Disclaimer: This document is a translation of the audited Japanese original, which has been filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of Japan pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. This document does not contain or constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on this translation. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this document, the Japanese original is assumed to be correct.
Annual Securities Report
(The 88th Fiscal Year)
From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
No. E01914
History
Audit Report
Cover
Document filed
Annual Securities Report
Applicable law
Article 24, Paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
Filed to
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing date
June 27, 2024
Fiscal year
The 88th Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Company name
Kabushiki Kaisha Murata Seisakusho
Company name in English
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Title and name of representative
Norio Nakajima, President and Representative Director
Address of head office
10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome,Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto, Japan
Phone No.
+81-75-955-6525
Contact person
Masanori Minamide, Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Director
of Corporate Unit
Contact address
10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome,Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto, Japan
Phone No.
+81-75-955-6525
Contact person
Masanori Minamide, Representative Director, Executive Vice President, Director
of Corporate Unit
Place where available for public inspection
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
Part I Corporate Information
I Overview of the Company 1. Key financial data
(1) Consolidated financial data, etc.
IFRS
Fiscal year
As of
87th
88th
transition date
Year end
April 1, 2022
March 2023
March 2024
Revenue
(Millions
-
1,686,796
1,640,158
of yen)
Profit before tax
(Millions
-
302,683
239,404
of yen)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(Millions
-
243,946
180,838
of yen)
Comprehensive income attributable to
(Millions
-
292,168
290,454
owners of parent
of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
(Millions
2,239,679
2,359,985
2,556,147
of yen)
Total assets
(Millions
2,804,081
2,858,303
3,037,895
of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
(Yen)
1,166.81
1,249.22
1,353.01
per share
Basic earnings per share
(Yen)
-
128.64
95.72
Diluted earnings per share
(Yen)
-
-
-
Ratio of equity attributable to owners
(%)
79.9
82.6
84.1
of parent
Profit ratio to equity attributable to
(%)
-
10.6
7.4
owners of parent
Price earnings ratio
(Times)
-
20.83
29.50
Net cash provided by operating
(Millions
-
277,641
489,637
activities
of yen)
Net cash used in investing activities
(Millions
-
(151,416)
(201,571)
of yen)
Net cash used in financing activities
(Millions
-
(182,271)
(165,321)
of yen)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
(Millions
512,072
469,406
622,007
year
of yen)
Number of employees
(Persons)
77,581
73,164
73,165
(Notes) 1. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen.
- The consolidated financial statements of the Companies have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (hereinafter, "IFRS") since the 88th fiscal year.
- Diluted earnings per share is not stated since there are no dilutive potential shares.
- The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split on October 1, 2023. Equity attributable to owners of parent per share and basic earnings per share were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented on the transition date.

Fiscal year
U.S. GAAP
84th
85th
86th
87th
Year end
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
Net sales
(Millions
1,534,045
1,630,193
1,812,521
1,686,796
of yen)
Income before income taxes
(Millions
254,032
316,417
432,702
314,895
of yen)
Net income attributable to Murata
(Millions
183,012
237,057
314,124
253,690
Corporation
of yen)
Comprehensive income attributable to
(Millions
149,950
293,766
419,069
310,777
Murata Corporation
of yen)
Murata Corporation's shareholders'
(Millions
1,694,104
1,920,805
2,263,596
2,402,511
equity
of yen)
Total assets
(Millions
2,250,230
2,462,261
2,809,171
2,872,763
of yen)
Murata Corporation's shareholders'
(Yen)
882.63
1,000.71
1,179.27
1,271.73
equity per share
Net income attributable to Murata
(Yen)
95.35
123.50
163.65
133.78
Corporation per share
Diluted net income attributable to
(Yen)
-
-
-
-
Murata Corporation per share
Shareholders' equity ratio
(%)
75.3
78.0
80.6
83.6
Net income attributable to Murata
(%)
11.1
13.1
15.0
10.9
Corporation / Shareholders' equity
Price earnings ratio
(Times)
19.13
23.86
16.53
20.03
Net cash provided by operating
(Millions
350,334
373,571
421,458
276,278
activities
of yen)
Net cash used in investing activities
(Millions
(284,431)
(150,275)
(212,300)
(157,850)
of yen)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(Millions
17,650
(118,189)
(117,505)
(173,708)
financing activities
of yen)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
(Millions
302,320
407,699
512,072
469,406
year
of yen)
Number of employees
(Persons)
74,109
75,184
77,581
73,164
(Notes) 1. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen.
