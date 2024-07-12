Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the audited Japanese original, which has been filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of Japan pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this translation. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.

Annual Securities Report

(The 88th Fiscal Year)

From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

No. E01914

Part I Corporate Information

I Overview of the Company 1. Key financial data

(1) Consolidated financial data, etc.

IFRS

Fiscal year

As of

87th

88th

transition date

Year end

April 1, 2022

March 2023

March 2024

Revenue

(Millions

-

1,686,796

1,640,158

of yen)

Profit before tax

(Millions

-

302,683

239,404

of yen)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(Millions

-

243,946

180,838

of yen)

Comprehensive income attributable to

(Millions

-

292,168

290,454

owners of parent

of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

(Millions

2,239,679

2,359,985

2,556,147

of yen)

Total assets

(Millions

2,804,081

2,858,303

3,037,895

of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

(Yen)

1,166.81

1,249.22

1,353.01

per share

Basic earnings per share

(Yen)

-

128.64

95.72

Diluted earnings per share

(Yen)

-

-

-

Ratio of equity attributable to owners

(%)

79.9

82.6

84.1

of parent

Profit ratio to equity attributable to

(%)

-

10.6

7.4

owners of parent

Price earnings ratio

(Times)

-

20.83

29.50

Net cash provided by operating

(Millions

-

277,641

489,637

activities

of yen)

Net cash used in investing activities

(Millions

-

(151,416)

(201,571)

of yen)

Net cash used in financing activities

(Millions

-

(182,271)

(165,321)

of yen)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

(Millions

512,072

469,406

622,007

year

of yen)

Number of employees

(Persons)

77,581

73,164

73,165

(Notes) 1. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen.

  1. The consolidated financial statements of the Companies have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (hereinafter, "IFRS") since the 88th fiscal year.
  2. Diluted earnings per share is not stated since there are no dilutive potential shares.
  3. The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split on October 1, 2023. Equity attributable to owners of parent per share and basic earnings per share were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented on the transition date.

Fiscal year

U.S. GAAP

84th

85th

86th

87th

Year end

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

March 2023

Net sales

(Millions

1,534,045

1,630,193

1,812,521

1,686,796

of yen)

Income before income taxes

(Millions

254,032

316,417

432,702

314,895

of yen)

Net income attributable to Murata

(Millions

183,012

237,057

314,124

253,690

Corporation

of yen)

Comprehensive income attributable to

(Millions

149,950

293,766

419,069

310,777

Murata Corporation

of yen)

Murata Corporation's shareholders'

(Millions

1,694,104

1,920,805

2,263,596

2,402,511

equity

of yen)

Total assets

(Millions

2,250,230

2,462,261

2,809,171

2,872,763

of yen)

Murata Corporation's shareholders'

(Yen)

882.63

1,000.71

1,179.27

1,271.73

equity per share

Net income attributable to Murata

(Yen)

95.35

123.50

163.65

133.78

Corporation per share

Diluted net income attributable to

(Yen)

-

-

-

-

Murata Corporation per share

Shareholders' equity ratio

(%)

75.3

78.0

80.6

83.6

Net income attributable to Murata

(%)

11.1

13.1

15.0

10.9

Corporation / Shareholders' equity

Price earnings ratio

(Times)

19.13

23.86

16.53

20.03

Net cash provided by operating

(Millions

350,334

373,571

421,458

276,278

activities

of yen)

Net cash used in investing activities

(Millions

(284,431)

(150,275)

(212,300)

(157,850)

of yen)

Net cash provided by (used in)

(Millions

17,650

(118,189)

(117,505)

(173,708)

financing activities

of yen)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

(Millions

302,320

407,699

512,072

469,406

year

of yen)

Number of employees

(Persons)

74,109

75,184

77,581

73,164

(Notes) 1. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen.

  1. Until the 87th fiscal year, the consolidated financial statements of the Companies were prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
  2. Until the 87th fiscal year, the Companies adopted the "Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 260: Earnings Per Share" published by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) of the United States of America, where diluted net income per share is computed if potential shares are dilutive. Diluted net income attributable to Murata Corporation per share is not stated since there are no dilutive shares.
  3. In calculating Murata Corporation's shareholders' equity per share, the Company adopted the Guidance on Accounting Standard for Earnings Per Share (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Guidance No. 4).
  4. The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split on October 1, 2023. Murata Corporation's shareholders' equity per share and net income attributable to Murata Corporation per share were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the 84th fiscal year.

