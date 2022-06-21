Murata Manufacturing : Corporate Governance Report

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code]

[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions]

Concerning transactions involving conflicts of interests with Members of the Board of Directors, approval is required from the Board of Directors under the Companies Act, and after implementation, reports are made to the Board of Directors. The presence of transactions between the Company and Members of the Board of Directors and relatives of these persons is confirmed with Members of the Board of Directors. Additionally, transactions with related parties are disclosed in line with laws and regulations.

[Supplementary Principle 2-4-1: Ensuring Diversity in the Promotion to Core Human Resources] The Company Group regards diversity and inclusion as accepting and leveraging not only visible diversity such as gender, age and race, but also qualities and strengths such as thoughts, knowledge, experiences, and viewpoints. We are implementing initiatives to develop a culture focused on mutual trust and cooperation.

・The Company has set targets proportion of women in managerial positions: 10% by the end of fiscal 2030. The Company has newly introduced a specialty managerial level to provide more opportunities as managers in fiscal 2019, also endeavors to establish a female network through medium to long-term career development support and discussion sessions.

・In fiscal 2007, we launched a rotation system to hire such human resources and promote hiring of individuals to positions suited to their skills on the global level. Under the rotation system, we dispatch local employees at overseas sites to affiliates in Japan or in other countries. We will manage the organization with a greater focus on autonomy, collectiveness and evolution through developing human resources with diverse viewpoints and experiences.

・Mid-career hires, including those who joined the Company through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), are playing an active role in diverse fields. For example, there are currently 327 mid-career hires (as of September 30, 2021) serving as managers in the Company and its subsidiaries in Japan. Going forward, we will create a workplace environment in which mid-career hires can work comfortably with a sense of fulfillment.

For details, please refer to the Company's website. https://corporate.murata.com/en-global/csr/people/employees

[Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owner]

The Murata Corporate Pension Fund handles the management of assets accumulated for the Company's corporate pension.

Decisions related to the asset management are made by the Board of Representatives, following deliberation by the Asset Management Committee. Members of the Asset Management Committee and the Board of Representatives include general managers of the Company's Human Resources, Accounting & Controller, and Finance departments, as well as other personnel with appropriate qualifications. Members also include leaders of the labor union, as representatives of the beneficiaries.

Furthermore, to ensure the appropriate monitoring of asset managers, the Company assigns and cultivates personnel having the necessary experience and credentials and takes advice from outside experts.