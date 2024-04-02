Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) today unveiled its groundbreaking Type 2GT module, a multi-band, low-power radio (LoRa®) module which marks a significant leap forward in the development of IoT devices requiring versatile wireless connectivity. This highly integrated module stands out by offering a comprehensive solution that caters to the complex demands of global certification standards, facilitating seamless deployment in diverse regions and industries.

[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] Multi-band LoRa® radio module (Type 2GT) (Photo: Business Wire)

The Type 2GT module is 9.98 x 8.70 x 1.74mm and is built on a PCB housed in a metal case and packaged as a land grid array. The module’s technical prowess is highlighted by its use of Semtech’s advanced LR1121 RF transceiver IC, a thermally compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO), a second 32KHz crystal, an RF switch, and an RF matching network. These components ensure maximum frequency accuracy and reliable performance under varying environmental conditions. For end-device designers, this translates to simpler and small sized PCB designs, reduced time to market, and lower development costs, thanks to the module’s ease of integration and streamlined certification process.

The Type 2GT’s support for multiple frequency bands—including sub-GHz bands, the 2.4GHz ISM band, and the 2.1GHz satellite communications S-band—underscores flexibility and scalability, meeting the needs of various IoT applications such as smart agriculture, Industrial and environmental sensing, building and home automation. Other markets which could benefit from the module’s features include asset tracking, utilities metering, remote-controlled toys and drones. Support for the 2.4GHz ISM band enables higher data rates, common channel plan across the globe and also allows designers to avoid the duty-cycle limitations imposed on sub-GHz communications by European standards.

“We are thrilled to witness Murata’s strategic expansion with their cutting-edge, third-generation multi-band LoRa® modules” said Carlo Tinella, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Semtech. “This advancement provides the industry with a pivotal tool to streamline and secure the development process for applications operating across sub-GHz and 2.4GHz LoRa® frequencies. Murata’s commitment to reducing design complexity and certification challenges empowers developers worldwide, enabling swift and versatile IoT solutions for everything from smart agriculture to urban infrastructure.”

Murata’s Type 2GT module is certified to European CE and American FCC standards, the Japanese TELEC standard, and the Canadian IC standard enabling designers to reuse module RF test reports across different certification authorities.

This will significantly lower compliance barriers, fostering innovation across the IoT ecosystem to serve users in multiple geographies.

We invite developers, partners, and innovators to explore the potential of the Type 2GT module. Together, we can harness the power of LoRa® technology to create IoT solutions that are not only smart and efficient but also accessible and sustainable. Murata is dedicated to collaborating with our partners to push the boundaries of what’s possible, making the world more connected, intelligent, and environmentally conscious.

Samples are available now with mass production scheduled to begin at the end of March 2024. For more information on Murata’s Type 2GT module visit the product details site.

