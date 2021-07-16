Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Murphy Oil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUR   US6267171022

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Partial Redemption of 6.875% Notes Due 2024

07/16/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Murphy Oil Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:MUR) announced today that it will redeem $150 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) on August 16, 2021, the redemption date for the Notes.

The redemption price for the Notes called for redemption will be equal to 101.719% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date in accordance with the terms of the Notes and the indenture under which the Notes were issued. The Notes to be redeemed will be selected in accordance with the procedures of The Depository Trust Company. Interest on the portion of the Notes selected for redemption will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Additional information concerning the terms of the redemption is contained in the notice distributed to holders of the Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution. This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “drive”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expressed confidence”, “forecast”, “future”, “goal”, “guidance”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “outlook”, “plan”, “position”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
04:40pMURPHY OIL : Unveils Partial Redemption of 2024 Notes
MT
04:39pMURPHY OIL CORP : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financi..
AQ
04:34pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Announces Partial Redemption of 6.875% Notes Due 2024
BU
07/15MURPHY OIL : Scotiabank Adjusts Murphy Oil's Price Target to $30 From $26, Keeps..
MT
07/15MURPHY OIL : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Murphy Oil's Price Target to $28 From $24..
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Backing Away from Session Highs in Late Trade
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising Amid More Gains for Crude Oil Thursday
MT
07/01MURPHY OIL : Truist Securities Adjusts Murphy Oil's Price Target to $36 From $24..
MT
06/30MURPHY OIL : UBS Adjusts Murphy Oil's Price Target to $27 From $18, Maintains Ne..
MT
06/28MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 176 M - -
Net income 2021 -199 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 3 224 M 3 224 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 20,88 $
Average target price 25,19 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claiborne P. Deming Independent Chairman
Eric M. Hambly Executive Vice President-Operations
Maria A. Martinez Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION72.56%3 905
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.74%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED13.09%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.52.78%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.03%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.33%40 294