Murchison Minerals : Material Change Report dated October 21, 2021

FORM 51-102F3

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Name and Address of Company

Murchison Minerals Ltd. (the " Company ") Suite 100 - 5063 North Service Road Burlington, Ontario

L7L 5H6 Date of Material Change October 21, 2021 News Release

A press release disclosing the material change was released on October 21, 2021, through the facilities of AccessWire. Summary of Material Change

On October 21, 2021, the Company announced that it had closed a non-brokered private placement of units (the " Units ") with the issuance of 13,500,000 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit as well as 30,737,571 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.095 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,069 (the " Private Placement "). Full Description of Material Change

The Company issued 13,500,000 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit as well as 30,737,571 flow- through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.095 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,069. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") and each FT Unit was comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "FT Common Share") and one-half of a Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 12 months expiring October 21, 2022.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration, working capital and for other general and administrative costs.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finder's fees and finder's warrants totaling $198,005 and 2,178,997 respectively. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period until February 22, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The transaction constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101") as insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 10,000,000 Units and 4,863,100 FT Units pursuant to the Private Placement.