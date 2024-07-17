Q2 2024
A strong second quarter with an all-time high profitability
April-June
- Order intake increased +3% (-2% organic) with good growth in FoodTech offset by AirTech and Data Center Technologies (DCT). In AirTech order intake was flat, mainly due to the weaker battery sub-segment in APAC. Order intake in DCT was flat, with a good level of smaller and mid-sized orders. Order intake in FoodTech increased, primarily driven by good growth in Americas and EMEA. Digital solutions within FoodTech continued to show strong growth.
- Net sales increased +7% (+2% organic). In AirTech net sales declined, primarily due to the weaker battery sub- segment in APAC. In DCT successful execution on deliveries of large orders announced last year continued to contribute to strong growth. FoodTech grew strongly, with contributions mainly from the EMEA and Americas regions.
- The adj. EBITA margin improved driven by strong net sales growth in DCT and FoodTech, a positive effect from product mix in AirTech as deliveries on major orders were finalized, combined with positive effects from lean practices and other efficiency improvements initiatives.
- Earnings per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 1.81 (1.40) in the second quarter.
- Cash flow from operating activities improved mainly because of an increase of operating earnings and a positive development of working capital. The positive impact on working capital in the quarter was primarily driven by customer advances related to DCT in Americas. OWC/net sales amounted to 12.5%, within our target range of 13-10%.
- Leverage decreased for the fourth consecutive quarter, from 2.0x at the end of March to 1.8x mainly because of increased operating earnings and lower net debt.
Events after the close of the period
- The strategic review initiated last year, of the Equipment business within FoodTech, has now been completed. The conclusion of this review is our intention to divest this business.
- In July, Munters announced the acquisition of the majority share in Automated Environments (AEI), a US- based company specializing in automated control systems for the layer industry.
- In July, Munters announced an agreement has been signed to acquire Geoclima, an Italian manufacturer of air- and water-cooled chillers. Geoclima's product offering completes Munters DCT cooling portfolio enhancing the company's ability to offer full solutions to the total data center cooling market.
Financial summary
Q2
Jan-Jun
LTM
Full-year
MSEK
2024
2023
∆%
2024
2023
∆%
Jul-Jun
2023
Order intake
3,536
3,427
3
6,904
5,972
16
15,048
14,116
Net sales
3,791
3,536
7
7,329
6,711
9
14,548
13,930
Growth
7%
35%
9%
42%
18%
34%
of which organic growth
2%
27%
5%
32%
-
27%
of which acquisitions and divestments
4%
1%
5%
2%
-
3%
of which currency effects
0%
7%
-1%
8%
-
5%
Operating profit (EBIT)
578
408
42
990
756
31
1,820
1,586
Operating margin, %
15.3
11.5
13.5
11.3
12.5
11.4
Adjusted EBITA
673
479
41
1,171
868
35
2,142
1,839
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
17.8
13.5
16.0
12.9
14.7
13.2
Net income
342
257
33
569
470
21
890
792
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
1.81
1.40
3.00
2.58
4.72
4.30
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
1.81
1.40
3.00
2.58
4.72
4.30
Cash flow from operating activities
662
10
1,215
-158
2,439
1,066
OWC/Net Sales
12.5%
13.2%
12.5%
13.2%
12.5%
14.2%
Net debt
4,447
4,833
4,447
4,833
4,447
4,620
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA, LTM
1.8
2.7
1.8
2.7
1.8
2.1
Currency adjusted
growth
+7%
Adj. EBITA margin
17.8%
Operating working
capital/net sales
12.5%
Interim report January-June 2024
1
CEO comments
Klas Forsström
President and CEO
"Munters reports a strong quarter with an all-time high profitability. We are well positioned for future growth."
A strong second quarter with an all-time high profitability
Munters reports a strong second quarter performance with robust order intake and net sales. The adjusted EBITA-margin was at an all-time high in the second quarter, reflecting all the work done in recent years to improve efficiency. We are well positioned for future growth..
