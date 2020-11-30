Murata Manufacturing : (Update) Report of COVID-19 at our company

Log in
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. confirmed that COVID-19 infection has occurred at our company. The details are as follows.

[Updated on November 27]

The employee working at Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on November 26]

Case2: The employee working at Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. Yokohama Technical Center, had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

Case1: The employee working at Fukui Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. Miyazaki Plant, had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on November 20]

The employee of our partner company working at Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company and our partner company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on November 18]


Two employees working at Okayama Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd., had tested positive for COVID-19. This case is not infection within company. Moreover, it has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

[Updated on November 11]

The employee of our partner company working at Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. Yokohama facility (under construction), had tested positive for COVID-19. It has been confirmed that there were no close contacts within the company and our partner company. To prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, we sterilized the area and facilities where the employee worked.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or concern that this may cause people in the immediate and surrounding regions.
In accordance with government policies and guidelines, Murata is committed to doing our best to prevent infection with and minimize the spread of COVID-19, giving top priority to the well-being and safety of local residents, customers, suppliers, and all our employees.

Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:50:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
