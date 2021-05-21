Murata Manufacturing : 5/21/2021 IR News Notice of Dividend of Surplus

May 21, 2021 Company name: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Norio Nakajima President and Representative Director (Code: 6981, First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Masahiro Sawada General Manager of Accounting Dept. (Phone: 075-955-6525)

Notice of Dividend of Surplus

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided to pay dividend of surplus with March 31, 2021 as the record date at its meeting held on May 21, 2021. Details are as follows. This resolution is subject to approval at the ordinary general meeting of shareholder scheduled for June 29, 2021.

1. Details of the dividends

Most recent dividend Dividends paid in the previous fiscal year Amount Decided forecast (announced (fiscal year ended on April 28, 2021) March 31, 2020) Record date March 31, 2021 Same as the date March 31, 2020 stated left Dividends per share 60.00 yen Same as the dividends 50.00 yen stated left Total dividends 38,388 million yen － 31,989 million yen Effective date June 30, 2021 － June 29, 2020 Fund used for dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings payment

2. Reasons for the payment

The Company's basic policy on profit distribution to shareholders is to prioritize the sharing of gains through payment of dividends, and to steadily raise them by increasing profit per share, while enhancing Murata's long-term corporate value and strengthening its corporate structure.

In accordance with this policy, the company decided to pay a year- end dividend of 60 yen per share. As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, combining the year-end dividend and the interim dividend of 55 yen that has already been paid, will be 115 yen.

(Reference) Annual Ordinary Dividend Breakdown