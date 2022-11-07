Murata Manufacturing : Second Quarter of FY2022 (Speech text)

Topics (1/2)

Financial Results of FY2021 1st Half

Net sales were 920.2 billion yen, up 1.3% year on year, due to a significant increase in sales of lithium-ion secondary batteries for power tools in addition to the sales-increasing effect of the depreciation of the yen, although sales of SAW filters decreased for smartphones.

Operating income was 195.0 billion, down 12.2% year on year, due to a drop in the operation rate and an increase in fixed costs despite profit-increasing effects such as the depreciation of the yen and cost reductions.

The Company failed to achieve the projected financial results with net sales and operating income down 3.3% and 6.7% from the projection, respectively. Profits fell short of the projected results mainly due to a productivity loss from lower capacity utilization, resulting from sales decreases mainly in the consumer product market, and surges in material and energy prices, despite the effect of the depreciation of the yen.

I will now provide an overview of our financial results.

First, here is a summary of the results for 1H of the year.

Net sales were JPY920.2 billion, up 1.3% YoY. As background, our sales have been declining due to down trends in the smartphone and PC markets. Although there was an increase in revenue due to the weak yen and other factors, the result was a slight increase.

Operating income was JPY195 billion, down 12.2% YoY, due to a decrease in capacity utilization and an increase in fixed costs, despite the positive effects of the weaker yen and cost reductions.

Net sales and operating income fell short of forecasts by 3.3% and 6.7%, respectively. I will explain the reason for this later.