Strong underlying market trends, continued good growth
In AirTech, climate change as well as the industry's need for precise humidity control and advancements in energy-efficient desiccant models continue to fuel growth in the market long-term. Some market segments have seen a slower development in the short-term, which in this quarter was particularly noted by delayed investments in battery production across all regions. Order intake in AirTech developed flat in the quarter. As digitalization continues and AI becomes more widely used across various sectors, demand for effective and adaptable cooling solutions remains high. This presents strong mid-to-long-term growth opportunities for DCT as we offer a range of cooling technologies that enable customers to address heat generation challenges. In the quarter order intake for DCT was flat, and as previously communicated, this market is uneven, meaning that order intake can fluctuate significantly between quarters. In FoodTech, order intake increased as demand for both indoor climate solutions and digital solutions was strong. We continue to see an increasing demand for controllers, automation tools and optimization software platforms as food producers increasingly use real- time data to make accurate changes for improved animal welfare, maximize production and reduce waste and CO2 emissions.
Net sales increased, driven by a very strong growth in DCT and FoodTech. AirTech had a weaker development. Munters has an ambition to increase service* and components revenues in the long term to reach more than one third of net sales, and in the quarter this amounted to 25% of net sales.
A quarter with an all-time high profitability, improved cash-flow and strengthened financial position
All business areas improved their profitability in the second quarter. In AirTech this was driven by a favorable product mix, good level of deliveries on earlier announced orders combined with a high capacity utilization. DCT continued to improve its margin mainly driven by effects from diligent lean practices and good level of deliveries on orders previously announced. Both Digital and Climate solutions in FoodTech increased profitability levels because of higher volumes and significant efficiency gains. At the same time, Munters continued to invest in digitalizing, ways-of-working, our manufacturing footprint and innovation across all business areas.
Operating cash flow increased in the quarter because of increased earnings and a very good improvement in operating working capital (OWC), resulting in OWC/net sales of 12.5% within our target range of 13-10%. This led to a lower leverage for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Progress on strategic ambitions and conclusion reached in strategic review of FoodTech equipment
In May, we updated our mid-term growth target to include growth generated by M&A. In the second quarter, AirTech closed the acquisition of Airprotech. It broadens our offering in Clean Technologies and emission abatement to better help customers reduce their carbon footprint. After the close of the quarter, we announced the acquisition of a majority share in Automated Environments (AEI), which accelerates our digital journey in FoodTech as we now add a control system for the layer industry to our offering. We also announced the acquisition of Geoclima, an Italian manufacturer of air- and water-cooled chillers. It completes DCTs cooling portfolio by enhancing our ability to offer full solutions to the total data center cooling market.
Last year, we initiated a strategic review of the Equipment business within FoodTech, which has now been completed. The conclusion of this review is our intention to divest this business.
I am very pleased that we took a step to align Munters with the Paris agreement in the second quarter by committing to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). By setting ambitious climate goals, we not only strengthen our own commitment but also hope to inspire the rest of the industry to move towards a more sustainable future.
I want to express my sincere gratitude to all our dedicated employees for their hard work.
*Service is defined as after-market service and SaaS revenues.
Midterm financial targets
Sustainability targets for 2030
Net sales growth:
Annual currency adjusted
Environment
Target: Reduce CO2e emissions
net sales growth above 14%.
Scope 1&2, Net zero; Scope 3, reduction in line
Performance Q2 2024: 7% (28)
with the Paris agreement 1.5 °C:
Adjusted EBITA
An adjusted EBITA margin above 14%.
Social
Target: Gender equity
margin:
Performance Q2 2024: 17.8% (13.5)
Women in Workforce to reach 30%; and Women
leaders to reach 30%:
OWC/net sales:
Average (LTM) operating working capital in the
Governance
Target: Code of Conduct compliance
range of 13-10 % of net sales.
Employee CoC, to reach 100%; Supplier CoC, to
Performance Q2 2024: 12.5% (13.2)
reach 100%; Customer CoC, continuous
increase.
Dividend policy:
Aim to pay an annual dividend corresponding to
Service &
Revenues in the long term of
30-50% of net income for the year
Components
> 1/3 of net sales
Dividend 2024: 30% (SEK 1.30 per share, totaling
ambition:
Performance Q2 2024: 25%
MSEK 237) paid in two instalments.
See Munters Annual and Sustainability report (ASR) 2023, pages 61-94, for further information on goals and outcome or at www.munters.com. For full description of the dividend policy, see the ASR 2023, page 10 or at www.munters.com.
Interim report January-June 2024
2
Financial performance
Q2
Jan-Jun
LTM Full-year
MSEK
2024
2023
∆%
2024
2023
∆%
Jul-Jun
2023
Order intake
3,536
3,427
3
6,904
5,972
16
15,048
14,116
AirTech
1,760
1,726
2
4,016
3,412
18
7,400
6,796
DCT
1,060
1,067
-1
1,403
1,360
3
4,991
4,948
FoodTech
741
646
15
1,528
1,227
25
2,734
2,433
Corporate & elim.
