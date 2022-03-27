Murata Manufacturing : Announcing the Completion of the New Welfare Building at Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has completed the construction of a new welfare building that began in December 2020, and a ceremony was held on Monday, March 28, to mark the completion.
The purpose of the new building is to enhance employee welfare facilities, and secure meeting and cafeteria space in preparation for future staff growth. The building is designed to be environmentally friendly, featuring natural ventilation driven by the stack effect, as well as light shelves* installed on the windows that will help to keep the building at a constant temperature and reduce energy consumption for lighting.
*An architectural device that provides shade from the sun while simultaneously reflecting natural daylight further into the building, making rooms brighter
15 Cuijing Road, Longtian Street, Shenzhen Grand Industrial Zone, PingShan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, 518118 China
Established:
June 2005
Capital:
US$31,000,000
President:
Koichi Teramura
Number of employees:
1,876 (as of March 1, 2022)
Manufactured products:
Communications modules, etc.
Murata in Brief
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 03:20:07 UTC.