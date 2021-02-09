Murata Manufacturing : completes new production building at Yasu Division
02/09/2021 | 12:43am EST
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has completed a new production building, which had been under construction since July 2019, on the premises of its Yasu Division. A completion was held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
The new production building was constructed to increase the production capacity of electrode materials in order to meet medium- to long-term increases in demand.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:42:03 UTC.