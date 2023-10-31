Earnings Release Conference Second Quarter of FY2023
(July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
October 31, 2023
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
31 October 2023
Topics(1/2)
Financial Results of FY2023 1st Half
- Revenue was 810.4 billion yen, down 11.9% year on year, and operating profit came to 138.9 billion yen, down 30.7% year on year. Revenue of capacitors increased for mobility but decreased mainly for computers and base stations. Decreases in connectivity modules and lithium-ion secondary batteries are additional factors in the revenue decrease. In terms of profits, a productivity loss from lower capacity utilization and declines in product selling prices caused a profit decrease.
- Revenue and operating profit are up 2.8% and up 65.4% respectively, compared with the most recent earnings forecast. Profits surpassed the forecast significantly due to a further depreciation of the yen, restraints on fixed costs, and the improved profitability of devices and modules although demand for parts was short of the expectation and productivity fell due to lower capacity utilization.
- Even though demand quantities were lower than expected, the Company executed production plans to reduce inventory, which meant inventory quantities of many parts reached almost appropriate levels.
Topics(2/2)
Projected Financial Results for FY2023
- The Company has revised the projected financial results based on the results for the first half of FY2023 and demand forecasts for the second half of FY2023.
Projected Financial Results
- Revenue is planned to be 1,620.0 billion yen, a decrease of 1.2% from the previous forecast. In terms of quantity, a decline in demand for parts is observed in all applications. By application, revenue for communication is expected to increase due to the effect of a weak yen, but a recovery for power tools, PC peripherals and servers is delayed. Accordingly, revenue is forecast to decrease.
- Operating profit is planned to be 270.0 billion yen, an increase of 22.7% from the previous forecast. Based on the better-than-expected earnings in the first half of the fiscal year, a profit increase is forecast.
Shareholder returns
- The annual dividend will remain unchanged from the announced figure (the same level as the previous fiscal year).
Financial Results
Second Quarter of FY2023
From July 2023 to September 2023
Consolidated Basis
*The Company has voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2023 in place of U.S. GAAP, which was previously applied.
With this change, the results for FY2022, presented in this material, have been reclassified from U.S. GAAP to IFRS.
31 October 2023
Financial Results
Financial Results Overview
FY2022
FY2023
Q on Q Change
Y on Y Change
1st Half
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Half
Impact of
Constant Currency
exchange
basis
rate
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(B JPY)
(%)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to owners of parent
920.2 200.6 217.0 161.8
100.0 367.7
21.8 50.1
23.6 62.8
17.6 50.1
100.0 13.6 17.1 13.6
442.7 88.8 98.5 75.1
100.0 20.1 22.2 17.0
810.4 138.9 161.2 125.2
100.0 +75.0
17.1 +38.7
19.9 +35.7
15.4 +25.0
+20.4 +77.2 +56.9 +49.8
(109.9) (61.7) (55.8) (36.6)
(11.9) (30.7) (25.7) (22.6)
+35.1 +17.6
(145.0) (79.2)
(15.8) (39.5)
Average exchange rates yen/US dollar
133.98137.37
144.63
141.00
*Exchange rate sensitivity (per 1 JPY/US$ change per year)
Revenue：10.0 BJPY
Operating profit： 5.0 BJPY
Second Quarter of FY2023(QoQ)
- Revenue of multilayer resin substrates, high frequency modules and capacitors increased for smartphones. Additionally, revenue of capacitors increased for mobility.
- Operating profit increased primarily due to a rise in capacity utilization and the further depreciation of the yen.
First Half of FY2023(YoY)
- Revenue of capacitors increased for mobility but decreased for PCs. Additionally, revenue of lithium-ion secondary batteries decreased for power tools and connectivity modules fell for smartphones.
- Operating profit decreased mainly due to a productivity loss from lower capacity utilization and reductions in product selling prices, despite cost reductions, the further depreciation of the yen and a decrease in fixed costs.
Financial Results
Quarterly Revenue, Order and Backlog
- Orders received increased from the previous quarter. However, orders received remained below revenue.
- The order backlog decreased from the previous quarter mainly in Battery and Power
Supply.
