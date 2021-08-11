Log in
Murata Manufacturing : Discussions on land acquisition for expansion of R&D

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
8/11/2021

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
President: Norio Nakajima

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has started discussions with Moriyama City in Shiga Prefecture to make a new acquisition of land in preparation for the expansion of its research and development in the future.

Overview of the target site
Owner: Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture
Location:
 In front of JR Moriyama Station (site combining Rise Ville Tsugayama, Rise Ville Tsugayama Parking Lot, and the sports ground in front of the station)
Area: 8,237 m2
Expected acquisition time:
2022
Plan for a new facility*
Facility functions: Product development and R&D related to product applications, etc.
Total floor area: Approx. 32,000 to 50,000 m2
Personnel:
Approx. 1,000 to 1,600
Total investment:
Approx. 12.8 to 20 billion yen (including building and depreciable assets)

*The plan is subject to change as the details will be considered after acquisition of the site.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

For more information, visit Murata's website

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