-26
-11
-
-42
-26
-
-77
-61
Net sales
3,791
3,536
7
7,329
6,711
9
14,548
13,930
AirTech
1,938
2,088
-7
3,933
4,111
-4
8,048
8,226
DCT
1,109
878
26
2,065
1,530
35
3,943
3,408
FoodTech
763
583
31
1,359
1,095
24
2,627
2,363
Corporate & elim.
-19
-13
-
-29
-26
-
-70
-67
Adjusted EBITA
673
479
41
1,171
868
35
2,142
1,839
AirTech
341
346
-1
637
668
-5
1,247
1,278
DCT
243
133
82
424
215
97
728
519
FoodTech
135
58
135
205
82
150
345
222
Corporate & elim.
-45
-57
-
-95
-97
-
-178
-181
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
17.8
13.5
16.0
12.9
14.7
13.2
AirTech
17.6
16.6
16.2
16.3
15.5
15.5
DCT
21.9
15.2
20.5
14.1
18.5
15.2
FoodTech
17.7
9.9
15.1
7.5
13.1
9.4
Order intake
April-June 2024
Order intake amounted to MSEK 3,536 (3.427), (organic development of -2%, structural +5%, currency effects 0%), with good growth in FoodTech offset by AirTech and DCT.
In AirTech order intake developed flat, mainly due to the weaker battery sub-segment in APAC. The EMEA region showed growth whereas Americas had a flat development. Order intake in DCT was flat, with a good level of smaller and mid-sized orders. Order intake in FoodTech increased, primarily driven by good growth in Americas and EMEA. Digital solutions within FoodTech continued to show strong growth.
January-June 2024
Order intake during the first half of the year amounted to MSEK 6,904 (5,972), (organic development of +11%, structural +5%, currency effects -1%), with strong growth in all business areas, especially AirTech and FoodTech.
The order backlog at the end of the period amounted to MSEK 11,834 compared to MSEK 11,153 in the second quarter 2023, corresponding to a 6% increase.
For more information on the order intake, see the business area comments on pages 6, 7 and 8.
Net sales
April-June 2024
Net sales grew to MSEK 3,791 (3,536) (organic growth +2%, structural +4%, currency effects 0%). In DCT successful execution on deliveries of large orders announced last year continued to contribute to strong growth. FoodTech grew strongly, with contributions mainly from the EMEA and Americas regions. In AirTech net sales declined, primarily due to the weaker battery sub-segment in APAC. The Americas region showed growth, whereas EMEA developed flat.
Munters has an ambition to reach a service and components level of more than one third of net sales in the long-term. Service is defined as after-market service plus Software-as-a-Service (Saas) revenues. Service and components amounted to 25% of net sales. Service accounted for 17% of total net sales.
January-June 2024
Net sales grew to MSEK 7,329 (6,711) (organic growth +5%, structural +5%, currency effects -1%).
For more information on the net sales, see the business area comments on pages 6, 7 and 8.
Quarterly order intake (MSEK)
8,000
20,000
6,000
15,000
4,000
10,000
2,000
5,000
0
0
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
LTM
Order intake per Business Area Q2, 2024
0%
50%
100%
AirTech 49%
DCT 30%
FoodTech 21%
Order intake per region
Q2, 2024
0%
50%
100%
Americas 60%
EMEA 26%
APAC 14%
Quarterly net sales, (MSEK)
4,000
16,000
3,000
12,000
2,000
8,000
1,000
4,000
0
0
Q2Q3Q4 Q1 Q2Q3Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
LTM
Net sales per Business Area
Q2, 2024
0%50%100% AirTech 51% DCT 29% FoodTech 20%
Net sales per region Q2, 2024
0%
50%
100%
Americas 62%
EMEA 26%
APAC 12%
Interim report January-June 2024
3
Results
Adjusted EBITDA and EBITA excludes Items Affecting Comparability, IAC, see page 18 for disclosure of the IACs.
April-June 2024
The gross margin amounted to 37.2% (31.7).
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to MSEK 771 (561), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.3% (15.9). Depreciation of tangible assets amounted to MSEK -98(-82), whereof depreciation of leased assets was MSEK -49(-48).
Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 673 (479), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 17.8% (13.5). The margin improved due to strong net sales growth in DCT and FoodTech, a positive effect from product mix in AirTech as deliveries on major orders were finalized. All business areas had positive effects from lean practices and other efficiency improvements initiatives.
Operating profit (EBIT) was MSEK 578 (408), corresponding to an operating margin of 15.3% (11.5). Amortization of intangible assets were MSEK -54(-37), where MSEK -14(-13) related to amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions.
For more information on the results, see the business area comments on pages 6, 7 and 8.
January-June 2024
The gross margin amounted to 35.5% (31.1).
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to MSEK 1,353 (1,023), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA-margin of 18.5% (15.2). Depreciation of tangible assets amounted to MSEK -182(-155), whereof depreciation of leased assets was MSEK -93(-88).
Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 1,171 (868), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 16.0% (12.9). The margin improved due to strong net sales growth in DCT and FoodTech and a positive effect from product mix in AirTech as deliveries on major orders were finalized. Also, all business areas had positive effects from lean practices and other efficiency improvements initiatives.
Operating profit (EBIT) was MSEK 990 (756), corresponding to an operating margin of 13.5% (11.3). Amortization of intangible assets were MSEK -95(-72), where MSEK -27(-25) related to amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
Items affecting comparability (IAC)
Items affecting comparability totaled MSEK -41(-34) in the second quarter, including costs for restructuring activities of MSEK -13(-8) and costs for M&A activities of MSEK -7(-6). Other IACs totaled MSEK -20(-20) and relate mainly to costs for the strategic review of the equipment offering in FoodTech.
For the 6 months period, IACs totaled MSEK -85(-40) including restructuring activities of MSEK -24(-12) and costs for M&A activities of MSEK -16(-7). Other IACs, mainly related to the strategic review, amounted to MSEK -45(-20).
Financial items
Financial income and expenses for the second quarter amounted to MSEK -91(-66). Compared to the same period last year interest expenses have increased mainly due to increased outstanding debt. Interest expense on lease liabilities amounts to MSEK -10(-11) in the second quarter.
Financial income and expenses for the first six months amounted to MSEK -178(-139).
Taxes
Income taxes for the second quarter were MSEK -146(-85) with an effective tax rate of 30% (25). Income taxes for the first six months were MSEK -244(-147) with an effective tax rate of 30% (24).
The tax rate for the second quarter and the first six months are negatively impacted by tax losses not recognized in Sweden and Germany.
Earnings per share
Net income attributable to Parent Company's shareholders amounted to MSEK 330 (256) in the second quarter.
Earnings per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 1.81 (1.40) in the second quarter and SEK 3.00 (2.58) for the 6 months period.
The average number of outstanding ordinary shares in the second quarter, for the purpose of calculating earnings per share, was 182,538,820 before dilution and after dilution.
Quarterly gross margin, %
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
Q2
Q3 Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3 Q4
Q1
Q2
22
23
24
Quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin, %
30%
20%
10%
0% Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
222324
Quarterly adjusted EBITA margin, %
20%
15%
10%
5%
0% Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
222324
Quarterly EBIT margin, %
20%
15%
10%
5%
0% Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
222324
Tax rate per quarter, %
90%
75%
60%
45%
30%
15%
0% Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
222324
Quarterly EPS, SEK
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
222324
Interim report January-June 2024
4
Financial position
Net debt as of June 30 amounted to MSEK 4,447 compared to MSEK 4,557 at the end of March 2024 and MSEK 4,833 at the end of June 2023. Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.8x compared to 2.0x at end of March 2024 and 2.7x at the end of June 2023.
Interest-bearing liabilities, including lease liabilities, increased by MSEK 617 compared to same period last year and amounted to MSEK 5,936 (5,319). The increase is driven mainly from acquisitions financed through debt executed during the recent year.
The Group's interest-bearing liabilities have an average maturity of 2.4 years. The financing agreement of MEUR 100 Revolving Credit Facility designated for M&A purposes has been renegotiated with an extended maturity to Q4 2025.
During the last 12 months Munters has closed acquisitions of the Indian air handling equipment company ZECO and Airprotech, an Italian manufacturer of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) abatement systems. In addition, Munters participated in capital increases in three minority investments and made two new minority investments.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 1,775 (710) as of June 30 which is an increase of MSEK 1,065.
Average capital employed for the last twelve months was MSEK 11,819 (10,145). Return on capital employed (ROCE) for the last twelve months increased to 15.8% (12.7) mainly due to an increase in operating earnings.
Cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 662 (10) in the second quarter and MSEK 1 215 (-158) for the first six months of 2024. The positive cash flow is related to an increase of operating earnings and a positive development of working capital compared to last year.
Cash flow from changes in working capital had a positive impact of MSEK 172 (-321) in the second quarter and MSEK 388 (-834) for the first six months of 2024. The positive development in working capital in the first six months is mainly driven by DCT in the US through increased customer advances and decreased accrued income.
Total cash flow for the second quarter amounted to MSEK 205 (90) and MSEK 225 (-205) for the first six months of 2024. The total cash flow for the first six months was impacted mainly by investments in tangible and intangible assets of MSEK -353 acquisitions and investments in associated companies of MSEK -247 and payment of the first of two installments of dividend in 2024 to external shareholders in March of MSEK -119. Driven by the strong cash flow in the first six months, external debt has decreased by MSEK -226.
Parent company
The parent company for the Group is Munters Group AB. The parent company does not engage in sales of goods and services to external customers. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to MSEK 0 (0).
Net debt per quarter
6,000
4.0
5,000
3.0
4,000
3,000
2.0
2,000
1.0
1,000
0
-
Q2Q3Q4 Q1 Q2Q3Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
Leverage
ROCE, %
20%
15%
10%
5%
0% Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
222324
Interim report January-June 2024
5
AirTech
Business area AirTech is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment for industrial and commercial applications. We offer solutions for mission-critical processes that require exact control of moisture and temperature, with a focus on energy-efficiency and sustainable climate systems. Our climate systems also provide better indoor air quality and comfort, as well as increased production capacity.
Q2
Jan-Jun
LTM
Full-year
MSEK
2024
2023
∆%
2024
2023
∆%
Jul-Jun
2023
External order backlog
3,850
4,124
-7
3,850
4,124
-7
3,850
3,250
Order intake
1,760
1,726
2
4,016
3,412
18
7,400
6,796
Growth
2%
-0%
18%
3%
-13%
-19%
Net sales
1,938
2,088
-7
3,933
4,111
-4
8,048
8,226
Growth
-7%
21%
-4%
31%
3%
20%
of which organic growth
-13%
13%
-10%
22%
-
13%
of which acq. and div.
6%
2%
7%
2%
-
3%
of which currency effects
0%
6%
-1%
7%
-
4%
Operating profit (EBIT)
313
327
-4
587
636
-8
1,142
1,190
Operating margin, %
16.2
15.7
14.9
15.5
14.2
14.5
Amortization of intang. asset
-11
-11
-22
-21
-41
-39
Items affecting comparability
-16
-8
-28
-12
-64
-49
Adjusted EBITA
341
346
-1
637
668
-5
1,247
1,278
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
17.6
16.6
16.2
16.3
15.5
15.5
April-June 2024
Order intake
Order intake was flat (-5% organically), mainly due to the weaker battery sub-segment in APAC. The EMEA region showed growth whereas Americas had a flat development.
- The Industrial segment (excl. battery) showed good development in EMEA and Americas, slightly offset by APAC. Within the battery sub-segment, Americas and the APAC region showed weak development. We continue to see delays in greenfield investments as well as customers placing orders closer to delivery. At the same time the competitive environment is increasing as several new players have entered the market in recent years.
- The Commercial segment in Americas showed strong development, slightly offset by APAC.
- Clean Technologies (CT) increased mainly because of the acquisition of Airprotech in EMEA which closed during the quarter.
- Components showed strong growth in Americas as well as good growth in EMEA. Development in APAC was weaker, impacted by lower component replacements in the Chinese battery market.
- Service decreased primarily due to lower demand in Americas.
Net sales
Net sales decreased -13% organically, primarily due to the weaker battery sub-segment in APAC. The Americas region showed growth, whereas EMEA developed flat. Service accounted for 21% of AirTechs net sales.
- The Industrial segment (excl. battery) declined due to weaker development in Americas whereas the food sub-segment in EMEA and APAC showed growth. The battery sub-segment showed growth in Americas as deliveries on a major order were finalized, offset by weak development in EMEA and APAC.
- The Commercial segment showed good development in all regions.
- CT grew driven by the recent acquisition of Airprotech in EMEA, offset by weaker development in the other regions.
- The Components segment grew in Americas and EMEA, whereas APAC was weaker. The growth was mainly driven by increased sales of evaporative pads to the data center market.
- The Service segment grew, driven by the EMEA region whereas the other regions were flat.