- Until the 87th fiscal year, the consolidated financial statements of the Companies were prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
- Until the 87th fiscal year, the Companies adopted the "Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 260: Earnings Per Share" published by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) of the United States of America, where diluted net income per share is computed if potential shares are dilutive. Diluted net income attributable to Murata Corporation per share is not stated since there are no dilutive shares.
- In calculating Murata Corporation's shareholders' equity per share, the Company adopted the Guidance on Accounting Standard for Earnings Per Share (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Guidance No. 4).
- The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split on October 1, 2023. Murata Corporation's shareholders' equity per share and net income attributable to Murata Corporation per share were calculated on the assumption that the relevant stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the 84th fiscal year.

(2) Management indicators of reporting company
Fiscal year
84th
85th
86th
87th
88th
Year end
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
March 2024
Revenue
(Millions of
1,044,772
1,107,863
1,233,464
1,069,417
1,069,763
yen)
Ordinary profit
(Millions of
68,629
90,872
213,786
146,625
103,760
yen)
Profit for the period
(Millions of
67,669
85,317
184,784
148,193
107,807
yen)
Share capital
(Millions of
69,444
69,444
69,444
69,444
69,444
yen)
Total number of issued shares
(Thousands
675,814
675,814
675,814
675,814
2,027,442
of shares)
Net assets
(Millions of
601,650
623,496
730,966
707,765
724,441
yen)
Total assets
(Millions of
1,147,829
1,268,960
1,425,313
1,311,948
1,414,724
yen)
Net assets per share
(Yen)
313.46
324.83
380.81
374.64
383.46
Dividend per share
(Yen)
97.00
115.00
130.00
150.00
102.00
[Interim dividend per share]
[47.00]
[55.00]
[60.00]
[75.00]
[75.00]
Basic earnings per share
(Yen)
35.26
44.45
96.27
78.09
57.06
Diluted earnings per share
(Yen)
-
-
-
-
-
Shareholders' equity ratio
(%)
52.4
49.1
51.3
53.9
51.2
Return on equity
(%)
11.3
13.9
27.3
20.6
15.1
Price earnings ratio
(Times)
51.73
66.31
28.11
34.32
49.49
Payout ratio
(%)
91.7
86.2
45.0
64.0
91.1
Number of employees
(Persons)
9,199
9,528
9,771
10,089
10,401
Total shareholders return
(%)
101.0
164.3
153.5
154.8
165.5
[Benchmark: TOPIX total return]
(%)
[90.5]
[128.6]
[131.2]
[138.8]
[196.2]
Highest stock price
(Yen)
6,920
10,835
10,535
8,811
8,736
*3,141
Lowest stock price
(Yen)
4,304
5,008
7,008
6,438
7,537
*2,461
(Notes) 1. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
- The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split, effective October 1, 2023. Net assets per share and basic earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the start of the 84th fiscal year. The asterisked figures are the highest and lowest stock prices after ex-rights due to the stock split.
- The diluted earnings per share are not stated since there were no dilutive potential securities.
- Effective from April 4, 2022, the highest and lowest stock prices were on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market, and before then, they were on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section.

2. History
Month and year
History
October 1944
Akira Murata founded Murata Manufacturing as a personal venture in Kyoto-shi and started manufacturing
ceramic capacitors.
December 1950
The venture was reorganized as a stock company with the capital stock of one million yen and its name
changed to Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
February 1961
Head Office was moved to Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto.
September 1962
Established Yokaichi Plant.
