Murata Manufacturing : Convocation Notice for The 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(Securities Code: 6981)

CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR

THE 85th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

June 4, 2021

Norio Nakajima

President and Representative Director

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome,

Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto, Japan

Dear Shareholders:

Notice is hereby given that the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as detailed below.

In the event that you do not attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either by mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet, etc. To do so, we kindly ask that you first refer to the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders later in this translation (p. 6-23), then exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021.

1. Date and time: June 29, 2021 (Tuesday) 10:00 a.m. (Reception is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Location: Shiokoji-sagaru,Karasuma-dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

(KYOTO STATION BUILDING)

"Genji Ballroom" on the third floor of HOTEL GRANVIA KYOTO

3. Agenda:

Reports 1. Report of the business report, the consolidated financial statement for the 85th fiscal term (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), and audit reports prepared by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the consolidated financial statement

2. Report of the financial statement for the 85th fiscal term (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Proposals

No. 1 Dividends of Retained Earnings for the 85th Fiscal Term

No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

No. 3 Revision to the Restricted Period under the Restricted Share Remuneration Plan for Members of the Board of Directors (excluding Members of the Board of Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)