(B JPY)
Backlog
Revenue
Order
600.0
FY23 2Q Revenue
500.0
442.7 B JPY
400.0
FY23 2Q Backlog 310.2 B JPY
300.0
FY23 2Q Order
419.8 B JPY
200.0
100.0
0.0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Book-to-
1.12
1.14
1.26
1.13
1.03
0.96
1.09
0.98
0.91
0.78
0.90
0.98
0.95
Bill Ratio
- Orders = Revenue + Backlogs at the Current Quarter - Backlogs at the Previous Quarter Backlogs are calculated based on exchange rates as of the end of each quarter.
- Exchange rate against the U.S. dollar: 144.99 yen at the end of June 2023, 149.58 yen at the end of September 2023
Financial Results
Revenue by Operating segments
FY2022
FY2023
Q on Q Change
Y on Y Change
1st Half
1Q
2Q
1st Half
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(B JPY)
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
Capacitors
396.6
43.1
169.5
197.0
366.5
45.2
+27.5
+16.3
(30.1)
(7.6)
Inductors and EMI
95.2
10.4
38.9
48.4
87.3
10.8
+9.5
+24.5
(7.9)
(8.3)
filters
High-Frequency Device
and Communications
256.0
27.8
87.9
127.7
215.6
26.6
+39.8
+45.3
(40.4)
(15.8)
Module
Battery and Power
116.3
12.6
48.0
43.1
91.1
11.2
(4.9)
(10.2)
(25.2)
(21.6)
supply
Functional Device
49.7
5.4
20.9
23.5
44.5
5.5
+2.6
+12.6
(5.3)
(10.6)
Others
6.5
0.7
2.5
2.9
5.4
0.7
+0.4
+14.7
(1.1)
(17.0)
Revenue
920.2
100.0
367.7
442.7
810.4
100.0
+75.0
+20.4
(109.9)
(11.9)
Financial Results
Revenue by Operating segments [FY23 1st Half vs. FY22 1st Half]
Capacitors
MLCCs：
Whereas revenue for mobility increased, revenue decreased in wide
(7.6%)
range of applications, mainly for computers and base stations.
Inductors and
Inductors：
EMI filters
Whereas revenue for mobility increased, revenue decreased in wide
(8.3%)
range of applications, mainly for computers.
High-Frequency
SAW Filters：
Device and
Revenue increased for smartphones.
Communications
Connectivity modules, High frequency modules：
Module
Revenue decreased for smartphones.
(15.8%)
Battery and Power
Lithium-Ion secondary batteries :
supply
Revenue decreased for power tools.
(21.6%)
Functional Device
Sensors：
Whereas revenue for mobility increased, revenue decreased in
(10.6%)
wide range of applications, mainly for computers and smartphones.
Financial Results
Revenue by Operating segments [FY23 2nd Quarter vs. FY23 1st Quarter]
Capacitors
MLCCs：
+16.3%
Revenue increased for mobility and smartphones.
Inductors：
Inductors and
Revenue increased for smartphones and mobility.
EMI filters
EMI suppression filters：
+24.5%
Revenue increased for mobility.
High-Frequency
Device and
Multilayer resin substrates, High frequency modules,
Communications
Connectors, SAW Filters：
Module
Revenue increased for smartphones.
+45.3%
Battery and Power
Lithium-Ion secondary batteries :
supply
Revenue decreased for power tools.
(10.2%)
Functional Device
Sensors：
+12.6%
Revenue increased for mobility and smartphones.
Financial Results
Revenue by Application
FY2022
1st Half
(B JPY)
(%)
1Q
(B JPY)
2Q
(B JPY)
FY2023 1st Half
(B JPY)
(%)
Q on Q Change
Y on Y Change
(B JPY)
(%)
(B JPY)
(%)
Communication
374.2
40.7
Mobility
186.2
20.2
Computers
133.4
14.5
Home Electronics
113.3
12.3
Industry and Others
113.1
12.3
Revenue
920.2
100.0
134.1
194.1
328.2
40.5
99.6
110.7
210.3
26.0
45.2
50.7
95.9
11.8
42.0
40.3
82.3
10.2
46.8
46.8
93.6
11.5
367.7
442.7
810.4
100.0
+60.0
+44.8
(46.0)
(12.3)
+11.1
+11.2
+24.1
+13.0
+5.5
+12.1
(37.5)
(28.1)
(1.8)
(4.2)
(31.0)
(27.4)
+0.1
+0.2
(19.5)
(17.2)
+75.0
+20.4
(109.9)
(11.9)
*Based on our estimate
