Murata Manufacturing : Convocation Notice for The 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

05/27/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

CONVOCATION NOTICE

FOR

THE 85th

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON

JUNE 29, 2021

LOCATION: "Genji Ballroom" on the third floor of HOTEL GRANVIA KYOTO

NOTE

  1. THIS DOCUMENT IS A TRANSLATION OF THE OFFICIAL JAPANESE CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR THE 85TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS.
  2. THIS TRANSLATION IS PROVIDED ONLY AS A REFERENCE TO ASSIST SHAREHOLDERS IN THEIR VOTING AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT.
  3. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THIS TRANSLATED DOCUMENT AND THE JAPANESE ORIGINAL, THE ORIGINAL SHALL PREVAIL.

* Please understand that gifts to shareholders who attend the meeting will not be provided.

The Murata Philosophy

Murata Philosophy was created by founder Akira Murata in 1954.

Since then, the world around us has dramatically changed, and technologies have continued to evolve. However, the thoughts embodied in our philosophy will always remain the same.

All employees share these thoughts and exercise them in their daily work.

Murata Philosophy

We contribute to the

advancement of society

by

enhancing technologies and skills

applying scientific approach

creating innovative products and solutions

being trustworthy

and, together with all our stakeholders, thankful for the increase in prosperity.

(Securities Code: 6981)

CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR

THE 85th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

June 4, 2021

Norio Nakajima

President and Representative Director

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome,

Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto, Japan

Dear Shareholders:

Notice is hereby given that the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as detailed below.

In the event that you do not attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights either by mailing the Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet, etc. To do so, we kindly ask that you first refer to the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders later in this translation (p. 6-23), then exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021.

1. Date and time: June 29, 2021 (Tuesday) 10:00 a.m. (Reception is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Location: Shiokoji-sagaru,Karasuma-dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

(KYOTO STATION BUILDING)

"Genji Ballroom" on the third floor of HOTEL GRANVIA KYOTO

3. Agenda:

Reports 1. Report of the business report, the consolidated financial statement for the 85th fiscal term (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), and audit reports prepared by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the consolidated financial statement

2. Report of the financial statement for the 85th fiscal term (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Proposals

No. 1 Dividends of Retained Earnings for the 85th Fiscal Term

No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

No. 3 Revision to the Restricted Period under the Restricted Share Remuneration Plan for Members of the Board of Directors (excluding Members of the Board of Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)

Guide for Exercise of Voting Rights

If You Exercise Your Voting Rights in Advance

Exercise of Voting Rights by Postal Mail (Voting Rights Exercise Form)

Please indicate on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith your approval or disapproval on the proposals and return the form by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.

Please access the designated website for exercise of voting rights (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/) via personal computer, smartphone, or other device, and indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021.

If You Attend the General Meeting of Shareholders

June 29, 2021 (Tuesday) 10:00 a.m.

Please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith at the reception desk at the entrance to the meeting hall.

In addition, in order to save resources, please bring this Notice when attending the meeting.

Operations of the General Meeting of Shareholders to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

At the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, the following measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

  • From the standpoint of preventing infection, we would like you to carefully consider whether you will attend the meeting. If at all possible, we would like you to exercise your voting rights in advance by postal mail or via the Internet, etc. (please refer to p. 4 for the ways to exercise your voting rights in advance).
  • We will broadcast a live stream of the meeting via the Internet so you may watch its proceedings. The details of the live stream are as follows:

Guide for Livestreaming

Date and time of live stream:

From June 29, 2021 (Tuesday) 10:00 a.m. to the conclusion of the meeting (You may access the website starting 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the meeting.)

Log-in method:

To watch the live stream please access the website for live streaming (https://vgm.smart-portal.ne.jp) and log in with the ID and password noted on the Announcement on Livestreaming enclosed with the mailed Convocation Notice of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

    1. Only shareholders shall be allowed to view the live stream.
    2. Please note that we cannot accept exercise of voting rights or questions on the day of the meetingfrom shareholders watching the live stream.
    3. When watching the live stream, video and sound quality issues may arise or the live stream may become unavailable depending on the computer environment (functions and performance) that you use, the status of your Internet connection, a large number of simultaneous access, etc.
    4. Telecommunications charges and other expenses for watching the live stream shall be borne by the shareholders.
    5. Please do not photograph, record, or capture the live stream or post it on social media, etc.
    6. Due to considerations such as the privacy of shareholders, we will try to ensure that the content shown in the live stream video will be the video screen and the proximity of the officers' seating location only. However, there may be cases where it will be unavoidable to include attending shareholders in the recorded image. Thank you for your understanding on this matter.
  • The number of seats available will be limited because we will widen the spaces in between the seats to prevent infection. Accordingly, we may refuse entry even if you come to the venue on the day of the meeting.
  • We would like shareholders coming to the venue to wear masks and use the alcohol disinfectants placed at the venue. In addition, we will set up equipment to monitor the temperatures of shareholders coming to the venue. We may refuse entry to the meeting venue if you seem unwell or if you have a fever.
  • From the standpoint of shortening the meeting duration to prevent the spread of infection, we will simplify some of the explanations on the Reports and Proposals. We would like to request shareholders to review the Convocation Notice in advance.
  • Changes in circumstances and our responses prior to the day of the meeting will be announced on the Company's website (https://corporate.murata.com/ja-jp/ir/info/meetings) as needed.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