Adjusted EBITA
The adjusted EBITA margin increased, mainly driven by efficiency improvements and a positive effect from product mix in Americas as deliveries on major orders were finalized.
- Efficiency improvements continued to have a positive impact on the margin, slightly offset by a lower production utilization rate in EMEA and APAC.
- Investments in operational efficiency and innovation increased in the quarter and are foreseen to continue to increase driven by for example capabilities to reach our net-zero target.
January-June 2024
- Order intake increased 12% organically, with growth in all segments except for CT. Especially, the battery sub-segment in EMEA has shown good growth.
- Net sales decreased -10% organically, mainly due to the weaker battery sub-segment in APAC and EMEA. In Americas the battery sub-segment has shown growth as well as Components and Service in EMEA & Americas.
- The adjusted EBITA margin remained flat. Positively impacted by finalization of deliveries on major orders, offset by lower volumes.
Quarterly net sales - AirTech, (MSEK)
2,400
10,000
2,000
8,000
1,600
6,000
1,200
800
4,000
400
2,000
0
0
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
LTM
Quarterly adjusted EBITA margin % - AirTech
20%
20%
15%
15%
10%
10%
5%
5%
0%
0%
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
LTM
Order intake per region
Q2, 2024 - AirTech
0%
50%
100%
Americas 42%
EMEA 33%
APAC 24%
Net sales per region
Q2, 2024 - AirTech
0%
50%
100%
Americas 49%
EMEA 31%
APAC 20%
Interim report January-June 2024
6
Data Center Technologies
Business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) is a leading supplier of advanced climate cooling solutions using a wide range of heat rejection technologies. Our solutions produce significant energy savings for data centers compared with traditional cooling solutions. With a diversified product portfolio and extensive application knowledge, we create sustainable climate solutions for data center operators worldwide. DCT has operations in Virginia and Texas in the US, as well as in Ireland.
Q2
Jan-Jun
LTM Full-year
MSEK
2024
2023
∆%
2024
2023
∆%
Jul-Jun
2023
External order backlog
6,903
6,037
14
6,903
6,037
14
6,903
7,206
Order intake
1,060
1,067
-1
1,403
1,360
3
4,991
4,948
Growth
-1%
14%
3%
-52%
4%
-21%
Net sales
1,109
878
26
2,065
1,530
35
3,943
3,408
Growth
26%
190%
35%
193%
64%
143%
of which organic growth
24%
168%
34%
170%
-
131%
of which acq. and div.
-
-
-
-
-
-
of which currency effects
2%
22%
1%
23%
-
12%
Operating profit (EBIT)
238
127
86
414
204
103
707
497
Operating margin, %
21.4
14.5
20.0
13.3
17.9
14.6
Amortization of intang. asset
-5
-6
-10
-11
-21
-22
Items affecting comparability
0
-
0
-
0
-
Adjusted EBITA
243
133
82
424
215
97
728
519
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
21.9
15.2
20.5
14.1
18.5
15.2
April-June 2024
Order intake
Order intake was flat (-2% organically), with a good level of smaller and mid-sized orders, primarily driven by the colocation market in Americas as they are hosting hyperscalers that currently need massive amounts of server space and rely on colocation providers to grow rapidly.
- The underlying demand remains strong, in the short-term and long-term driven by factors such as digitization and the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions.
Net sales
Net sales increased +24% organically, driven by successful execution on deliveries of large orders announced last year. Deliveries of these orders are proceeding according to plan. Service accounted for 8% of DCTs net sales.
- Region EMEA continued to show stable growth compared to the previous year.
Adjusted EBITA
The adjusted EBITA margin continued to improve significantly as a result of a combination of positive contributions in the quarter from strong volume growth, good effect from lean practices, positive product mix and a high capacity utilization.
- The build of the new production site in Cork, Ireland is expected to be completed during the year.
January-June 2024
- Order intake increased +3% organically mainly driven by the colocator market in Americas. Which in turn is driven by increased market activity from hyperscalers, as they lease space from colocators.
- Net sales increased +34% organically, driven by good deliveries on large orders announced during previous years and a ramp-up of production.
- The adjusted EBITA margin improved strongly as a result of volume increase, high capacity utilization, positive product mix and positive effects from lean practices.
