Murata Manufacturing : Update of Corporate Governance Report (Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Corporate Governance Report

Last Update: September 20, 2022

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Norio Nakajima

President and Representative Director

Contact: Toshiyuki Kambayashi

General Manager of General Administration Department

(Phone: +81-75-955-6502)

Securities Code: 6981 https://corporate.murata.com/en-global/

I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

The Company's mission is to carry out operations based on the following "Murata Philosophy" which is the most important management principles of the Company, and to contribute to the advancement of society and culture through the provision of products and services.

We contribute to the advancement of society by enhancing technologies and skills

applying scientific approach

creating innovative products and solutions being trustworthy and,

together with all our stakeholders, thankful for the increase in prosperity. (Established in 1954, revised in 1979)

Based on this management principles, Murata considers corporate governance to be one of the highest priorities in management, and we work constantly to establish and operate optimal management systems that will realize sound corporate growth and development while taking into consideration every stakeholder.

With the purpose of contributing to sustainable growth and increase corporate value over the mid- to long-term, the Company's basic principles on corporate governance are set out in the "Corporate Governance Guidelines," which are posted on the Company's website.

*Corporate Governance Guidelines: https://corporate.murata.com/en-global/company/corporate_governance

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Japan's Corporate Governance Code] The Company implements all principles of the Corporate Governance Code (revised June 11, 2021).

