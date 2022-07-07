Notice regarding Status of purchase of the Company's own shares (PDF: 84.0KB)

July 7, 2022 Company name: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Norio Nakajima, President (Code: 6981, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Contact: Shuichiro Goto General Manager of Strategic Finance Dept. (Phone: +81-75-955-6525)

Notice regarding Status of purchase of the Company's own shares

(Purchase of Shares pursuant to the provisions of

paragraph 2, Article165, of the Corporate Law of Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (the Company) today announced the status of purchase of the Company's own shares, implemented pursuant to the provisions of Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporate Law, as follows.

1. Type of shares purchased: Common shares of the company 2. Total number of shares purchased: 2,346,800 shares

3. Total amount of purchase costs of shares: 19,188,486,692 yen

4. Procedure: Market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange 5. Period of acquisition: June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022

(Reference)

1. The matters for resolution at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 28, 2022

(1) Type of shares to be purchased: Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be purchased: 16,000,000 shares (up to) (% of issued shares (not included treasury Stock); 2.50%) (3) Total amount of purchase costs of shares: Up to 80,000,000,000 yen (4) Procedure: May 2, 2022 to October 31, 2022

2. The total number of shares purchased and total purchase costs accumulated after the date of resolution at the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2022 (as of June 30, 2022)

(1) Total number of shares purchased: 5,337,400 shares (2) Total amount of purchase costs of shares: 43,555,156,492 yen

