Murata Manufacturing : Announcing the Completion of the New Welfare Building at Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd.

3/28/2022 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

President: Norio Nakajima

Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has completed the construction of a new welfare building that began in December 2020, and a ceremony was held on Monday, March 28, to mark the completion.

The purpose of the new building is to enhance employee welfare facilities, and secure meeting and cafeteria space in preparation for future staff growth. The building is designed to be environmentally friendly, featuring natural ventilation driven by the stack effect, as well as light shelves* installed on the windows that will help to keep the building at a constant temperature and reduce energy consumption for lighting.



*An architectural device that provides shade from the sun while simultaneously reflecting natural daylight further into the building, making rooms brighter



Structure and scale: Reinforced concrete construction, 5 stories above ground Total floor area:

9,446㎡

Building area:

2,019㎡

Cafeteria area

Office area

Location:

15 Cuijing Road, Longtian Street, Shenzhen Grand Industrial Zone, PingShan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, 518118 China Established:

June 2005

Capital:

US$31,000,000

President: Koichi Teramura

Number of employees:

1,876 (as of March 1, 2022)

Manufactured products:

Communications modules, etc.



Murata in Brief