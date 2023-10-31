Earnings Release Conference Second Quarter of FY2023

(July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

October 31, 2023

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

31 October 2023

Topics(1/2)

Financial Results of FY2023 1st Half

  • Revenue was 810.4 billion yen, down 11.9% year on year, and operating profit came to 138.9 billion yen, down 30.7% year on year. Revenue of capacitors increased for mobility but decreased mainly for computers and base stations. Decreases in connectivity modules and lithium-ion secondary batteries are additional factors in the revenue decrease. In terms of profits, a productivity loss from lower capacity utilization and declines in product selling prices caused a profit decrease.
  • Revenue and operating profit are up 2.8% and up 65.4% respectively, compared with the most recent earnings forecast. Profits surpassed the forecast significantly due to a further depreciation of the yen, restraints on fixed costs, and the improved profitability of devices and modules although demand for parts was short of the expectation and productivity fell due to lower capacity utilization.
  • Even though demand quantities were lower than expected, the Company executed production plans to reduce inventory, which meant inventory quantities of many parts reached almost appropriate levels.

Topics(2/2)

Projected Financial Results for FY2023

  • The Company has revised the projected financial results based on the results for the first half of FY2023 and demand forecasts for the second half of FY2023.

Projected Financial Results

  • Revenue is planned to be 1,620.0 billion yen, a decrease of 1.2% from the previous forecast. In terms of quantity, a decline in demand for parts is observed in all applications. By application, revenue for communication is expected to increase due to the effect of a weak yen, but a recovery for power tools, PC peripherals and servers is delayed. Accordingly, revenue is forecast to decrease.
  • Operating profit is planned to be 270.0 billion yen, an increase of 22.7% from the previous forecast. Based on the better-than-expected earnings in the first half of the fiscal year, a profit increase is forecast.

Shareholder returns

  • The annual dividend will remain unchanged from the announced figure (the same level as the previous fiscal year).

Financial Results

Second Quarter of FY2023

From July 2023 to September 2023

Consolidated Basis

*The Company has voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2023 in place of U.S. GAAP, which was previously applied.

With this change, the results for FY2022, presented in this material, have been reclassified from U.S. GAAP to IFRS.

31 October 2023

Financial Results

Financial Results Overview

FY2022

FY2023

Q on Q Change

Y on Y Change

1st Half

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Half

Impact of

Constant Currency

exchange

basis

rate

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(B JPY)

(%)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to owners of parent

920.2 200.6 217.0 161.8

100.0 367.7

21.8 50.1

23.6 62.8

17.6 50.1

100.0 13.6 17.1 13.6

442.7 88.8 98.5 75.1

100.0 20.1 22.2 17.0

810.4 138.9 161.2 125.2

100.0 +75.0

17.1 +38.7

19.9 +35.7

15.4 +25.0

+20.4 +77.2 +56.9 +49.8

(109.9) (61.7) (55.8) (36.6)

(11.9) (30.7) (25.7) (22.6)

+35.1 +17.6

(145.0) (79.2)

(15.8) (39.5)

Average exchange rates yen/US dollar

133.98137.37

144.63

141.00

*Exchange rate sensitivity (per 1 JPY/US$ change per year)

Revenue10.0 BJPY

Operating profit 5.0 BJPY

Second Quarter of FY2023(QoQ)

  • Revenue of multilayer resin substrates, high frequency modules and capacitors increased for smartphones. Additionally, revenue of capacitors increased for mobility.
  • Operating profit increased primarily due to a rise in capacity utilization and the further depreciation of the yen.

First Half of FY2023(YoY)

  • Revenue of capacitors increased for mobility but decreased for PCs. Additionally, revenue of lithium-ion secondary batteries decreased for power tools and connectivity modules fell for smartphones.
  • Operating profit decreased mainly due to a productivity loss from lower capacity utilization and reductions in product selling prices, despite cost reductions, the further depreciation of the yen and a decrease in fixed costs.

Financial Results

Quarterly Revenue, Order and Backlog

  • Orders received increased from the previous quarter. However, orders received remained below revenue.
  • The order backlog decreased from the previous quarter mainly in Battery and Power

Supply.

