    MTRS   SE0009806607

MUNTERS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(MTRS)
2023-01-23
104.15 SEK   +1.81%
Munters : Startups wanted for co-development opportunities
PU
01/04Qvantum Energi Aktiebolag announced that it has received SEK 460 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
2022Transcript : Munters Group AB - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Munters : Startups wanted for co-development opportunities

01/23/2023
We have two exciting co-development opportunities for startups working in the areas of carbon capture and additive manufacturing.

Climate change challenges us to come up with better solutions for our customers and improve our production practices. The co-development opportunities we offer through Combient Foundry tackle both.

Opportunity 1:

Today, we play a major role in helping companies reduce their emissions through carbon capture. We are already a leader in mist elimination and gas-liquid separation, which are two crucial components in this process. Now we want to take our offering to the next level and are looking for startups to help us on this journey.

Opportunity 2:

In addition to helping our customers reduce their emissions, we also need to tackle our own. This is where additive manufacturing comes into play. By improving our production methods and product design with additive manufacturing, we hope to make better use of our raw materials and reduce our footprint.

For a full description of the projects, click here. The deadline for applications is February 19.

Disclaimer

Munters Group AB published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 08:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 110 M 982 M 982 M
Net income 2022 623 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net Debt 2022 3 377 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 18 604 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Klas Forsström President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Kumlien Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Magnus R. Nicolin Chairman
Paul Dinnage Head-Innovation & Technology
Per Mikael Hallius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNTERS GROUP AB (PUBL)-0.58%1 807
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.07%62 417
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.53%38 916
TETRA TECH, INC.4.63%8 086
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.9.37%6 749
GEM CO., LTD.6.06%5 967