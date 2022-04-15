Murchison Minerals : Brabant Lake Project and Concludes Winter Drilling

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100% - owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or. Murchison currently has 160.1 million shares issued and outstanding.