September 1962
Invested in Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (currently wholly owned).
March 1963
Listed on the Second Section of the Osaka Stock Exchange (moved to the First Section in February 1970).
May 1965
Established a sales company in the U.S., current Murata Electronics North America, Inc.
December 1969
Listed on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (moved to the First Section in February 1970).
December 1972
Established a sales and manufacturing company in Singapore, Murata Electronics Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.
October 1973
Established a sales company in China, Murata Company Limited.
April 1978
Established the first European sales company in Germany.
November 1978
Acquired a manufacturing and sales company in Taiwan, current Taiwan Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.
September 1980
Acquired a multination corporation in Canada, Erie Technological Products, Ltd. (currently one of the
subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe).
May 1981
Established Komatsu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
October 1982
Established Toyama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
August 1983
Established Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
August 1984
Established Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
July 1987
Established Yasu Plant.
September 1988
Established a manufacturing company in Thailand, Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd.
October 1988
Established the European management company in Germany. (Its functions were transferred to the current
Murata Electronics Europe B.V. that was established in the Netherlands in August 2004.)
November 1988
Established Yokohama R&D Center.
December 1989
Established a sales company in the Netherlands. (It was integrated to the current Murata Electronics Europe
B.V. in April 2014.)
July 1990
Established a sales company in Brazil, Murata World Comercial Ltda.
April 1992
Established Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
May 1993
Established a manufacturing and sales company in Malaysia, Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
December 1994
Established a manufacturing company in China, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.
May 1995
Established a sales company in China, Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
March 1999
Established Tokyo Branch in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo.
December 2000
Established a sales company in Republic of Korea, Korea Murata Electronics Company, Limited.
July 2002
Established a sales company in Mexico, Murata Electronics Trading Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
October 2004
Head Office was moved to a new building constructed at the current location.
June 2005
Established a manufacturing company in China, Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd.
December 2005
Established the sales management company for Greater China in China, Murata (China) Investment Co.,
Ltd.
August 2007
Acquired a development, manufacturing and sales company in the U.S., current Murata Power Solutions,
Inc.
October 2010
Established a sales company in India, Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited.
October 2010
Established a sales company in Vietnam, Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
September 2011
Established a manufacturing company in the Philippines, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.
January 2012
Acquired a development and manufacturing company in Finland, current Murata Electronics Oy.
March 2012
Acquired the power amplifier business from Renesas Electronics Corporation.
August 2013
Acquired the current Iwate Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
March 2014
Made the current Saitama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. a subsidiary (a wholly owned subsidiary in May
2016).

Month and year
History
December 2014
Acquired a development, manufacturing and sales company in the U.S., current pSemi Corporation.
October 2016
Established a joint company with SHIZUKI ELECTRIC COMPANY INC., Murata Shizuki FC Solutions
Co., Ltd.
October 2016
Acquired a development, manufacturing and sales company in France, current Murata Integrated Passive
Solutions SAS.
September 2017
Acquired the battery business from Sony Corporation and Sony Group Corporation.
October 2017
Acquired a development and sales company in the U.S., current Murata Vios, Inc.
December 2020
Established Minato MIRAI Innovation Center in Nishi-ku,Yokohama-shi.
April 2022
After the Tokyo Stock Exchange restructured the market segments, the Company moved to the Prime
Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from its First Section.

3. Description of business
The main business of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries and associates (collectively, the "Companies") is the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components and related products, and this business is divided into three operating segments: Components (capacitors, inductors, EMI suppression filters, etc.), Devices and Modules (High-frequency Modules, Surface Wave Filters, Lithium Ion Secondary Batteries, Sensors, etc.) and Others (Healthcare Equipment, Solution Business, etc.).
The position of each company in the relevant business is as follows: [Manufacturing and sales of electronic components]
Reporting company
The Company manufactures semi-finished products that are intermediate products of various electronic components and supplies them to manufacturing companies in Japan and oversea. In addition, the Company sells finished products that are processed within the Companies to clients and sales companies at home and abroad.
