Murchison Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company. The Company is focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100%-owned HPM Project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100%-owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in northcentral Saskatchewan. HPM is a high-grade nickel-bearing magmatic sulphide project located in the Manicouagan Region of Quebec, Canada. Its Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project is located along Highway 102 approximately 175 kilometers (km) northeast of the town of La Ronge. The Brabant Lake property consists of the BMK VMS Deposit and multiple known mineralized showings. The projectâs entire 627 square kilometer land package is prospective for VMS deposits, as well as gold. Its Lac Paradis Prospect is located at the south end of Lac Manicouagan, approximately 17 km north of the Manic-5 Hydroelectric Dam, and 120 km southwest of the HPM property. The Lac Paradis claims cover approximately 21.8 square kilometers of prospective geology.

Sector Diversified Mining