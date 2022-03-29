Murata Manufacturing : Completes Acquisition of Resonant Inc.

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD

(6981)
  Report
03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
3/29/2022

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
President: Norio Nakajima

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Murata Manufacturing") is pleased to announce that the acquisition of Resonant Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Resonant"), a leading company in RF filter design, was completed on March 28, 2022 (U.S. time).

Murata Manufacturing is an established global leader in the electronics industry. The company prides itself on having built trusted relationships with customers in the capacitor and communication technology markets. As a result, Murata has significant market share for multiple electronic components, such as SAW filters for communications, which represents a 50 percent global market share.

Within telecommunications, one of Murata Manufacturing's core strategic areas, technology standards are continually updated to enable faster communication speeds, multi-device connections, and lower latency. Currently, 5G and next-generation Wi-Fi standards are being deployed worldwide. To fully leverage the high-speed communications these standards allow, devices need to accurately receive high-frequency signals. Given that, there is a growing need for high-performance, wide-bandwidth, high-frequency filters that can remove unwanted noise and allow only the necessary signals to pass through with low loss.

Signals in the high-frequency band are expected to increase significantly. To meet that anticipated demand, Resonant's proprietary XBAR technology* achieves high attenuation with low loss and steep filter characteristics, making it possible to suppress signals that existing filters have been forced to accept as noise. This technology will be critical in achieving reliable, high-speed wireless communications for standards such as 5G and beyond.

*Filter technology using piezoelectric monocrystal thin film that can handle high frequencies and has high power resistance

With this acquisition, Murata Manufacturing further strengthens its position as a leader in the telecommunications market by combining filter and process technologies and proprietary manufacturing capabilities with Resonant's XBAR technology to provide advanced high-frequency filters.

Murata Manufacturing President Norio Nakajima stated the following: "As utilization of the high-frequency spectrum progresses, we expect that many frequency bands will be adjacent to each other, as is the case with those already in use. To fully realize the benefits of high-speed communication standards, reliable, precision electronic components that meet the required specifications, regardless of the communication environment, are essential. We are very pleased to be able to combine the Resonant technologies with our own to deliver leading-class solutions to our customers."

For more information on this acquisition, please refer to the disclosure below.
February 15, 2022: Notice Concerning Conclusion of Agreement to Acquire US-based Resonant Inc. and Scheduled Commencement of Tender Offer
Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

For more information, visit Murata's website

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
