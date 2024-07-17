A strong second quarter with an all-time high profitability

Munters reports a strong second quarter performance with robust order intake and net sales. The adjusted EBITA-margin was at an all-time high in the second quarter, reflecting all the work done in recent years to improve efficiency. We are well positioned for future growth..

Strong underlying market trends, continued good growth

In AirTech, climate change as well as the industry's need for precise humidity control and advancements in energy-efficient desiccant models continue to fuel growth in the market long-term. Some market segments have seen a slower development in the short-term, which in this quarter was particularly noted by delayed investments in battery production across all regions. Order intake in AirTech developed flat in the quarter. As digitalization continues and AI becomes more widely used across various sectors, demand for effective and adaptable cooling solutions remains high. This presents strong mid-to-long-term growth opportunities for DCT as we offer a range of cooling technologies that enable customers to address heat generation challenges. In the quarter order intake for DCT was flat, and as previously communicated, this market is uneven, meaning that order intake can fluctuate significantly between quarters. In FoodTech, order intake increased as demand for both indoor climate solutions and digital solutions was strong. We continue to see an increasing demand for controllers, automation tools and optimization software platforms as food producers increasingly use real- time data to make accurate changes for improved animal welfare, maximize production and reduce waste and CO2 emissions.

Net sales increased, driven by a very strong growth in DCT and FoodTech. AirTech had a weaker development. Munters has an ambition to increase service* and components revenues in the long term to reach more than one third of net sales, and in the quarter this amounted to 25% of net sales.

A quarter with an all-time high profitability, improved cash-flow and strengthened financial position

All business areas improved their profitability in the second quarter. In AirTech this was driven by a favorable product mix, good level of deliveries on earlier announced orders combined with a high capacity utilization. DCT continued to improve its margin mainly driven by effects from diligent lean practices and good level of deliveries on orders previously announced. Both Digital and Climate solutions in FoodTech increased profitability levels because of higher volumes and significant efficiency gains. At the same time, Munters continued to invest in digitalizing, ways-of-working, our manufacturing footprint and innovation across all business areas.

Operating cash flow increased in the quarter because of increased earnings and a very good improvement in operating working capital (OWC), resulting in OWC/net sales of 12.5% within our target range of 13-10%. This led to a lower leverage for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Progress on strategic ambitions and conclusion reached in strategic review of FoodTech equipment

In May, we updated our mid-term growth target to include growth generated by M&A. In the second quarter, AirTech closed the acquisition of Airprotech. It broadens our offering in Clean Technologies and emission abatement to better help customers reduce their carbon footprint. After the close of the quarter, we announced the acquisition of a majority share in Automated Environments (AEI), which accelerates our digital journey in FoodTech as we now add a control system for the layer industry to our offering. We also announced the acquisition of Geoclima, an Italian manufacturer of air- and water-cooled chillers. It completes DCTs cooling portfolio by enhancing our ability to offer full solutions to the total data center cooling market.

Last year, we initiated a strategic review of the Equipment business within FoodTech, which has now been completed. The conclusion of this review is our intention to divest this business.

I am very pleased that we took a step to align Munters with the Paris agreement in the second quarter by committing to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). By setting ambitious climate goals, we not only strengthen our own commitment but also hope to inspire the rest of the industry to move towards a more sustainable future.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to all our dedicated employees for their hard work.

*Service is defined as after-market service and SaaS revenues.