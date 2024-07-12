3. Description of business

The main business of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries and associates (collectively, the "Companies") is the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components and related products, and this business is divided into three operating segments: Components (capacitors, inductors, EMI suppression filters, etc.), Devices and Modules (High-frequency Modules, Surface Wave Filters, Lithium Ion Secondary Batteries, Sensors, etc.) and Others (Healthcare Equipment, Solution Business, etc.).

The position of each company in the relevant business is as follows: [Manufacturing and sales of electronic components]

Reporting company

The Company manufactures semi-finished products that are intermediate products of various electronic components and supplies them to manufacturing companies in Japan and oversea. In addition, the Company sells finished products that are processed within the Companies to clients and sales companies at home and abroad.

Sales companies

Sales companies conduct sales and brokerage services of products manufactured within the Companies. Material sales companies, such as Murata Electronics North America, Inc. in the U.S., Murata Company Limited and Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in China, and Murata Electronics Europe B.V. in the Netherlands, sell finished products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries and associates.

Manufacturing and sales companies

Manufacturing and sales companies principally process semi-finished products manufactured by the Company into finished products, which will be supplied to the Company and sales companies. They also sell products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries and associates to their clients. We have the following material manufacturing companies: In Japan, Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Toyama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd; in China, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd., Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd., and Foshan Murata Materials Co., Ltd.; in Singapore, Murata Electronics Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.; in the Philippines, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.; in Thailand, Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd; in France, Murata Integrated Passive Solutions SAS; in Vietnam, Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.; and in the U.S., pSemi Corporation. These companies manufacture Components and Devices and Modules.

Management companies

The management company conducts marketing activities in the relevant region and administrates subsidiaries and associates. Material management company, Murata (China) Investment Co., Ltd. in China, conducts marketing and engineering activities in Greater China, and administrates Chinese sales companies.

[Others]

There are subsidiaries and associates that engage in employees' welfare, leasing of real estate, and the development and sales of products and software.

