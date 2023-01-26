Munters : We are officially cool

Munters has been recognized as one of ten pioneering data center cooling companies by DataCenter Magazine.

Data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and account for a significant share of global emissions. In fact, it's on par with the airline industry when it comes to their combined footprint, accounting for 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

To help operators and colocation providers become more efficient, competitive and sustainable, they rely on partners who can provide them with critical cooling technology.

Munters has been recognized by DataCenter Magazine as a leader and innovator in data center cooling. Together with companies such as Schneider Electric and Iceotope, the magazine writes that Munters has "a pivotal impact on the sustainability of the entire industry at large."

One example of this is our highly energy-efficient SyCool Split system, which uses zero water. The product won Mission Critical's Top Tier Product Award for Thermal Management Solutions in 2021.

To read the DataCenter Magazine article, click here.