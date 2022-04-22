Murchison Minerals : Commences Airborne Electromagnetic Survey

The results from the Q4 2021 regional exploration program confirms that Murchison's exploration approach is effective at locating near-surface Ni-Cu-Co sulfide mineralization. This methodology consists of mapping conductive features based on airborne EM survey results, ground truthing EM conductors using a beep mat, then sampling using a backpack drill. Mineralization discovered using this process is inventoried and the best targets are ranked for drill-testing.

To build on the inventory of highly prospective EM anomalies identified in 2021, the Company is pleased to announce today the commencement of an Airborne Electromagnetic Survey that will cover the full extent of the HPM project area, which was increased from 139 km2 to 576 km2 in December 2021. The survey is being completed by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario utilizing VTEM technology which has proven to be highly successful at detecting massive to semi-massive sulphide mineralization like that found at HPM.

Today's results follow a recently completed comprehensive data compilation, verification and modelling program utilizing all the historic drill hole data from the Barre de Fer Zone (BDF) to build a preliminary 3D interpretation of the nickel mineralization (Figure 4). The model shows that the BDF Zone outcrops at surface, extends to a vertical depth of 295 m, has a strike length of 315 m, and is composed of multiple stacked lenses over a maximum surface projection of 150 m width. Individual lenses have a maximum thickness of 28 m. Mineralization has been intersected to a vertical depth of 440 m, and the Zone remains undrilled and open along strike and at depth. No resource estimates have been completed on the BDF Zone to date.