MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Murata Manufacturing : Report of COVID-19 at our company

01/20/2021 | 02:06am EST
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. confirmed that COVID-19 infection has occurred at our company. The details are as follows.

[Updated on January 20]
The employee working at Yokohama Technical Center and the employee working at Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on January 19]
The employee working at Anamizu Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., and the employee working at Komoro Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were three close contacts within Komoro Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., and they are responding according to the guidance of the health center*. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.
* As a result of the test, all had tested negative.

[Updated on January 18]
The employee working at Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., and the employee working at Komoro Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on January 15]
The employee working at Nagaoka Plant, and two employees working at Komoro Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on January 13]
The employee working at Komoro Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on January 12]
The employee working at Komoro Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. and the employee working at Anamizu Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., and the employee working at Toyama Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on January 8]
The employee of our partner company working at AZUMI Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on January 6]
The employee working at Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. and the employee working at Ise Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on January 5]
The employee working at Fukui Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. and the employee working at Toyama Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or concern that this may cause people in the immediate and surrounding regions.
In accordance with government policies and guidelines, Murata is committed to doing our best to prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, giving top priority to the well-being and safety of local residents, customers, suppliers, and all our employees.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:05:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
