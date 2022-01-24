Murchison Minerals : Report of Exempt Distribution October 21, 2021 Private Placement

Form 45-106F1 Report of Exempt Distribution (Non-investment fund issuer) ITEM 1 - REPORT TYPE New report Amended report If amended, provide Submission ID of report that is being amended: (Example: EDR1234567890-123) ITEM 2 - PARTY CERTIFYING THE REPORT Indicate the party certifying the report (select only one). For guidance regarding whether an issuer is an investment fund, refer to section 1.1 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure and the companion policy to NI 81-106. Issuer (Other than an investment fund) Underwriter ITEM 3 - ISSUER NAME AND OTHER IDENTIFIERS Provide the following information about the issuer, or if the issuer is an investment fund, about the fund. Full legal name Murchison Minerals Ltd. Previous full legal name If the issuer's name changed in the last 12 months, provide most recent previous legal name. Website (if applicable) www.murchisonminerals.com If the issuer has a legal entity identifier, provide below. Refer to Part B of the Instructions for the definition of "legal entity identifier". Legal entity identifier Did two or more co-issuers distribute a single security? No Yes If two or more issuers distributed a single security, provide the full legal name(s) of the co-issuer(s) other than the issuer named above. Full legal name(s) of co-issuer(s) ITEM 4 - UNDERWRITER INFORMATION If an underwriter is completing the report, provide the underwriter's full legal name and firm NRD number. Full legal name Does the Underwriter's Firm have an NRD Number? Firm NRD number No Yes If the underwriter does not have a firm NRD number, provide the head office contact information of the underwriter. Street address Municipality Province/State Postal/ZIP code Country Telephone number Website (if applicable)

ITEM 5 - ISSUER INFORMATION a) Primary industry Provide the issuer's North American Industry Classification Standard (NAICS) code (6 digits only) that in your reasonable judgment most closely corresponds to the issuer's primary business activity. NAICS industry code 212233 . If the issuer is in the mining industry , indicate the stage of operations. This does not apply to issuers that provide services to issuers operating in the mining industry. Select the category that best describes the issuer's stage of operations. Exploration Development Production Is the issuer's primary business to invest all or substantially all of its assets in any of the following? If yes, select all that apply. Mortgages Real estate Commercial/business debt Consumer debt Private companies Cryptoassets N/A b) Number of employees 0 - 49 50 - 99 100 - 499 500 or more c) SEDAR profile number Does the issuer have a SEDARprofile ? If yes, provide SEDAR profile number: If the issuer's SEDAR profile is a "private" profile, please provide a screenshot of the issuer's profile by e-mail to No Yes 00017383 exemptmarketfilings@osc.gov.on.ca d) Head office address If the issuer does not have a SEDAR profile, complete Item 5(d) - (h). Street address Municipality Province/State Postal/ZIP code Country Telephone number e) Date of formation and financial year-end Date of formation Financial year-end f) Reporting issuer status Is the issuer a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada? No Yes If yes, select the jurisdictions of Canada in which the issuer is a reporting issuer. All AB BC MB NB NL NT NS NU ON PE QC SK YT g) Public listing status Does the issuer have a CUSIP number? CUSIP number (provide first 6 digits only) No Yes If the issuer is publicly listed, provide the name of the exchange on which the issuer's equity securities primarily trade. Provide only the name of an exchange and not a trading facility such as, for example, an automated trading system. Exchange name: Not Applicable Toronto Stock Exchange TSX Venture Exchange Canadian Securities Exchange Aequitas Neo Exchange Australian Securities Exchange Deutsche Boerse Euronext London Stock Exchange Nasdaq New York Stock Exchange Shanghai Stock Exchange Shenzhen Stock Exchange Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Tokyo Stock Exchange OTHER If other, describe: h) Size of issuer's assets Select the size of the issuer's assets based on its most recently available annual financial statements (Canadian $). If the issuer has not prepared annual financial statements for its first financial year, provide the size of the issuer's assets at the distribution end date. $0 to under $5M $5M to under $25M $25M to under $100M $100M to under $500M $500M to under $1B $1B or over

ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION If an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include in Item 7 and Schedule 1 information about purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only. Do not include in Item 7 securities issued as payment of commissions or finder's fees in connection with the distribution, which must be disclosed in Item 8. The information provided in Item 7 must reconcile with the information provided in Schedule 1 of the report. a) Currency Select the currency or currencies in which the distribution was made. All dollar amounts provided in the report must be in Canadian dollars. Canadian dollar US dollar Euro Other (describe): b) Distribution date(s) State the distribution start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on only one distribution date, provide the distribution date as both the start and end dates. If the report is being filed for securities distributed on a continuous basis, include the start and end dates for the distribution period covered by the report. Start Date End Date 2021-10-21 2021-10-21 c) Detailed purchaser information Complete Schedule 1of this form for each purchaser and attach the schedule to the completed report. SCHEDULE 1 V3.xlsx - 54 KB d) Types of securities distributed Provide the following information for all distributions reported on a per security basis. Refer to Part A(12) of the Instructions for how to indicate the security code. If providing the CUSIP number, indicate the full 9-digit CUSIP number assigned to the security being distributed. Canadian $ Security code CUSIP Number of Single or lowest Highest price Total amount number securities price UBS 13,500,000.0000 0.0800 1,080,000.0000 Description of security: Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. FTU 30,737,571.0000 0.0950 2,920,069.2700 Description of security: Each flow throw unit is comprised of one flow through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purc e) Details of rights and convertible/exchangeable securities If any rights (e.g. warrants, options) were distributed, provide the exercise price and expiry date for each right. If any convertible/exchangeable securities were distributed, provide the conversion ratio and describe any other terms for each convertible/exchangeable security. Not Applicable Convertible / Underlying Exercise price Expiry date exchangeable security (Canadian $) Conversion ratio (YYYY-MM-DD) security code code Lowest Highest WNT CMS 0.1200 2022-10-21 1:1 Describe other terms: (if applicable) f) Summary of the distribution by jurisdiction and exemption State the total dollar amount of securities distributed and the number of purchasers for each jurisdiction of Canada and foreign jurisdiction where a purchaser resides and for each exemption relied on in Canada for that distribution. However, if an issuer located outside of Canada completes a distribution in a jurisdiction of Canada, include distributions to purchasers resident in that jurisdiction of Canada only. This table requires a separate line item for (i) each jurisdiction where a purchaser resides (ii) each exemption relied on in the jurisdiction where a purchaser resides, if a purchaser resides in a jurisdiction of Canada, and (iii) each exemption relied on in Canada, if a purchaser resides in a foreign jurisdiction. For jurisdictions within of Canada, state the province or territory, otherwise state country. Province or Exemption relied on No. of unique Total amount country purchasers2a (Canadian $) Ontario NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor] 5 1,328,020.0000 Ontario NI 45-106 2.5 [Family, friends and business associates] 1 9,994.0000 Saskatchewan NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor] 1 161,984.5000 Alberta NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor] 1 100,001.7500 Quebec NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor] 30 2,400,069.0200 Total dollar amount of securities distributed 4,000,069.2700 2b

Total dollar amount of securities distributed 4,000,069.2700 Total number of unique purchasers2b 38 2aIn calculating the number of unique purchasers per row, count each purchaser only once. Joint purchasers may be counted as one purchaser. 2bIn calculating the total number of unique purchasers to which the issuer distributed securities, count each purchaser only once, regardless of whether the issuer distributed multiple types of securities to, and relied on multiple exemptions for, that purchaser.