Murata Manufacturing : Attached Documents (Convocation Notice for The 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Business Report

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

1. Matters Concerning Status of the Company Group

Main business areas

The Company Group is an electronic component manufacturer that primarily engages in manufacturing and sales of electronic components and related products primarily of ceramic material, Components (such as capacitors, piezoelectric products and lithium ion secondary batteries) and Modules (communications modules and power supplies), and conducts vertically integrated technological development and manufacturing, from inorganic and organic chemical materials, to ceramics and electronic components. Through the creation of original products that utilize a technological base featuring uniquely developed and accumulated materials development, process development, product design, manufacturing technology, and software, analysis, and evaluation to support the above, the Company Group conducts sales for various electronic components that are used in products such as communications devices including smartphones, AV devices, computers and peripheral devices, automotive electronics, and home electric devices.

Business progress and results Business conditions

In the global economic environment for the fiscal year under review, there was a significant worsening in business for the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on economic activities taken by countries. However, the extent of deterioration in business has eased since the second quarter. China resumed economic activities at an early stage, followed by actions to vaccinate the population toward resuming business activities in regions like the U.S. and Europe. Nonetheless, the outlook for the global economy remains uncertain due to the ongoing U.S.-China confrontation in addition to the spread of coronavirus variants.

The Company Group operates in the electronics market. In this market, demand for personal computers (PCs) used in teleworking and online education remained firm along with robust demand for video game consoles on the back of stay-at- home demand. In the smartphone market, from the second quarter onward there were signs of a strong move to secure components against the background of the launch of 5G technology (5th Generation Mobile Communication System). In the automotive market, there was a suspension of production by automakers during the first quarter and shortages of semiconductors in the fourth quarter. Mainly due to these factors, the production output of automobiles fell on a year-on-year basis, but there was a move to secure components for a future production increase.

Given such a background, by product, sales of multilayer resin substrates and lithium ion secondary batteries decreased for smartphones. However, multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), the main product in this category, remained firm in a wide range of applications, and inductors and connectivity modules increased for PCs with more RF modules being used for smartphones. As a result, net sales increased by 6.3% year on year to 1,630,193 million yen in the fiscal year under review, marking a record high, despite a negative effect of foreign exchange (year-on-year appreciation of 2.69 yen to a U.S. dollar).

Operating income was 313,240 million yen, up 23.7%, income before income taxes was 316,417 million yen, up 24.6%, and net income attributable to the Company was 237,057 million yen, up 29.5% from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. We marked a record high in each profit level. Negative factors, such as a fall in product prices and the impact of currency fluctuations, were offset by positive factors, including the effects of a production increase and cost reduction initiatives.

ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) (pre-tax) is established as a priority management index in "Mid-term Direction 2021." ROIC (pre-tax) in the fiscal year under review was 18.5%, up 2.4 percentage points from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in ROIC (pre-tax) was due to the increase in operating income, despite an increase in invested capital, with capital expenditures to expand buildings and production capacity in anticipation of higher demand for electronic components in the medium to long term.