(B JPY)

Backlog

Revenue

Order

600.0

FY23 2Q Revenue

500.0

442.7 B JPY

400.0

FY23 2Q Backlog 310.2 B JPY

300.0

FY23 2Q Order

419.8 B JPY

200.0

100.0

0.0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Book-to-

1.12

1.14

1.26

1.13

1.03

0.96

1.09

0.98

0.91

0.78

0.90

0.98

0.95

Bill Ratio

  • Orders = Revenue + Backlogs at the Current Quarter - Backlogs at the Previous Quarter Backlogs are calculated based on exchange rates as of the end of each quarter.
  • Exchange rate against the U.S. dollar: 144.99 yen at the end of June 2023, 149.58 yen at the end of September 2023

Financial Results

Revenue by Operating segments

FY2022

FY2023

Q on Q Change

Y on Y Change

1st Half

1Q

2Q

1st Half

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(B JPY)

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

Capacitors

396.6

43.1

169.5

197.0

366.5

45.2

+27.5

+16.3

(30.1)

(7.6)

Inductors and EMI

95.2

10.4

38.9

48.4

87.3

10.8

+9.5

+24.5

(7.9)

(8.3)

filters

High-Frequency Device

and Communications

256.0

27.8

87.9

127.7

215.6

26.6

+39.8

+45.3

(40.4)

(15.8)

Module

Battery and Power

116.3

12.6

48.0

43.1

91.1

11.2

(4.9)

(10.2)

(25.2)

(21.6)

supply

Functional Device

49.7

5.4

20.9

23.5

44.5

5.5

+2.6

+12.6

(5.3)

(10.6)

Others

6.5

0.7

2.5

2.9

5.4

0.7

+0.4

+14.7

(1.1)

(17.0)

Revenue

920.2

100.0

367.7

442.7

810.4

100.0

+75.0

+20.4

(109.9)

(11.9)

Financial Results

Revenue by Operating segments [FY23 1st Half vs. FY22 1st Half]

Capacitors

MLCCs

Whereas revenue for mobility increased, revenue decreased in wide

(7.6%)

range of applications, mainly for computers and base stations.

Inductors and

Inductors

EMI filters

Whereas revenue for mobility increased, revenue decreased in wide

(8.3%)

range of applications, mainly for computers.

High-Frequency

SAW Filters

Device and

Revenue increased for smartphones.

Communications

Connectivity modules, High frequency modules

Module

Revenue decreased for smartphones.

(15.8%)

Battery and Power

Lithium-Ion secondary batteries :

supply

Revenue decreased for power tools.

(21.6%)

Functional Device

Sensors

Whereas revenue for mobility increased, revenue decreased in

(10.6%)

wide range of applications, mainly for computers and smartphones.

Financial Results

Revenue by Operating segments [FY23 2nd Quarter vs. FY23 1st Quarter]

Capacitors

MLCCs

+16.3%

Revenue increased for mobility and smartphones.

Inductors

Inductors and

Revenue increased for smartphones and mobility.

EMI filters

EMI suppression filters

+24.5%

Revenue increased for mobility.

High-Frequency

Device and

Multilayer resin substrates, High frequency modules,

Communications

Connectors, SAW Filters

Module

Revenue increased for smartphones.

+45.3%

Battery and Power

Lithium-Ion secondary batteries :

supply

Revenue decreased for power tools.

(10.2%)

Functional Device

Sensors

+12.6%

Revenue increased for mobility and smartphones.

Financial Results

Revenue by Application

FY2022

1st Half

(B JPY)

(%)

1Q

(B JPY)

2Q

(B JPY)

FY2023 1st Half

(B JPY)

(%)

Q on Q Change

Y on Y Change

(B JPY)

(%)

(B JPY)

(%)

Communication

374.2

40.7

Mobility

186.2

20.2

Computers

133.4

14.5

Home Electronics

113.3

12.3

Industry and Others

113.1

12.3

Revenue

920.2

100.0

134.1

194.1

328.2

40.5

99.6

110.7

210.3

26.0

45.2

50.7

95.9

11.8

42.0

40.3

82.3

10.2

46.8

46.8

93.6

11.5

367.7

442.7

810.4

100.0

+60.0

+44.8

(46.0)

(12.3)

+11.1

+11.2

+24.1

+13.0

+5.5

+12.1

(37.5)

(28.1)

(1.8)

(4.2)

(31.0)

(27.4)

+0.1

+0.2

(19.5)

(17.2)

+75.0

+20.4

(109.9)

(11.9)

*Based on our estimate