Quarterly net sales - DCT, (MSEK)
1,200
5,000
1,000
4,000
800
3,000
600
400
2,000
200
1,000
0
0
Q2
Q4
Q2
Q4
Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
LTM
Quarterly adjusted EBITA margin % -
DCT
25%
25%
20%
20%
15%
15%
10%
10%
5%
5%
0%
0%
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
LTM
Order intake per region Q2, 2024 - DCT
0%
50%
100%
Americas 93%
EMEA 7%
APAC 0%
Net sales per region Q2, 2024 - DCT
0%50%100% Americas 90% EMEA 10% APAC 0%
Interim report January-June 2024
7
FoodTech
Business area FoodTech is one of the world's leading suppliers of innovative, energy-efficient climate systems for livestock farming and greenhouses, as well as software for controlling and optimizing the entire food production value chain. Our solutions increase productivity while contributing to sustainable food production, where strict requirements are placed on quality, animal health and food safety. In July 2023 Munters announced an initiation of a strategic review of FoodTech's equipment business. The conclusion of this review is our intention to divest this business.
Q2
Jan-Jun
LTM
Full-year
MSEK
2024
2023
∆%
2024
2023
∆%
Jul-Jun
2023
External order backlog
1,081
992
9
1,081
992
9
1,081
877
Order intake
741
646
15
1,528
1,227
25
2,734
2,433
Growth
15%
17%
25%
-2%
23%
9%
Net sales
763
583
31
1,359
1,095
24
2,627
2,363
of which SaaS
71
42
71
132
78
70
237
183
SaaS ARR
284
166
71
284
166
71
284
226
Growth
31%
-3%
24%
-1%
19%
7%
of which organic growth
26%
-8%
18%
-6%
-
1%
of which acq. and div.
6%
-
7%
-
-
3%
of which currency effects
-1%
5%
-1%
6%
-
4%
Operating profit (EBIT)
79
19
320
104
25
317
186
107
Operating margin, %
10.4
3.2
7.6
2.3
7.1
4.5
Amortization of intang. asset
-21
-18
-42
-34
-87
-80
Items affecting comparability
-35
-21
-59
-23
-72
-35
Adjusted EBITA
135
58
135
205
82
150
345
222
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
17.7
9.9
15.1
7.5
13.1
9.4
April-June 2024
Order intake
Order intake increased +9% organically, primarily driven by good growth in Americas and EMEA while the APAC region showed weaker development.
- Climate solutions in Americas showed good growth, primarily driven by the swine and dairy segments. Digital solutions in Americas continued to show strong growth, mainly related to the broiler segment.
- The EMEA region showed very strong growth in the layer segment as well as good growth in the swine and broiler segments, driven by Climate solutions where order intake of both equipment and controllers saw a good development.
- In the APAC region the layer segment showed good growth coming from Climate solutions, offset by a weaker market in other segments.
Net sales
Net sales increased +26% organically, with contributions mainly from the EMEA and Americas regions. Service accounted for 18% of FoodTechs net sales.
- In Americas, Climate solutions showed strong growth of equipment sales across all segments. Digital solutions in the US increased in both software implementation and software recurring revenues (SaaS), where the latter grew +71% to MSEK 71 (42). Growth in Digital solutions was mainly seen in the broiler segment, as well as an increased growth in the swine segment.
- Region EMEA showed good growth, primarily through sales of Climate solutions including both Equipment and Controllers in the broiler, greenhouse and layer segments.
- The APAC region declined slightly, with good growth of Climate solutions including both equipment and controllers in the layer segment whereas the other segments showed weaker development.
Adjusted EBITA
The adjusted EBITA margin increased significantly with contributions from all regions, especially EMEA and Americas.
- Strong sales growth in both Climate and Digital solutions positively affected margins.
- Profitability levels in Digital solutions remain good, driven by an increasing level of software implementations and accelerating ARR growth.
- Excellent effects from operational improvements such as high focus on inventory management as well as synergies from the integration of Brazilian InoBram acquired in 2023 combined with net price increases.
January-June 2024
- Order intake increased +20% organically, mainly due to good growth in Americas and EMEA, partly offset by continued weak development in APAC.
- Net sales increased +18% organically, driven by a continued strong development in Americas, as well as a recovery in EMEA whilst the APAC region showed softer development.
- The adjusted EBITA margin improved significantly related to positive effects from increased volumes, net price increases and operational improvement initiatives.
