Murchison Minerals : Brabant Lake Project and Concludes Winter Drilling
04/15/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. Intersects 15.35 metres of 13.16% Zn Eq at 100% Owned Brabant Lake Project and Concludes Winter Drilling
March 22, 2021 (Burlington, Ontario): Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce the 2021 winter drill program assay results for the first three drill holes, BM21-002, BM21-003 and BM21-004, all from the Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit. BM21-002 and BM21-003 were designed to test the northern extents of the deposit, and BM21-004 was designed to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources while simultaneously collecting material for metallurgical analysis.
About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)
Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100% - owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or. Murchison currently has 160.1 million shares issued and outstanding.