(2) Management indicators of reporting company

Fiscal year

84th

85th

86th

87th

88th

Year end

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

March 2023

March 2024

Revenue

(Millions of

1,044,772

1,107,863

1,233,464

1,069,417

1,069,763

yen)

Ordinary profit

(Millions of

68,629

90,872

213,786

146,625

103,760

yen)

Profit for the period

(Millions of

67,669

85,317

184,784

148,193

107,807

yen)

Share capital

(Millions of

69,444

69,444

69,444

69,444

69,444

yen)

Total number of issued shares

(Thousands

675,814

675,814

675,814

675,814

2,027,442

of shares)

Net assets

(Millions of

601,650

623,496

730,966

707,765

724,441

yen)

Total assets

(Millions of

1,147,829

1,268,960

1,425,313

1,311,948

1,414,724

yen)

Net assets per share

(Yen)

313.46

324.83

380.81

374.64

383.46

Dividend per share

(Yen)

97.00

115.00

130.00

150.00

102.00

[Interim dividend per share]

[47.00]

[55.00]

[60.00]

[75.00]

[75.00]

Basic earnings per share

(Yen)

35.26

44.45

96.27

78.09

57.06

Diluted earnings per share

(Yen)

-

-

-

-

-

Shareholders' equity ratio

(%)

52.4

49.1

51.3

53.9

51.2

Return on equity

(%)

11.3

13.9

27.3

20.6

15.1

Price earnings ratio

(Times)

51.73

66.31

28.11

34.32

49.49

Payout ratio

(%)

91.7

86.2

45.0

64.0

91.1

Number of employees

(Persons)

9,199

9,528

9,771

10,089

10,401

Total shareholders return

(%)

101.0

164.3

153.5

154.8

165.5

[Benchmark: TOPIX total return]

(%)

[90.5]

[128.6]

[131.2]

[138.8]

[196.2]

Highest stock price

(Yen)

6,920

10,835

10,535

8,811

8,736

*3,141

Lowest stock price

(Yen)

4,304

5,008

7,008

6,438

7,537

*2,461

(Notes) 1. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

  1. The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split, effective October 1, 2023. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the start of the 84th fiscal year. The asterisked figures are the highest and lowest stock prices after ex-rights due to the stock split.
  2. The diluted earnings per share are not stated since there were no dilutive potential securities.
  3. Effective from April 4, 2022, the highest and lowest stock prices were on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market, and before then, they were on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section.

2. History

Month and year

History

October 1944

Akira Murata founded Murata Manufacturing as a personal venture in Kyoto-shi and started manufacturing

ceramic capacitors.

December 1950

The venture was reorganized as a stock company with the capital stock of one million yen and its name

changed to Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

February 1961

Head Office was moved to Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto.

September 1962

Established Yokaichi Plant.

September 1962

Invested in Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (currently wholly owned).

March 1963

Listed on the Second Section of the Osaka Stock Exchange (moved to the First Section in February 1970).

May 1965

Established a sales company in the U.S., current Murata Electronics North America, Inc.

December 1969

Listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (moved to the First Section in February 1970).

December 1972

Established a sales and manufacturing company in Singapore, Murata Electronics Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.

October 1973

Established a sales company in China, Murata Company Limited.

April 1978

Established the first European sales company in Germany.

November 1978

Acquired a manufacturing and sales company in Taiwan, current Taiwan Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.

September 1980

Acquired a multination corporation in Canada, Erie Technological Products, Ltd. (currently one of the

subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe).

May 1981

Established Komatsu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

October 1982

Established Toyama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

August 1983

Established Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

August 1984

Established Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

July 1987

Established Yasu Plant.

September 1988

Established a manufacturing company in Thailand, Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd.

October 1988

Established the European management company in Germany. (Its functions were transferred to the current

Murata Electronics Europe B.V. that was established in the Netherlands in August 2004.)

November 1988

Established Yokohama R&D Center.

December 1989

Established a sales company in the Netherlands. (It was integrated to the current Murata Electronics Europe

B.V. in April 2014.)

July 1990

Established a sales company in Brazil, Murata World Comercial Ltda.

April 1992

Established Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

May 1993

Established a manufacturing and sales company in Malaysia, Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

December 1994

Established a manufacturing company in China, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.

May 1995

Established a sales company in China, Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

March 1999

Established Tokyo Branch in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo.

December 2000

Established a sales company in Republic of Korea, Korea Murata Electronics Company, Limited.

July 2002

Established a sales company in Mexico, Murata Electronics Trading Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

October 2004

Head Office was moved to a new building constructed at the current location.

June 2005

Established a manufacturing company in China, Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd.

December 2005

Established the sales management company for Greater China in China, Murata (China) Investment Co.,

Ltd.

August 2007

Acquired a development, manufacturing and sales company in the U.S., current Murata Power Solutions,

Inc.

October 2010

Established a sales company in India, Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited.

October 2010

Established a sales company in Vietnam, Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

September 2011

Established a manufacturing company in the Philippines, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.

January 2012

Acquired a development and manufacturing company in Finland, current Murata Electronics Oy.

March 2012

Acquired the power amplifier business from Renesas Electronics Corporation.

August 2013

Acquired the current Iwate Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

March 2014

Made the current Saitama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. a subsidiary (a wholly owned subsidiary in May

2016).

Month and year

History

December 2014

Acquired a development, manufacturing and sales company in the U.S., current pSemi Corporation.

October 2016

Established a joint company with SHIZUKI ELECTRIC COMPANY INC., Murata Shizuki FC Solutions

Co., Ltd.

