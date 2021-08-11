Murata Manufacturing : Discussions on land acquisition for expansion of R&D

8/11/2021 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

President: Norio Nakajima

Owner: Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture Location:

In front of JR Moriyama Station (site combining Rise Ville Tsugayama, Rise Ville Tsugayama Parking Lot, and the sports ground in front of the station)

Area: 8,237 m2

Expected acquisition time:

2022



Facility functions: Product development and R&D related to product applications, etc. Total floor area: Approx. 32,000 to 50,000 m2

Personnel:

Approx. 1,000 to 1,600

Total investment:

Approx. 12.8 to 20 billion yen (including building and depreciable assets)



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has started discussions with Moriyama City in Shiga Prefecture to make a new acquisition of land in preparation for the expansion of its research and development in the future.

*The plan is subject to change as the details will be considered after acquisition of the site.

