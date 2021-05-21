Murata Manufacturing : 5/21/2021 IR News Notice of Dividend of Surplus
05/21/2021 | 02:11am EDT
May 21, 2021
Company name:
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Name of representative:
Norio Nakajima
President and Representative Director
(Code: 6981, First section of
the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Masahiro Sawada
General Manager of Accounting Dept.
(Phone: 075-955-6525)
Notice of Dividend of Surplus
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided to pay dividend of surplus with March 31, 2021 as the record date at its meeting held on May 21, 2021. Details are as follows. This resolution is subject to approval at the ordinary general meeting of shareholder scheduled for June 29, 2021.
1. Details of the dividends
Most recent dividend
Dividends paid in the
previous fiscal year
Amount Decided
forecast (announced
(fiscal year ended
on April 28, 2021)
March 31, 2020)
Record date
March 31, 2021
Same as the date
March 31, 2020
stated left
Dividends per share
60.00 yen
Same as the dividends
50.00 yen
stated left
Total dividends
38,388 million yen
－
31,989 million yen
Effective date
June 30, 2021
－
June 29, 2020
Fund used for dividends
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
payment
2. Reasons for the payment
The Company's basic policy on profit distribution to shareholders is to prioritize the sharing of gains through payment of dividends, and to steadily raise them by increasing profit per share, while enhancing Murata's long-term corporate value and strengthening its corporate structure.
In accordance with this policy, the company decided to pay a year- end dividend of 60 yen per share. As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, combining the year-end dividend and the interim dividend of 55 yen that has already been paid, will be 115 yen.
