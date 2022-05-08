Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD

(6981)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/08 11:50:56 pm EDT
8231.00 JPY   -0.74%
05/08MURATA MANUFACTURING : 3-in-1 Soil Sensors Help Maximize Crop Yield and Quality in Smart Agriculture
BU
05/02Japanese shares end lower as investors await FOMC outcome
RE
05/01Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Murata Manufacturing: 3-in-1 Soil Sensors Help Maximize Crop Yield and Quality in Smart Agriculture

05/08/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6981) (ISIN:JP3914400001) has introduced a highly accurate three-in-one soil sensor for data-driven sustainable agriculture. By simultaneously monitoring the electrical conductivity (EC), water content and temperature of the soil, the sensor enables farmers to maximize the yield and quality of crops while minimizing resources such as water and fertilizers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220508005001/en/

[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] soil sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] soil sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

The tip of the soil sensor contains a grid of 9 extra-sensitive electrodes that provide consistent measurements of the soil’s EC. Using unique algorithms, these electrodes help measure and compare the EC of pore water, which is the water in between the soil particles, to the volume of the soil’s natural nutrients and added fertilizers. These EC measurements are not affected by soil moisture content, thereby eliminating uncertainty in the soil and contributing to improving crop quality and yield by optimizing fertilizers.

Knowing the water content of the soil also enables the grower to irrigate the soil in an accurate and timely manner, saving water. As well as monitoring soil conditions, the robust and reliable sensor can monitor the water quality of rivers and lakes.
“We have conducted demonstration tests using our soil sensors on a variety of fields and crops to verify their effectiveness,” says Yoshiyuki Oba, developer, Murata. “By using data for management and control, the soil sensors contribute to labor-saving in agricultural work and reduce waste of valuable resources such as water and fertilizer. They also contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as environmental problems like salt damage and the accompanying food problems caused by global climate change.”

Protected to IP68 equivalent for dust and water, including rust proofing for use in harsh environments, these high-performing and energy-efficient soil sensors can run on three AA batteries for over half a year if the measurement interval is once every 30 minutes. The multi-interface sensors also support UART, RS232E, RS485, SDI-12, and RS485 MODBUS, making them compatible with existing crop management systems.

For more information, please visit: https://www.murata.com/en-global/products/sensor/soil


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD
05/08MURATA MANUFACTURING : 3-in-1 Soil Sensors Help Maximize Crop Yield and Quality in Smart A..
BU
05/02Japanese shares end lower as investors await FOMC outcome
RE
05/01Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet
RE
04/28FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2021 (PDF : 5.00mb)
PU
04/28MURATA MANUFACTURING : Presentation Material for FY2021
PU
04/28[FINANCIAL RESULTS] FINANCIAL RESULT : 5.00mb)
PU
04/28Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 16,000,000 shares, repre..
CI
04/28Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd Revises Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
CI
04/28Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year End of 2022, Payable on ..
CI
04/28Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earning Guidance for Six Months En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 789 B 13 735 M 13 735 M
Net income 2022 311 B 2 390 M 2 390 M
Net cash 2022 485 B 3 727 M 3 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 5 305 B 40 732 M 40 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 77 581
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8 292,00 JPY
Average target price 10 575,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norio Nakajima President & Representative Director
Masanori Minamide Manager-Finance, Accounting & Planning Group
Tsuneo Murata Chairman
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director & Managing Executive Officer
Nagato Omori Head-Technology Development & Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-9.45%40 732
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-21.09%41 125
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-14.49%10 079
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD-18.73%5 147
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-37.80%4 879
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-13.70%4 530