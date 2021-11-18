News Release

Murchison Minerals Provides Exploration Update on The Ongoing PYC

Drill Program at its 100% -owned HPM Project

November 18, 2021 (Burlington, Ontario): Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company")

(TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce that to-date it has successfully completed seven drill holes totalling 1,599 metres of the currently ongoing drill program at the Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan ("HPM") project located in Quebec. Thus far drilling has tested approximately 550 metres of the 1.95 kilometre airborne electromagnetic anomaly resulting in significant pyrrhotite with minor chalcopyrite mineralization observed in all seven holes. The observed sulphide is consistent with the mineralization mapped on surface (see August 16 news release). The sulphide consists of metre-scale massive to semi- massive pyrrhotite as well as intermittent breccias and disseminations over tens of metres within a dark fine grained gabbroic unit. A handheld portable Niton XRF confirms the presence of nickel, copper and cobalt within the sulphide intervals and assays are pending.

The ongoing drill program is expected to continue throughout the month of November with the objective of defining additional mineralization along strike at PYC. The PYC target is considered highly prospective and is located only eight km from rail and power access. Pending assay results, Murchison anticipates completing additional drilling at PYC in the future to further define the full extent of the mineralization, as well as to drill test some of Murchison's other high-priority exploration targets such as Syrah, Dix and Barre de Fer.

President and Chief Executive Officer Troy Boisjoli comments:

"We are very pleased with the PYC drilling results to-date, they are another step in defining the district scale Ni-Cu-Co potential at the HPM project. In parallel to drilling at PYC we continue to develop the portfolio of high-potential prospects at HPM. To support this process, the Company has engaged the services of Lightfoot Geoscience to help define the camp scale potential at HPM."

Vice President of Exploration John Shmyr comments:

"This current drill program has exceeded our expectations demonstrating that the PYC mineralization has excellent continuity along strike and at depth. We are very excited to see mineralization observed in all the current holes from this program and we are more than pleased with the results thus far of the inaugural drill campaign at HPM."

