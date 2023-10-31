Copyright © Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Even though demand quantities were lower than expected, the Company executed production plans to reduce inventory, which meant inventory quantities of many parts reached almost appropriate levels.

Revenue and operating profit are up 2.8% and up 65.4% respectively, compared with the most recent earnings forecast. Profits surpassed the forecast significantly due to a further depreciation of the yen, restraints on fixed costs, and the improved profitability of devices and modules although demand for parts was short of the expectation and productivity fell due to lower capacity utilization.

Revenue was 810.4 billion yen, down 11.9% year on year, and operating profit came to 138.9 billion yen, down 30.7% year on year. Revenue of capacitors increased for mobility but decreased mainly for computers and base stations. Decreases in connectivity modules and

The annual dividend will remain unchanged from the announced figure (the same level as the previous fiscal year).

Operating profit is planned to be 270.0 billion yen, an increase of 22.7% from the previous forecast. Based on the

Revenue is planned to be 1,620.0 billion yen, a decrease of 1.2% from the previous forecast. In terms of quantity, a decline in demand for parts is observed in all applications. By application, revenue for communication is expected to increase due to the effect of a weak yen, but a recovery for power tools, PC peripherals and servers is delayed. Accordingly, revenue is forecast to decrease.

The Company has revised the projected financial results based on the results for the first half of FY2023 and demand forecasts for the second half of FY2023.

Financial Results

Second Quarter of FY2023

From July 2023 to September 2023

Consolidated Basis

*The Company has voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2023 in place of U.S. GAAP, which was previously applied.

With this change, the results for FY2022, presented in this material, have been reclassified from U.S. GAAP to IFRS.

31 October 2023

