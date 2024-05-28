Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR THE 88th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 27, 2024 LOCATION: "Genji Ballroom" on the third floor of HOTEL GRANVIA KYOTO NOTE THIS DOCUMENT IS A TRANSLATION OF THE OFFICIAL JAPANESE CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR THE 88TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS. THIS TRANSLATION IS PROVIDED ONLY AS A REFERENCE TO ASSIST SHAREHOLDERS IN THEIR VOTING AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THIS TRANSLATED DOCUMENT AND THE JAPANESE ORIGINAL, THE ORIGINAL SHALL PREVAIL. 1

CONVOCATION NOTICE FOR THE 88th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (Date of dispatch) June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of an electronic provision measure) May 28, 2024 Norio Nakajima President and Representative Director Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome, Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto, Japan Dear Shareholders: Notice is hereby given that the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as detailed below.

1. Date and time: June 27, 2024 (Thursday) 10:00 a.m. 2. Location: Shiokoji-sagaru,Karasuma-dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan (KYOTO STATION BUILDING) "Genji Ballroom" on the third floor of HOTEL GRANVIA KYOTO 3. Agenda: Reports 1. Report of the business report, the consolidated financial statement for the 88th fiscal term (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and audit reports prepared by the Independent Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the consolidated financial statement 2. Report of the financial statement for the 88th fiscal term (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Proposals No. 1 Dividends of Retained Earnings for the 88th Fiscal Term No. 2 Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation No. 3 Election of Eight (8) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members No. 4 Election of Four (4) Members of the Board of Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

"Systems to Secure the Appropriateness of Company Operations" in business report. "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in consolidated financial statements. "Statement of Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to Unconsolidated Financial Statements" in financial statements.

If there are any changes to matters for electronic provision measures, matters before and after the change will be posted on the Company's website: https://corporate.murata.com/ja- jp/ir/info/meetings and Tokyo Stock Exchange's website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK0100010Action.do?Show=Show

The electronic provision system of materials for general meetings of shareholders has started. However, for this meeting, the Company sends all the shareholders with the paper copy version of the voting rights materials regardless of whether or not shareholders requested the delivery of paper copy. For the materials for the meetings for the next year and beyond, please visit the website to be advised on a notice the Company will send you. 4

Reference: Trends in dividend per share Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal No. 1: Dividends of Retained Earnings for the 88th Fiscal Term The Company operates in the electronic devices sector, which is subject to extreme changes in the supply and demand environment and in which the pace of technological innovation is fast. To facilitate a prompt response to environmental changes and achieve sustained growth in profits, as well as maintaining stable management in an increasingly harsh business environment, the Company will strive to strengthen its capital base. The Company's policy on the return of profits to its shareholders puts priority on distribution of results in the form of a dividend. The Company has adopted a basic policy under which it intends to realize a steady increase of dividend by increasing profit per share, while enhancing the value of the Company and improving its financial strength over the long term at the same time, aiming to achieve a dividend ratio on equity attributable to owners of parent (DOE) of 4% or higher and targeting a payout ratio of approximately 30% in the medium term. Based on this policy, after comprehensively examining the Company's consolidated performance and determining the amount of unappropriated retained earnings, the Company proposes a year-end dividend of 27 yen per share. The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split effective October 1, 2023. The interim dividend of 75 yen per share, which was paid on September 30, 2023 as a base date, is equivalent to 25 yen per share after the execution of the stock split, and this will bring the annual dividend, combined with a year-end dividend, to 52 yen per share, an increase of 2 yen per share compared with the previous fiscal year. 1 Type of dividend asset Cash Allocation of dividend assets and total amount of allocation

27 yen per common share

Total amount of payout: 51,009,300,747 yen Effective date of dividend payout June 28, 2024 Notes: 1. If this proposal is approved and adopted as originally proposed, the payout ratio and DOE will be 54.3% and 4.0%, respectively. 2. The Company implemented a three-for-one common stock split effective October 1, 2023. "Trends in dividend per share" are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the start of the 84th fiscal term (April 1, 2019). 3. Starting from the current fiscal year (the 88th fiscal term from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), the Company adopts the disclosure of consolidated financial statements in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The payout ratio and DOE for the 87th term are listed on an IFRS basis for the purpose of comparison with the current fiscal year, while figures/values corresponding to the IFRS accounts are listed on a U.S. GAAP basis, which was applied prior to the transition to IFRS, for the 84th term through the 86th term. 7

