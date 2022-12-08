Murata Manufacturing : INFORMATION MEETING 2022 (Speech text)

To look to the future and create

We are anticipating the growth of business opportunities toward 2030, led by communications and mobilities. To prepare for this market expansion, we will steadily implement

I would like to summarize here three points that we would like to make particularly clear at today's briefing.

First, we expect business opportunities centered on telecommunications and mobility to expand toward 2030, and we will firmly implement Medium-Term Direction 2024 in order to prepare for this.

Second, as a management issue under the medium-term direction, we will work to enhance the sophistication of our 3- layer portfolio management. Thirdly, we will identify the characteristics of the human capital that underpins Murata's value creation, and we will work to strengthen this human capital.

Although the current business environment is expected to be difficult, Murata's business opportunities will expand over the medium to long term. I hope that everyone can sense Murata's underlying strength to take advantage of these opportunities.