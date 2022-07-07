Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    6981   JP3914400001

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD

(6981)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-07 am EDT
7529.00 JPY   +2.06%
NOTICE REGARDING STATUS OF PURCHASE OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES (PDF : 84.0kb)
PU
06/29MURATA MANUFACTURING : Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
06/29MURATA MANUFACTURING : Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report (For the year ended March 31, 2022)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Notice regarding Status of purchase of the Company's own shares (PDF: 84.0KB)

07/07/2022 | 02:34am EDT
July 7, 2022

Company name:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Norio Nakajima, President

(Code: 6981, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Prime Market)

Contact:

Shuichiro Goto

General Manager of Strategic

Finance Dept.

(Phone: +81-75-955-6525)

Notice regarding Status of purchase of the Company's own shares

(Purchase of Shares pursuant to the provisions of

paragraph 2, Article165, of the Corporate Law of Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (the Company) today announced the status of purchase of the Company's own shares, implemented pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporate Law, as follows.

1.

Type of shares purchased:

Common shares of the company

2.

Total number of shares purchased:

2,346,800 shares

3. Total amount of purchase costs of shares: 19,188,486,692 yen

4.

Procedure:

Market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

5.

Period of acquisition:

June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

(Reference)

1. The matters for resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2022

(1)

Type of shares to be purchased:

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be purchased:

16,000,000 shares (up to)

(% of issued shares (not included treasury

Stock); 2.50%)

(3)

Total amount of purchase costs of shares:

Up to 80,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Procedure:

May 2, 2022 to October 31, 2022

2. The total number of shares purchased and total purchase costs accumulated after the date of resolution at the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2022 (as of June 30, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares purchased:

5,337,400 shares

(2)

Total amount of purchase costs of shares:

43,555,156,492 yen

-End of News Release-

1

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
