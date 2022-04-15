Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Murchison Minerals Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    MUR   CA6264262099

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD.

(MUR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/14 10:23:54 am EDT
0.1050 CAD    0.00%
MURCHISON MINERALS : Brabant Lake Project and Concludes Winter Drilling
PU
Murchison Minerals Recent Modelling of Barre de Fer Zone Indicates Significant Potential for Expansion of High-Grade Ni-Cu-Co Zones
AQ
MURCHISON MINERALS : Potential for Expansion of High-Grade Ni-Cu-Co Zones
PU
Murchison Minerals : Brabant Lake Project and Concludes Winter Drilling

04/15/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. Intersects 15.35 metres of 13.16% Zn Eq at 100% Owned Brabant Lake Project and Concludes Winter Drilling March 22, 2021 (Burlington, Ontario): Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce the 2021 winter drill program assay results for the first three drill holes, BM21-002, BM21-003 and BM21-004, all from the Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit. BM21-002 and BM21-003 were designed to test the northern extents of the deposit, and BM21-004 was designed to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources while simultaneously collecting material for metallurgical analysis.

Download the PDF for Complete Details

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100% - owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or. Murchison currently has 160.1 million shares issued and outstanding.

Disclaimer

Murchison Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,76 M -3,78 M -3,78 M
Net cash 2021 1,75 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MURCHISON MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Murchison Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Troy Boisjoli President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik H. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jean-Charles Potvin Executive Chairman
David James Pyper Independent Non-Executive Director
Denis C. Arsenault Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURCHISON MINERALS LTD.-27.59%14
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.51%196 866
RIO TINTO PLC26.98%134 387
GLENCORE PLC40.50%89 894
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC38.21%66 099
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)79.36%46 201