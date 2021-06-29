Murchison Minerals : Successfully Identifies Surface Sulphide Mineralization over a Strike Length of at least 1.7 km at the PYC Target on its 100% Owned HPM Project

MURCHISON SUCCESSFULLY IDENTIFIES SURFACE SULPHIDE MINERALIZATION OVER A STRIKE LENGTH OF AT LEAST 1.7 KM AT THE PYC TARGET ON ITS 100% OWNED HPM PROJECT

June 29, 2021 (Toronto, Ontario): Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce that Murchison field geologists have recently identified significant sulphide mineralization on surface at Murchison's PYC showing over a strike length in excess of 1.7 km. This initial work indicates that PYC is highly prospective for potentially economic low-grade but high-tonnage of semi- massive Ni-Cu-Co-bearing sulphide mineralization. It is located approximately 8 km from existing power and rail infrastructure. Prior to completion of this field program, PYC had only been tested with two short drill holes in 2001 and 2009. These two holes respectively intersected 18.5 and 12.0 metres of disseminated to semi-massive sulphides grading 0.26% nickel, 0.13% copper and 500 ppm cobalt and 0.27% nickel, 0.20% copper and 500 ppm cobalt. Historic grab samples collected by Falconbridge in 1999 at PYC assayed as high as 0.76% Ni and 0.93% Cu.

In early June 2021, at the PYC target, 48 litho-geochem samples were collected and 28 short backpack holes were drilled. Assays are pending but preliminary portable XRF results confirm the presence of sulphides hosting Ni-Cu-Co mineralization (Figure 1). The width of sulphide mineralization perpendicular to strike was systematically mapped (Figure 2) using a Beep Mat instrument as well as tested with a fence of short holes using a backpack drill at one location, confirming the accuracy of the Beep Mat mapping. The fence of closely spaced drill holes confirmed the mineralized body to be approximately 59 metres wide at this particular site,

split between two parallel limbs (Figure 2), (28 and 31 metres wide) that were separated by 30 metres of unmineralized gabbro.

Preliminary geophysical modeling by Condor Consulting Inc. of the April 2021 VTEM-Plus data covering PYC suggests the conductor extends to at least 300 metres deep. In addition to the litho-geochem samples taken, the field team also collected a bulk sample of approximately 30 kg of semi-massive sulphides from PYC, which was submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Labs in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for QEMSCAN analysis to determine the sulphide phase hosting the Ni-Cu-Co mineralization. Murchison is planning future drilling at the PYC target.

Figure 1 - 1.08 metre backpack drill core from PYC displaying semi-massive sulphide mineralization

1 | P a g e

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. NEWS RELEASE