Murata Manufacturing : completes new production building at Yasu Division

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division. A completion was held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The new production building was constructed to increase the production capacity of electrode materials in order to meet medium- to long-term increases in demand.

Outline of the completion ceremony

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021; 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Location: Yasu Division, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (2288, Oshinohara, Yasu-shi, Shiga, Japan)

Overview of new production building

Structure and scale: Steel frame, 7 stories above ground Total floor area: 23,052 m2 Building area: 4,289 m2 Total investment: Approximately 14 billion yen (building only)

Purpose: Production of electrode materials

Location:





