Murchison Minerals : Potential for Expansion of High-Grade Ni-Cu-Co Zones

Hole 151-05 is the deepest hole in the Zone, originally drilled to a depth of 180 m, then extended to 473 m in 2002 (151-05EX). The final 293 meters of the hole intersected 93.45 m of nickel mineralization; there are currently no adjacent holes to this zone of mineralization, indicating significant potential within the Zone below 295 m (Figure 1 and 2).

The Company recently completed a comprehensive data compilation, verification and modelling program, comprising all drill hole data from the Barre de Fer Zone. The modelling program consisted of developing a preliminary 3D interpretation of nickel mineralization at BDF (Figure 1 and 2). Based on the modelling, the Zone outcrops on surface, extends to a vertical depth of 295 m, has a strike length of 315 m, and is composed of multiple stacked lenses over a maximum Zone footprint width of 150 m. Individual lenses have a maximum thickness of 28 m. However, extensive mineralization has been intersected to a vertical depth of 440 m, and the Zone remains undrilled and unconstrained along strike and at depth. No resource estimates have been completed on the Zone to date.

The nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization at the BDF Zone consists of steeply dipping disseminations, stringers, net textured breccias and massive intervals of sulphide (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite) hosted within a complex assemblage of norite, gabbronorite and peridotite. The Zone has been highly metamorphosed, and the sulphide mineralization is inferred to have been remobilized, indicating significant bodies of mineralization may yet be discovered.

The BDF Zone was first discovered in 1999 by Falconbridge through reconnaissance prospecting. It was first drill tested in 2001 with five diamond drill holes totalling 1,132 metres, intersecting significant high-grade Ni-Cu-Co bearing sulphide mineralization in four of the five holes. In 2002, the property was optioned to Rockwell Ventures Inc. who then completed seven holes, plus the extension of drill hole 151-05 (151-05EX) totalling 1,771 m of drilling. All seven holes, plus the extension hole 151-05EX intersected Ni-Cu-Co bearing sulphide mineralization.

In 2006, Pure Nickel Inc. purchased 100% of the property from Xstrata Nickel (formerly Falconbridge). In 2007 Manicouagan Minerals Inc. (Murchison Minerals Ltd.'s predecessor company) entered into an option agreement to earn up to 50% of the property from Pure Nickel Inc. In 2008, Manicouagan Minerals Inc. completed 13 holes totalling 2,661 metres of drilling at BDF, of which 11 holes intersected significant zones of Ni-Cu-Co bearing sulphide mineralization. Since the completion of the 2008 diamond drill program at the Barre de Fer Zone - which coincided with the beginning of a global recession - no further drilling has been completed. In 2019, Murchison Minerals Ltd. acquired 100% of the HPM project by purchasing the remaining 50% from Pure Nickel Inc.

Subject to the purchase agreement between Pure Nickel Inc. and Xstrata Nickel, Glencore retains certain rights with respect to the original mining claims area (Figure 4) including (i) a 2% NSR on each property (the Company has the right to re-acquire 1% thereof for CAD$1,000,000); (ii) off-take and marketing rights for all concentrate or product produced from the properties; and (iii) a one-time back-in right to 50% for any mining project with an economic threshold of 15,000,000 tonnes of resources by a) funding a feasibility study up to C$20,000,000, and b) making payment equal to two times the aggregate exploration expenditures to date.