    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(6981)
  Report
Murata Manufacturing : Attached Documents (Convocation Notice for The 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

05/27/2021 | 11:12am EDT
BUSINESS REPORT

FOR THE 85TH FISCAL TERM

FROM APRIL 1, 2020

TO MARCH 31, 2021

10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome,Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto, Japan

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Norio Nakajima

President and Representative Director

Business Report

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

1. Matters Concerning Status of the Company Group

  1. Main business areas

The Company Group is an electronic component manufacturer that primarily engages in manufacturing and sales of electronic components and related products primarily of ceramic material, Components (such as capacitors, piezoelectric products and lithium ion secondary batteries) and Modules (communications modules and power supplies), and conducts vertically integrated technological development and manufacturing, from inorganic and organic chemical materials, to ceramics and electronic components. Through the creation of original products that utilize a technological base featuring uniquely developed and accumulated materials development, process development, product design, manufacturing technology, and software, analysis, and evaluation to support the above, the Company Group conducts sales for various electronic components that are used in products such as communications devices including smartphones, AV devices, computers and peripheral devices, automotive electronics, and home electric devices.

  1. Business progress and results
    1. Business conditions

In the global economic environment for the fiscal year under review, there was a significant worsening in business for the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on economic activities taken by countries. However, the extent of deterioration in business has eased since the second quarter. China resumed economic activities at an early stage, followed by actions to vaccinate the population toward resuming business activities in regions like the U.S. and Europe. Nonetheless, the outlook for the global economy remains uncertain due to the ongoing U.S.-China confrontation in addition to the spread of coronavirus variants.

The Company Group operates in the electronics market. In this market, demand for personal computers (PCs) used in teleworking and online education remained firm along with robust demand for video game consoles on the back of stay-at- home demand. In the smartphone market, from the second quarter onward there were signs of a strong move to secure components against the background of the launch of 5G technology (5th Generation Mobile Communication System). In the automotive market, there was a suspension of production by automakers during the first quarter and shortages of semiconductors in the fourth quarter. Mainly due to these factors, the production output of automobiles fell on a year-on-year basis, but there was a move to secure components for a future production increase.

Given such a background, by product, sales of multilayer resin substrates and lithium ion secondary batteries decreased for smartphones. However, multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), the main product in this category, remained firm in a wide range of applications, and inductors and connectivity modules increased for PCs with more RF modules being used for smartphones. As a result, net sales increased by 6.3% year on year to 1,630,193 million yen in the fiscal year under review, marking a record high, despite a negative effect of foreign exchange (year-on-year appreciation of 2.69 yen to a U.S. dollar).

Operating income was 313,240 million yen, up 23.7%, income before income taxes was 316,417 million yen, up 24.6%, and net income attributable to the Company was 237,057 million yen, up 29.5% from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. We marked a record high in each profit level. Negative factors, such as a fall in product prices and the impact of currency fluctuations, were offset by positive factors, including the effects of a production increase and cost reduction initiatives.

ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) (pre-tax) is established as a priority management index in "Mid-term Direction 2021." ROIC (pre-tax) in the fiscal year under review was 18.5%, up 2.4 percentage points from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in ROIC (pre-tax) was due to the increase in operating income, despite an increase in invested capital, with capital expenditures to expand buildings and production capacity in anticipation of higher demand for electronic components in the medium to long term.

1

Key financial results

Net sales

1,630.2 billion yen

YoY +6.3%

Operating income

313.2 billion yen

YoY +23.7%

Income before

316.4 billion yen

YoY +24.6%

income taxes

Net income

237.1 billion yen

YoY +29.5%

attributable to the

Company

Return on invested

+2.4

capital (ROIC) (pre-

18.5 %

YoY percentage

tax basis)

points

Sales

Operating income ratio

Return on invested capital (ROIC) (pre-tax basis)

2000.0

(billion yen)

1630.2

1600.0

19.2

1200.0

18.5

Net Sales

800.0

400.0

0.0

83rd term

84th term

85th term

(FY2018)

(FY2019)

(FY2020)

30.0 (%)

24.0

invested on Return

18.0

12.0

(ROIC) capital

basis) tax-(pre

6.0

0.0

oirat ncomei ngiperatO

2

2) Sales by product category

[Capacitors]

(Main products: MLCCs, etc.)

Orders and backlogs

706.9 billion yen

Net sales

626.5 billion yen

YoY

+67.1 billion yen (+12.0%)

For the fiscal year under review, sales of MLCCs, the main product in this category, increased for PCs and PC peripherals significantly and for smartphones and car electronics as a strong move to secure components started.

As a result, overall net sales increased by 12.0% year-on-year to 626,546 million yen.

(Billions of yen)

626.5

574.2 559.4

83rdterm

84thterm

85thterm

(FY2018)

(FY2019)

(FY2020)

[Piezoelectric Components]

(Main products: SAW filters, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic resonators, etc.)

Orders and backlogs

151.8 billion yen

Net sales

129.3 billion yen

YoY

+0 billion yen (+0.0%)

For the fiscal year under review, sales of piezoelectric sensors declined for car electronics although SAW filters increased for IoT devices.

As a result, overall net sales were 129,288 million yen, almost unchanged from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

(Billions of yen)

138.6

129.3

129.3

8.1%

83rdterm

84thterm

85thterm

(FY2018)

(FY2019)

(FY2020)

3

[Other Components]

(Main products: Lithium ion secondary batteries, inductors, electromagnetic interference suppression filters, sensors, connectors, thermistors, etc.)

Orders and backlogs

453.8 billion yen

Net sales

387.6 billion yen

YoY

+24.6 billion yen (+6.8%)

For the fiscal year under review, sales of lithium ion secondary batteries slipped for smartphones due to the impact of an ongoing review of the business portfolio. On the other hand, sales of inductors for PCs rose and sales of connectors for smartphones grew.

As a result, overall net sales increased by 6.8% year-on-year to 387,648 million yen.

(Billions of yen)

392.2

363.0

387.6

23.8%

83rdterm

84thterm

85thterm

(FY2018)

(FY2019)

(FY2020)

[Modules]

(Main products: Connectivity modules (short-range wireless communication modules), RF modules (circuit modules and radio frequency submodules), multilayer resin substrates, power supplies modules, multilayer ceramic devices, etc.)

Orders and backlogs

509.3 billion yen

Net sales

484.1 billion yen

YoY

+5.5 billion yen (+1.1%)

29.4%

For the fiscal year under review, sales of RF modules increased for smartphones, and sales of connectivity modules rose for PC whereas sales of multilayer resin substrates declined for smartphones.

As a result, overall net sales increased by 1.1% year-on-year to 484,099 million yen.

(Billions of yen)

466.7 478.6 484.1

83rdterm

84thterm

85thterm

(FY2018)

(FY2019)

(FY2020)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
