    MUR   CA6264262099

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD.

(MUR)
Murchison Minerals : Report of Exempt Distribution October 21, 2021 Private Placement

01/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
Form 45-106F1 Report of Exempt Distribution (Non-investment fund issuer)

ITEM 1 - REPORT TYPE

New report

ITEM 2 - PARTY CERTIFYING THE REPORT

Issuer (Other than an investment fund)

Underwriter

ITEM 3 - ISSUER NAME AND OTHER IDENTIFIERS

Full legal name

Murchison Minerals Ltd.

Website (if applicable)

www.murchisonminerals.com

Legal entity identifier

ITEM 5 - ISSUER INFORMATION

a) Primary industry

NAICS industry code

212233

.

Exploration

Development

Production

c) SEDAR profile number

Street address

Municipality

Province/State

Postal/ZIP code

Country

Telephone number

e) Date of formation and financial year-end

Date of formation

Financial year-end

f) Reporting issuer status

g) Public listing status

h) Size of issuer's assets

ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION

a) Currency

b) Distribution date(s)

Start Date

End Date

2021-10-21

2021-10-21

c) Detailed purchaser information

SCHEDULE 1 V3.xlsx - 54 KB

d) Types of securities distributed

Canadian $

Security code

CUSIP

Number of

Single or lowest

Highest price

Total amount

number

securities

price

UBS

13,500,000.0000

0.0800

1,080,000.0000

Description of security:

Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

FTU

30,737,571.0000

0.0950

2,920,069.2700

Description of security: Each flow throw unit is comprised of one flow through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purc

e) Details of rights and convertible/exchangeable securities

e) Details of rights and convertible/exchangeable securities

Convertible/exchangeable security code: WNT
Underlying security code: CMS
Exercise price (Canadian $): 0.1200
Expiry date: 2022-10-21
Conversion ratio: 1:1

Convertible /

Underlying

Exercise price

Expiry date

exchangeable

security

(Canadian $)

Conversion ratio

(YYYY-MM-DD)

security code

code

Lowest

Highest

WNT

CMS

0.1200

2022-10-21

1:1

Describe other terms:

(if applicable)

f) Summary of the distribution by jurisdiction and exemption

Province or

Exemption relied on

No. of unique

Total amount

country

purchasers2a

(Canadian $)

Ontario

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

5

1,328,020.0000

Ontario

NI 45-106 2.5 [Family, friends and business associates]

1

9,994.0000

Saskatchewan

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

1

161,984.5000

Alberta

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

1

100,001.7500

Quebec

NI 45-106 2.3 [Accredited investor]

30

2,400,069.0200

Total dollar amount of securities distributed

4,000,069.2700

2b

Total dollar amount of securities distributed

4,000,069.2700

Total number of unique purchasers2b

38

ITEM 7 - INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRIBUTION

Date of

Previously

filed with or

Previously filed

Description

document or

Filename

delivered to

Submission ID

other material

regulator?

1.

Y

N

Disclaimer

Murchison Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