Sales companies
Sales companies conduct sales and brokerage services of products manufactured within the Companies. Material sales companies, such as Murata Electronics North America, Inc. in the U.S., Murata Company Limited and Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in China, and Murata Electronics Europe B.V. in the Netherlands, sell finished products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries and associates.
Manufacturing and sales companies
Manufacturing and sales companies principally process semi-finished products manufactured by the Company into finished products, which will be supplied to the Company and sales companies. They also sell products manufactured by the Company and its subsidiaries and associates to their clients. We have the following material manufacturing companies: In Japan, Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Toyama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd; in China, Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Murata Technology Co., Ltd., Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd., and Foshan Murata Materials Co., Ltd.; in Singapore, Murata Electronics Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.; in the Philippines, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.; in Thailand, Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd; in France, Murata Integrated Passive Solutions SAS; in Vietnam, Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.; and in the U.S., pSemi Corporation. These companies manufacture Components and Devices and Modules.
Management companies
The management company conducts marketing activities in the relevant region and administrates subsidiaries and associates. Material management company, Murata (China) Investment Co., Ltd. in China, conducts marketing and engineering activities in Greater China, and administrates Chinese sales companies.
[Others]
There are subsidiaries and associates that engage in employees' welfare, leasing of real estate, and the development and sales of products and software.
The above-mentioned business content is shown in the following diagram:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Sales of products
Sales of products
Sales of products and supply of semi-finished products
Purchase of products and semi-finished products
Sales companies
(Overseas subsidiaries)
Murata Company Limited
(China)
Murata Electronics North America, Inc.
(U.S.A.)
Murata Electronics Europe B.V.
(The Netherlands)
Korea Murata Electronics Company, Limited
(South Korea)
Murata Electronics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
(Vietnam)
Murata World Comercial Ltda.
(Brazil)
Murata Electronics Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
(China)
Murata Electronics Trading (T ianjin) Co., Ltd.
(China)
T hai Murata Electronics Trading, Ltd.
(Thailand)
Murata Electronics Philippines Inc.
(T he Philippines)
Murata Electronics Trading (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
(China)
Murata Electronics Trading Mexico, S. A. de C.V.
(Mexico)
Murata Electronics (India) Private Limited
(India)
Sales of products
Manufacturing and sales companies
(Domestic subsidiaries)
Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Toyama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Komoro Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Sabae Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Komatsu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Ise Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Iwate Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Hakui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Ogaki Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Kanazu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Tome Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Azumi Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Anamizu Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Himi Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Asuwa Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Wakura Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Murata Shizuki FC Solutions Co., Ltd.
Sendai Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(Overseas subsidiaries)
Murata Electronics Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.
(Singapore)
Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd.
(Thailand)
Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc.
(T he Philippines)
Murata Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
(Malaysia)
Shenzhen Murata T echnology Co., Ltd.
(China)
Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.
(China)
Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd.
(China)
T aiwan Murata Electronics Co., Ltd.
(Taiwan)
Murata Electronics Oy
(Finland)
pSemi Corporation
(U.S.A.)
Murata Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.
(Vietnam)
Murata Power Solutions, Inc.
(U.S.A.)
Murata Integrated Passive Solutions SAS
(France)
Foshan Murata Materials Co., Ltd.
(China)
Management companies
(Overseas subsidiaries)
Murata (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
(China)
Others
(Domestic subsidiaries)
Saitama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Murata Eiko Co., Ltd.
Murata Software Co., Ltd.
Murata Land & Building Co., Ltd.
MIRAISENS, Inc.
Murata Cosmos Co., Ltd.
PIECLEX Co., Ltd.
(Overseas subsidiaries)
Murata Vios, Inc.
(U.S.A.)
SyChip Electronic T echnology (Shanghai) Ltd.
(China)
Eta Wireless, Inc.
(U.S.A.)
Resonant Inc.
(U.S.A.)
(Equity-method associates) MF Material Co., Ltd.
Sales of products
Sales of products
Sales of products
Clients
(Note) Other than the companies in the diagram above, there are 22 subsidiaries.

Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