October 2016

Acquired a development, manufacturing and sales company in France, current Murata Integrated Passive

Solutions SAS.

September 2017

Acquired the battery business from Sony Corporation and Sony Group Corporation.

October 2017

Acquired a development and sales company in the U.S., current Murata Vios, Inc.

December 2020

Established Minato MIRAI Innovation Center in Nishi-ku,Yokohama-shi.

April 2022

After the Tokyo Stock Exchange restructured the market segments, the Company moved to the Prime

Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from its First Section.

3. Description of business

The main business of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries and associates (collectively, the "Companies") is the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components and related products, and this business is divided into three operating segments: Components (capacitors, inductors, EMI suppression filters, etc.), Devices and Modules (High-frequency Modules, Surface Wave Filters, Lithium Ion Secondary Batteries, Sensors, etc.) and Others (Healthcare Equipment, Solution Business, etc.).

The position of each company in the relevant business is as follows: [Manufacturing and sales of electronic components]

Reporting company

The Company manufactures semi-finished products that are intermediate products of various electronic components and supplies them to manufacturing companies in Japan and oversea. In addition, the Company sells finished products that are processed within the Companies to clients and sales companies at home and abroad.

Sales companies

Sales companies conduct sales and brokerage services of products manufactured within the Companies. Material sales companies, such as Murata Electronics North America, Inc. in the U.S., Murata Company Limited and Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in China, and Murata Electronics Europe B.V. in the Netherlands, sell finished products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries and associates.

Manufacturing and sales companies

Manufacturing and sales companies principally process semi-finished products manufactured by the Company into finished products, which will be supplied to the Company and sales companies. They also sell products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries and associates to their clients. We have the following material manufacturing companies: In Japan, Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Toyama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd; in China, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd., Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd., and Foshan Murata Materials Co., Ltd.; in Singapore, Murata Electronics Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.; in the Philippines, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.; in Thailand, Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd; in France, Murata Integrated Passive Solutions SAS; in Vietnam, Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.; and in the U.S., pSemi Corporation. These companies manufacture Components and Devices and Modules.

Management companies

The management company conducts marketing activities in the relevant region and administrates subsidiaries and associates. Material management company, Murata (China) Investment Co., Ltd. in China, conducts marketing and engineering activities in Greater China, and administrates Chinese sales companies.

[Others]

There are subsidiaries and associates that engage in employees' welfare, leasing of real estate, and the development and sales of products and software.

The above-mentioned business content is shown in the following diagram:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Sales of products

Sales of products

Sales of products and supply of semi-finished products

Purchase of products and semi-finished products

Sales companies

(Overseas subsidiaries)

Murata Company Limited

(China)

Murata Electronics North America, Inc.

(U.S.A.)

Murata Electronics Europe B.V.

(The Netherlands)

Korea Murata Electronics Company, Limited

(South Korea)

Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

(Vietnam)

Murata World Comercial Ltda.

(Brazil)

Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

(China)

Murata Electronics Trading (T ianjin) Co., Ltd.

(China)

T hai Murata Electronics Trading, Ltd.

(Thailand)

Murata Electronics Philippines Inc.

(T he Philippines)

Murata Electronics Trading (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

(China)

Murata Electronics Trading Mexico, S. A. de C.V.

(Mexico)

Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited

(India)

Sales of products

Manufacturing and sales companies

(Domestic subsidiaries)

Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Toyama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Sabae Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ise Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Iwate Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hakui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ogaki Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Kanazu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tome Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Azumi Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Anamizu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Himi Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Asuwa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Wakura Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Murata Shizuki FC Solutions Co., Ltd.

Sendai Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(Overseas subsidiaries)

Murata Electronics Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.

(Singapore)

Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd.

(Thailand)

Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.

(T he Philippines)

Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

(Malaysia)

Shenzhen Murata T echnology Co., Ltd.

(China)

Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.

(China)

Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd.

(China)

T aiwan Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.

(Taiwan)

Murata Electronics Oy

(Finland)

pSemi Corporation

(U.S.A.)

Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.

(Vietnam)

Murata Power Solutions, Inc.

(U.S.A.)

Murata Integrated Passive Solutions SAS

(France)

Foshan Murata Materials Co., Ltd.

(China)

Management companies

(Overseas subsidiaries)

Murata (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

(China)

Others

(Domestic subsidiaries)

Saitama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Murata Eiko Co., Ltd.

Murata Software Co., Ltd.

Murata Land & Building Co., Ltd.

MIRAISENS, Inc.

Murata Cosmos Co., Ltd.

PIECLEX Co., Ltd.

(Overseas subsidiaries)

Murata Vios, Inc.

(U.S.A.)

SyChip Electronic T echnology (Shanghai) Ltd.

(China)

Eta Wireless, Inc.

(U.S.A.)

Resonant Inc.

(U.S.A.)

(Equity-method associates) MF Material Co., Ltd.

Sales of products

Sales of products

Sales of products

Clients

(Note) Other than the companies in the diagram above, there are 22 subsidiaries.

