inside at the bottom, mainly off-shore wind parks

Dehumidification crucial to maximize operational lifespan of a wind park Dehumidification in wind farms important as high humidity can significantly impact efficiency: combats condensation and mold growth

prevents corrosion

reduces electrical malfunctions • maximizes uptime