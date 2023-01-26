Advanced search
    MTRS   SE0009806607

MUNTERS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(MTRS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:49:06 2023-01-26 am EST
103.10 SEK   +1.18%
01/23Munters : Startups wanted for co-development opportunities
PU
01/04Qvantum Energi Aktiebolag announced that it has received SEK 460 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
2022Transcript : Munters Group AB - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Munters : We are officially cool

01/26/2023 | 05:23am EST
Munters has been recognized as one of ten pioneering data center cooling companies by DataCenter Magazine.

Data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and account for a significant share of global emissions. In fact, it's on par with the airline industry when it comes to their combined footprint, accounting for 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

To help operators and colocation providers become more efficient, competitive and sustainable, they rely on partners who can provide them with critical cooling technology.

Munters has been recognized by DataCenter Magazine as a leader and innovator in data center cooling. Together with companies such as Schneider Electric and Iceotope, the magazine writes that Munters has "a pivotal impact on the sustainability of the entire industry at large."

One example of this is our highly energy-efficient SyCool Split system, which uses zero water. The product won Mission Critical's Top Tier Product Award for Thermal Management Solutions in 2021.

To read the DataCenter Magazine article, click here.

Disclaimer

Munters Group AB published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 10:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