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation 1. Reasons for the amendments The Company proposes to make partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation for the reasons described below. In order to pursue a flexible capital policy and dividend policy, the Company proposes the creation of new articles in the Articles of Incorporation, Article 34 (Decision-making body on dividends of retained earnings, etc.) and Article 35 (Record dates for dividends of retained earnings), in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, so that the dividends of retained earnings and the like can be determined based on the Board of Directors' resolutions, as indicated in the proposed revisions. The Company also proposes the removal of the existing Article 7 (Repurchase of Shares), Article 35 (Surplus Dividends), and Article 36 (Interim Dividends), as, together, their content overlaps with the new articles. In order to achieve more flexibility and agility in the Board of Directors operations, the Company proposes necessary revisions to the existing Article 24 (Person to Convene Meetings of the Board of Directors and Chairman). In addition, the Company proposes the change of the numbers of articles as a result of the above amendments and other modifications of text where required. 2. Details of the amendments The proposed amendments are as follows: (Underlines show amended portions.) Present Articles of Incorporation Articles of Incorporation after Amendment Article 1-6 (Text omitted) Article 1-6 (Unchanged) Article 7 (Repurchase of Shares) (Deleted) In accordance with the provisions of Paragraph 2 of Article 165 of the Companies Act, the Company may repurchase its own shares through market transactions or other methods pursuant to Paragraph 1 of the said Article by a resolution of the Board of Directors. Article 8-9(Text omitted) Article 7-8(Unchanged) Article 10(Demand for the Sale of Shares Article 9(Demand for the Sale of Shares Constituting Less Than One Voting Unit) Constituting Less Than One Voting Unit) Shareholders of shares constituting less than one (Change in Japanese text; no change in English) Voting Unit of the Company may demand that the Company sell such number of shares which, together with the number of shares constituting less than one Voting Unit held by such shareholders, will constitute one Voting Unit, in accordance with the provisions of Share Handling Regulations. Article 11(Text omitted) Article 10(Unchanged) 8

Present Articles of Incorporation Articles of Incorporation after Amendment Article 12(Share Handling Regulations) Article 11(Share Handling Regulations) The handling business relating to shares of the (Change in Japanese text; no change in English) Company and charges thereof shall be governed by the Share Handling Regulationsestablished by the Board of Directors, in addition to laws and regulations and these Articles of Incorporation. Article 13-23(Text omitted) Article 12-22(Unchanged) Article 24(Person to Convene Meetings of the Article 23(Person to Convene Meetings of the Board of Directors and Chairman) Board of Directors and Chairman) (1) Unless otherwise provided by laws and (1) Unless otherwise provided by laws and regulations, the Chairman or the President, regulations, the Member of the Board of Directors Member of the Board of Directorsshall convene a who is appointed in advance by the Board of meeting of a Board of Directors and shall act as the Directorsshall convene a meeting of a Board of chairman thereof. Directors and shall act as the chairman thereof. (2) When the Chairman or the President, Member (2) When the Member of the Board of Directors of of the Board of Directorsis unable to act, another the preceding paragraphis unable to act, another Director, who shall be decided in accordance with Director, who shall be decided in accordance with the order of priority previously determined by a the order of priority previously determined by a resolution of the Board of Directors, shall act as the resolution of the Board of Directors, shall act as the person to convene the meeting and the chairman. person to convene the meeting and the chairman. Article 25-27(Text omitted) Article 24-26(Unchanged) Article 28(Regulations of the Board of Directors) Article 27(Regulations of the Board of Directors) The Board of Directors shall be governed by the (Change in Japanese text; no change in English) Regulations of theBoard of Directors established by the Board of Directors, in addition to laws and regulations and these Articles of Incorporation. Article 29-32(Text omitted) Article 28-31(Unchanged) Article 33(Regulations of the Audit and Article 32(Regulations of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) Supervisory Committee) The Audit and Supervisory Committee shall be (Change in Japanese text; no change in English) governed by the Regulations of theAudit and Supervisory Committee established by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, in addition to laws and regulations and these Articles of Incorporation. Article 34(Text omitted) Article 33(Unchanged) (Newly added) Article 34 (Decision-making body on dividends of retained earnings, etc.) The Company may determine matters prescribed in Each item of Article 459, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act based on the Board of Directors' resolutions, except as otherwise provided by laws and regulations. 9