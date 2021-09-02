Log in
    MTRS   SE0009806607

MUNTERS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(MTRS)
Munters : appoints Vice President Group Communications and Brand

09/02/2021
Susann Johnsson, who previously held several senior positions at Telia and Electrolux, will lead the new communication and brand team at Munters.

As Vice President of Group Communications and Brand, Susann will ensure that Munters speaks with one voice, strives for consistency in communication, and delivers a world-class brand experience to all stakeholders.

Most recently, Susann comes from the Telia Company, where she held the position of Vice President, Head of Group Brand. Before her six years at the Swedish telecom company, she spent eight years at Electrolux in various roles as European Brand & Marketing Manager.

In addition to being an experienced communication and brand expert, she has deep knowledge of strategy and tactics in insight, analysis and marketing.

'I'm very happy to welcome Susann to Munters' family,' says Stefan Aspman, Head of Commercial Excellence. 'We have a fantastic story to tell the world and I'm convinced that with Susann's experience and leadership as well as her skilled team, we will do so with great passion and professionalism.'

Susann holds an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Munters Group AB published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 294 M 851 M 851 M
Net income 2021 556 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 999 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 15 001 M 1 748 M 1 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Klas Forsström President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Kumlien Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Paul Dinnage Head-Innovation & Technology
Per Mikael Hallius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNTERS GROUP AB (PUBL)-2.65%1 714
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.31.53%65 628
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.29.62%39 738
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA23.76%8 898
TETRA TECH, INC.24.24%7 871
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.34.85%5 638