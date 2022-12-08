Murata Manufacturing : INFORMATION MEETING 2022 (Speech text)

Advanced search
INFORMATION MEETING 2022

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

2022.11.30

Copyright © Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

1

Key Messages

  • We are anticipating the growth of business opportunities toward 2030, led by communications and mobilities. To prepare for this market expansion, we will steadily implement Medium-Term Direction 2024.
  • To look to the future and create wide-ranging innovations, we will strive to take our 3-layer portfolio management to a higher level.
  • Forming a lean management base through strengthening human capital.

Copyright © Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

I would like to summarize here three points that we would like to make particularly clear at today's briefing.

First, we expect business opportunities centered on telecommunications and mobility to expand toward 2030, and we will firmly implement Medium-Term Direction 2024 in order to prepare for this.

Second, as a management issue under the medium-term direction, we will work to enhance the sophistication of our 3- layer portfolio management. Thirdly, we will identify the characteristics of the human capital that underpins Murata's value creation, and we will work to strengthen this human capital.

Although the current business environment is expected to be difficult, Murata's business opportunities will expand over the medium to long term. I hope that everyone can sense Murata's underlying strength to take advantage of these opportunities.

2

01

Expansion of the Usage of Electronics

and 3 - Layer Portfolio

Copyright © Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

4

Expansion of the Usage of Electronics

2030s 6G

Expansion of sea, air, and space communications coverage.

Creating a world where even more people and things are connected

Digitalization of all types of measurable information through evolutionary advances in sensors

Widespread use of cyber-physical systems where AI processes and handles

digitalized big data

2020s

5G

IoT = Connection of all types of devices

Communication becomes part of

to the Internet

society's infrastructure

Widespread adoption of local 5G, as well as smart factories and offices.

2010s 4G

Smartphone-centric

Communication is primarily between

people

Toward a better life and solutions

to social issues

6G keywords

Healthcare using biological

Digital twins

information

Holograms

Completely autonomous

Automatic charging

vehicles

Communication robots

Flying cars (eVTOL)

Cyber space

Feedback

Big data

optimized

information

Real space

Copyright © Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Please see page 4. First, let me explain about the expansion of the usage of electronics toward 2030.

Currently, 5G is being widely adopted, and industry and society are undergoing major changes. However, beyond that, in 2030, 6G will make its appearance, and the use of communications infrastructure will advance even further. It is expected that a world in which everything and anything is connected by communications will become a reality. Between cyber space and physical space, a large amount of information will be processed by AI without delay. This is expected to lead to the realization of a system in which both cyber and physical spaces are closely interconnected. These technological innovations will lead to an ever-expanding usage of electronics, which in turn will expand Murata's business domain.

4

5 The Future of Communications

Network side

6th Generation Mobile Communication System (6G) is available

Market technology trends

  • Appearance of high-capacity optical communications that support ultra- highspeed communications and largescale computation
  • Transmission ranges are limited, so high-efficiency relay devices and base stations will increase
  • The processing and communications capability of devices and other hardware will also support high-speed communications

Business opportunities

  • Rise in demand for high levels of performance and reliability to support network connectivity functions
  • Increase in demand for components due to more connected devices and processing capability improvements

Device side

Increasing shift toward wearable and implanted devices

Market technology trends

  • Acquire and digitalize all types of information
  • Develop advanced modules and sensors
  • Need for miniaturization, enhanced energy saving, and improved reliability in order to make devices more portable and wearable

Business opportunities

  • Increase in demand for small and high-performance components and modules
  • Rise in technical requirements in relation to reducing power consumption and increasing efficiency
  • Added value will shift to hardware + software/solutions

Expectations for wearable devices

Edge devices

Virtual

space

Cloud

AI

Functions will be

distributed between peripheral devices

Copyright © Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Please see pages 5 and 6.

In the world of 5G and 6G, new value will be created by converting everything into data and connecting them together.

Hardware, such as devices and equipment that support communications, will need to support high-speed communications in terms of processing and communication capacity. In such areas, Murata's deep understanding of hardware and extensive knowledge of wireless communication technology will provide significant business opportunities.

For example, on the network side, there is an opportunity for Murata to provide high-performance and high-reliability products that contribute to the stabilization of communication systems and network infrastructures, which have now become social infrastructure. On the device side, we also expect to see devices that only have display functions + communication modules + batteries, which could change the role of today's mainstream smartphones.

Wearables are also expected to become widespread. In order to increase portability and wearability of wearable devices, miniaturization and high reliability are required. This opens up opportunities for the world's smallest products such as MLCCs and various sensors and modules. In addition, high-capacity,high-speed communication also poses issues such as increased power consumption and thermal countermeasures resulting from power loss. Therefore, power-saving and high-efficiency technologies are also becoming increasingly important.

Here, too, we can take advantage of the digital envelope tracking and XBAR technologies of the Company we acquired last year, as well as the superiority of multi-layer LCP products.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 08:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
