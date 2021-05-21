Log in
    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
Murata Manufacturing : 5/21/2021 IR News Notice of Dividend of Surplus

05/21/2021 | 02:11am EDT
May 21, 2021

Company name:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Norio Nakajima

President and Representative Director

(Code: 6981, First section of

the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Masahiro Sawada

General Manager of Accounting Dept.

(Phone: 075-955-6525)

Notice of Dividend of Surplus

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided to pay dividend of surplus with March 31, 2021 as the record date at its meeting held on May 21, 2021. Details are as follows. This resolution is subject to approval at the ordinary general meeting of shareholder scheduled for June 29, 2021.

1. Details of the dividends

Most recent dividend

Dividends paid in the

previous fiscal year

Amount Decided

forecast (announced

(fiscal year ended

on April 28, 2021)

March 31, 2020)

Record date

March 31, 2021

Same as the date

March 31, 2020

stated left

Dividends per share

60.00 yen

Same as the dividends

50.00 yen

stated left

Total dividends

38,388 million yen

31,989 million yen

Effective date

June 30, 2021

June 29, 2020

Fund used for dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

payment

2. Reasons for the payment

The Company's basic policy on profit distribution to shareholders is to prioritize the sharing of gains through payment of dividends, and to steadily raise them by increasing profit per share, while enhancing Murata's long-term corporate value and strengthening its corporate structure.

In accordance with this policy, the company decided to pay a year- end dividend of 60 yen per share. As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, combining the year-end dividend and the interim dividend of 55 yen that has already been paid, will be 115 yen.

(Reference) Annual Ordinary Dividend Breakdown

Dividend per share

Record date

Second Quarter

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

55.00

yen

60.00 yen

115.00

yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

47.00

yen

50.00 yen

97.00

yen

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