Quarterly net sales - FoodTech, (MSEK)
800
3,000
600
2,500
2,000
400
1,500
200
1,000
500
0
0
Q2Q3Q4 Q1 Q2Q3Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Kvartal
R12
Quarterly adjusted EBITA margin % - FoodTech
20%
20%
15%
15%
10%
10%
5%
5%
0%
0%
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
LTM
Order intake per region Q2, 2024 - FoodTech
0%
50%
100%
Americas 54%
EMEA 37%
APAC 10%
Net sales per region Q2, 2024 - FoodTech
0%
50%
100%
Americas 55%
EMEA 34%
APAC 11%
Interim report January-June 2024
8
Corporate
The Corporate function reported an adjusted EBITA of MSEK -45(-57) in the second quarter and MSEK -95(-97) in the first half year. The reduction in costs is related to services that previously were sourced by Corporate functions that as of the second quarter is sourced by the business areas.
Quarterly Corporate cost (MSEK)
2.0%
60
1.5%
40
1.0%
20
0.5%
0
0.0%
Q2 Q3Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3Q4 Q1 Q2
22
23
24
Quarter
% of Net sales, LTM
Interim report January-June 2024
9
Other information
Employees
The number of permanent FTEs (Full Time Equivalents), at June 30, 2024 was 5,011 (4,294). The amount of FTEs at June 30, 2024 in business area AirTech was 3,343 (2,690), in DCT 668 (562), in FoodTech 855 (917) and at Group functions 145 (125).
Outstanding shares
As of June 30, 2024, Munters held 1,916,377 treasury shares of the total shares of 184,457,817. Thus, the number of outstanding shares as of the balance sheet date was 182,541,440.
Dividend
The AGM in March resolved to pay a total dividend of 1.30 SEK (0.95), a total of MSEK 237 (173) to be paid in two equal instalments. This represented 30% of net income in 2023. A first instalment of the dividend was paid out in March. The second part is to be paid in September. This represents 30 (30) per cent of the net income 2023.
Other events during the quarter
Munters Capital Markets Day 2024 with updated financial & sustainability targets - In May, Munters organized a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, offering a deep dive into the company's strategic direction and future goals. The event highlighted Munters positioning for the next growth wave, leading to the announcement of an increased financial mid-termtarget for net sales growth and updated strategic sustainability targets. Attendees had the chance to engage with our product displays and consult with specialists both before and after the presentations.
Munters expands its Group Executive Management Team with two new members - In June, Munters announced that Kaspar Kirchmann had been appointed Group Vice President Legal and Group Counsel and a new member of the Group Executive Management Team as of July 1, 2024. Also, Susann Johnsson had been appointed Group Vice President, Communications and Brand and a new member of the Group Executive Management Team as of July 1, 2024.
Events after the close of the period
Completed strategic review of the Equipment business in FoodTech - Last year, we initiated a strategic review of the Equipment business within FoodTech, which has now been completed. The conclusion of this review is our intention to divest this business.
Munters acquires majority share in Automated Environments - In July, Munters announced the acquisition of the majority share in Automated Environments (AEI), a US-basedcompany specializing in automated control systems for the layer industry. The acquisition is part of the FoodTech strategy to serve food producers with an extensive portfolio of digital solutions. AEI's technology is engineered for commercial laying hen operations. Its intelligent controllers and software monitors for example, the environment in the barn and manages feed and water distribution, which improves both animal welfare and reduces egg production costs. AEI, based in Minnesota, reported net sales of MSEK 102 (MUSD 9.8) in 2023. The deal is fully financed through existing credit facilities.
Munters signs an agreement to acquire Geoclima - In July, Munters announced an agreement has been signed to acquire Geoclima, an Italian manufacturer of air- and water-cooled chillers. Geoclima's product offering completes Munters DCT cooling portfolio enhancing the company's ability to offer full solutions to the total data center cooling market. Net sales for FY 2023 amounted to approximately MSEK 455 (MEUR 40.1). The company employes 165 people, with its headquarters in northeastern Italy. Geoclima has sales offices in Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Australia and US as well as production sites in Italy and Thailand.
Ten largest shareholders
As of 30 Jun 2024
%
FAM AB
28.0
Swedbank Robur Fund
6.3
First Swedish National
5.0
Pension Fund
Capital Group
5.0
ODIN Funds
4.0
Fourth Swedish National
3.9
Pension Fund
Vanguard
2.7
Nordea Funds
1.9
Norges Bank
1.7
Columbia Threadneedle
1.7
Source: Modular Finance AB
Interim report January-June 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Munters Group AB published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 05:55:05 UTC.