Murchison Minerals : Report of Exempt Distribution October 21, 2021 Private Placement
01/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
Form 45-106F1 Report of Exempt Distribution (Non-investment fund issuer)
ITEM 1 - REPORT TYPE
New report
Amended report If amended, provide Submission ID of report that is being amended:
(Example: EDR1234567890-123)
ITEM 2 - PARTY CERTIFYING THE REPORT
Indicate the party certifying the report (select only one). For guidance regarding whether an issuer is an investment fund, refer to section 1.1 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure and the companion policy to NI 81-106.
Issuer (Other than an investment fund)
Underwriter
ITEM 3 - ISSUER NAME AND OTHER IDENTIFIERS
Provide the following information about the issuer, or if the issuer is an investment fund, about the fund.
Full legal name
Murchison Minerals Ltd.
Previous full legal name If the issuer's name changed in the last 12 months, provide most recent previous legal name.
Website (if applicable)
www.murchisonminerals.com
If the issuer has a legal entity identifier, provide below. Refer to Part B of the Instructions for the definition of "legal entity identifier".
Legal entity identifier
Did two or more co-issuers distribute a single security?
No
Yes
If two or more issuers distributed a single security, provide the full legal name(s) of the co-issuer(s) other than the issuer named above.
Full legal name(s) of co-issuer(s)
ITEM 4 - UNDERWRITER INFORMATION
If an underwriter is completing the report, provide the underwriter's full legal name and firm NRD number.
Full legal name
Does the Underwriter's Firm have an NRD Number?
Firm NRD number
No Yes
If the underwriter does not have a firm NRD number, provide the head office contact information of the underwriter.
Street address
Municipality
Province/State
Postal/ZIP code
Country
Telephone number
Website (if applicable)
ITEM 5 - ISSUER INFORMATION
a) Primary industry
Provide the issuer's North American Industry Classification Standard (NAICS) code (6 digits only) that in your reasonable judgment most closely corresponds to the issuer's primary business activity.
NAICS industry code
212233
.
If the issuer is in the mining industry , indicate the stage of operations. This does not apply to issuers that provide services to issuers operating in the mining industry. Select the category that best describes the issuer's stage of operations.
Exploration
Development
Production
Is the issuer's primary business to invest all or substantially all of its assets in any of the following? If yes, select all that apply.
Mortgages
Real estate
Commercial/business debt
Consumer debt
Private companies
Cryptoassets
N/A
b) Number of employees
0 - 49
50 - 99
100 - 499
500 or more
c) SEDAR profile number
Does the issuer have a SEDARprofile ?
If yes, provide SEDAR profile number:
If the issuer's SEDAR profile is a "private" profile, please provide a
screenshot of the issuer's profile by e-mail to
No
Yes
00017383
exemptmarketfilings@osc.gov.on.ca
d) Head office address
If the issuer does not have a SEDAR profile, complete Item 5(d) - (h).
Street address
Municipality
Province/State
Postal/ZIP code
Country
Telephone number
e) Date of formation and financial year-end
Date of formation
Financial year-end
f) Reporting issuer status
Is the issuer a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada?
No
Yes
If yes, select the jurisdictions of Canada in which the issuer is a reporting issuer.
All
AB
BC
MB
NB
NL
NT
NS
NU
ON
PE
QC
SK
YT
g) Public listing status
Does the issuer have a CUSIP number?
CUSIP number (provide first 6 digits only)
No
Yes
If the issuer is publicly listed, provide the name of the exchange on which the issuer's equity securities primarily trade. Provide only the name of an
exchange and not a trading facility such as, for example, an automated trading system.
Exchange name:
Not Applicable
Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX Venture Exchange
Canadian Securities Exchange
Aequitas Neo Exchange
Australian Securities Exchange
Deutsche Boerse
Euronext
London Stock Exchange
Nasdaq
New York Stock Exchange
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong
Tokyo Stock Exchange
OTHER
If other, describe:
h) Size of issuer's assets
Select the size of the issuer's assets based on its most recently available annual financial statements (Canadian $). If the issuer has not prepared annual financial statements for its first financial year, provide the size of the issuer's assets at the distribution end date.
