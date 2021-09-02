Munters : appoints Vice President Group Communications and Brand

Susann Johnsson, who previously held several senior positions at Telia and Electrolux, will lead the new communication and brand team at Munters.

As Vice President of Group Communications and Brand, Susann will ensure that Munters speaks with one voice, strives for consistency in communication, and delivers a world-class brand experience to all stakeholders.

Most recently, Susann comes from the Telia Company, where she held the position of Vice President, Head of Group Brand. Before her six years at the Swedish telecom company, she spent eight years at Electrolux in various roles as European Brand & Marketing Manager.

In addition to being an experienced communication and brand expert, she has deep knowledge of strategy and tactics in insight, analysis and marketing.

'I'm very happy to welcome Susann to Munters' family,' says Stefan Aspman, Head of Commercial Excellence. 'We have a fantastic story to tell the world and I'm convinced that with Susann's experience and leadership as well as her skilled team, we will do so with great passion and professionalism.'

Susann holds an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.