Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murata Manufacturing : Report of COVID-19 at our company

01/05/2021 | 01:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. confirmed that COVID-19 infection has occurred at our company. The details are as follows.

[Updated on January 5]

The employee working at Fukui Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. and the employee working at Toyama Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or concern that this may cause people in the immediate and surrounding regions.
In accordance with government policies and guidelines, Murata is committed to doing our best to prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, giving top priority to the well-being and safety of local residents, customers, suppliers, and all our employees.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:35:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
01:36aMURATA MANUFACTURING : Report of COVID-19 at our company
PU
12:24aMURATA MANUFACTURING : “GRM02” “GRM01” series win Excell..
PU
01/04Nikkei slips on virus restrictions, caution before U.S. Senate runoffs
RE
2020Japan shares end near three-decade high after Trump signs stimulus bill
RE
2020Japan stocks rise on U.S. stimulus, vaccine hopes; Sharp shares drop
RE
2020MURATA MANUFACTURING : (Update)Report of COVID-19 at our company
PU
2020MURATA MANUFACTURING : (Update)Report of COVID-19 at our company
PU
2020Nikkei ends higher on Wall Street cues; Apple-related shares gain
RE
2020Japan shares rise on Wall Street gains; Apple suppliers shine
RE
2020MURATA MANUFACTURING : opens Minato MIRAI Innovation Center, largest R&D hub in ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 522 B 14 765 M 14 765 M
Net income 2021 198 B 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net cash 2021 232 B 2 248 M 2 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 6 018 B 58 352 M 58 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 74 109
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9 257,89 JPY
Last Close Price 9 406,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Norio Nakajima President & Representative Director
Tsuneo Murata Chairman
Masanori Minamide Director, Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hiroshi Iwatsubo Director, GM-Technology & Business Development
Nagato Omori Head-Technology Development & Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.0.92%58 352
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.0.00%40 043
YAGEO CORPORATION18.54%9 115
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.177.42%7 090
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.0.00%5 880
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.25%5 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