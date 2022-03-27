Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD

(6981)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Murata Manufacturing : Announcing the Completion of the New Welfare Building at Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd.

03/27/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3/28/2022

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
President: Norio Nakajima

Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has completed the construction of a new welfare building that began in December 2020, and a ceremony was held on Monday, March 28, to mark the completion.

The purpose of the new building is to enhance employee welfare facilities, and secure meeting and cafeteria space in preparation for future staff growth. The building is designed to be environmentally friendly, featuring natural ventilation driven by the stack effect, as well as light shelves* installed on the windows that will help to keep the building at a constant temperature and reduce energy consumption for lighting.

*An architectural device that provides shade from the sun while simultaneously reflecting natural daylight further into the building, making rooms brighter

Overview of the new welfare building
Structure and scale: Reinforced concrete construction, 5 stories above ground
Total floor area:
 9,446㎡
Building area:
 2,019㎡
Welfare building facilities

Cafeteria area

Office area

Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd.
Location:
 15 Cuijing Road, Longtian Street, Shenzhen Grand Industrial Zone, PingShan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, 518118 China
Established:
 June 2005
Capital:
 US$31,000,000
President: Koichi Teramura
Number of employees:
 1,876 (as of March 1, 2022)
Manufactured products:
 Communications modules, etc.
Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

For more information, visit Murata's website

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 03:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD
03/27MURATA MANUFACTURING : Announcing the Completion of the New Welfare Building at Shenzhen M..
PU
03/24Japan Feb factory output seen up for first time in 3 months, but outlook less rosy - Re..
RE
03/24MURATA MANUFACTURING : Sendai Murata Manufacturing Plant Set to Operate on 100% Renewable ..
PU
03/24MURATA MANUFACTURING : Kanto's Largest R&D Center, the Minato MIRAI Innovation Center, Set..
PU
03/18Quake-hit Japan plants restart but Toyota to suspend 18 assembly lines
RE
03/18MURATA MANUFACTURING : About the Earthquake off the Coast of Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectu..
PU
03/17Japan parts makers halt output after quake, another blow to supply chain
RE
03/17Quake in Japan kills two, halts factories, cuts power to thousands of homes
RE
03/17MURATA MANUFACTURING : About the Earthquake off the Coast of Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectu..
PU
03/10MURATA MANUFACTURING : Receives Award for Excellence at 1st Annual Nikkei Integrated Repor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 773 B 14 528 M 14 528 M
Net income 2022 303 B 2 483 M 2 483 M
Net cash 2022 470 B 3 848 M 3 848 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 5 398 B 44 240 M 44 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 75 184
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8 437,00 JPY
Average target price 10 784,21 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norio Nakajima President & Representative Director
Masanori Minamide Manager-Finance, Accounting & Planning Group
Tsuneo Murata Chairman
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director & Managing Executive Officer
Nagato Omori Head-Technology Development & Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-7.86%44 240
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-18.04%43 054
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-15.06%10 486
E INK HOLDINGS INC.17.22%7 036
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-21.16%6 477
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD-13.44%5 897