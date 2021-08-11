Murata Manufacturing : Discussions on land acquisition for expansion of R&D

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has started discussions with Moriyama City in Shiga Prefecture to make a new acquisition of land in preparation for the expansion of its research and development in the future.
Overview of the target site
Owner:
Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture
Location:
In front of JR Moriyama Station (site combining Rise Ville Tsugayama, Rise Ville Tsugayama Parking Lot, and the sports ground in front of the station)
Area:
8,237 m2
Expected acquisition time:
2022
Plan for a new facility*
Facility functions:
Product development and R&D related to product applications, etc.
Total floor area:
Approx. 32,000 to 50,000 m2
Personnel:
Approx. 1,000 to 1,600
Total investment:
Approx. 12.8 to 20 billion yen (including building and depreciable assets)
*The plan is subject to change as the details will be considered after acquisition of the site.