$0 to under $5M
$5M to under $25M
$25M to under $100M
$100M to under $500M
$500M to under $1B
$1B or over
ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION
If an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include in Item 7 and Schedule 1 information about purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only. Do not include in Item 7 securities issued as payment of commissions or finder's fees in connection with the distribution, which must be disclosed in Item 8. The information provided in Item 7 must reconcile with the information provided in Schedule 1 of the report.
a) Currency
Select the currency or currencies in which the distribution was made. All dollar amounts provided in the report must be in Canadian dollars.
Canadian dollar
US dollar
Euro
Other (describe):
b) Distribution date(s)
State the distribution start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on only one distribution date, provide the distribution date as both the start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on a continuous basis, include the start and end dates for the distribution period covered by the report.
Start Date
End Date
2021-10-21
2021-10-21
c) Detailed purchaser information
Complete Schedule 1of this form for each purchaser and attach the schedule to the completed report.
SCHEDULE 1 V3.xlsx - 54 KB
d) Types of securities distributed
Provide the following information for all distributions reported on a per security basis. Refer to Part A(12) of the Instructions for how to indicate the security code. If providing the CUSIP number, indicate the full 9-digit CUSIP number assigned to the security being distributed.
Canadian $
Security code
CUSIP
Number of
Single or lowest
Highest price
Total amount
number
securities
price
UBS
13,500,000.0000
0.0800
1,080,000.0000
Description of security:
Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
FTU
30,737,571.0000
0.0950
2,920,069.2700
Description of security: Each flow throw unit is comprised of one flow through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purc
e) Details of rights and convertible/exchangeable securities
If any rights (e.g. warrants, options) were distributed, provide the exercise price and expiry date for each right. If any convertible/exchangeable securities were distributed, provide the conversion ratio and describe any other terms for each convertible/exchangeable security.
Not Applicable
Convertible /
Underlying
Exercise price
Expiry date
exchangeable
security
(Canadian $)
Conversion ratio
(YYYY-MM-DD)
security code
code
Lowest
Highest
WNT
CMS
0.1200
2022-10-21
1:1
Describe other terms:
(if applicable)
f) Summary of the distribution by jurisdiction and exemption
State the total dollar amount of securities distributed and the number of purchasers for each jurisdiction of Canada and foreign jurisdiction where a purchaser resides and for each exemption relied on in Canada for that distribution. However, if an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include distributions to purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only.
This table requires a separate line item for (i) each jurisdiction where a purchaser resides (ii) each exemption relied on in the jurisdiction where a purchaser resides, if a purchaser resides in a jurisdiction of Canada, and (iii) each exemption relied on in Canada, if a purchaser resides in a foreign jurisdiction.
For jurisdictions within of Canada, state the province or territory, otherwise state country.
Province or
Exemption relied on
No. of unique
Total amount
country
purchasers2a
(Canadian $)
Ontario
NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]
5
1,328,020.0000
Ontario
NI 45-106 2.5 [Family, friends and business associates]
1
9,994.0000
Saskatchewan
NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]
1
161,984.5000
Alberta
NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]
1
100,001.7500
Quebec
NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]
30
2,400,069.0200
Total dollar amount of securities distributed
4,000,069.2700
2b
Total dollar amount of securities distributed
4,000,069.2700
Total number of unique purchasers2b
38
2aIn calculating the number of unique purchasers per row, count each purchaser only once. Joint purchasers may be counted as one purchaser.
2bIn calculating the total number of unique purchasers to which the issuer distributed securities, count each purchaser only once, regardless of whether the issuer distributed multiple types of securities to, and relied on multiple exemptions for, that purchaser.
ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION
h) Offering materials - This section applies only in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
If a distribution has occurred in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, complete the table below by listing the offering materials that are required under the prospectus exemption relied on to be filed with or delivered to the securities regulatory authority or regulator in those jurisdictions.
In Ontario, if the offering materials listed in the table are required to be filed with or delivered to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), attach an electronic version of the offering materials that have not been previously filed with or delivered to the OSC.
Not Applicable
Date of
Previously
filed with or
Previously filed
Description
document or
Filename
delivered to
Submission ID
other material
regulator?
1.
Y
N
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Murchison Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:23:01 UTC.