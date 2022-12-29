Advanced search
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

December 29, 2022
42.99 USD   +3.09%
Murphy Oil Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

12/29/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to discuss fourth quarter 2022 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
Toll Free Dial-in: 888-886-7786
Conference ID: 99312590

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “drive”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expressed confidence”, “forecast”, “future”, “goal”, “guidance”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “outlook”, “plan”, “position”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events, results and plans, are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions (many of which are beyond our control) and are not guarantees of performance. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the company’s future operating results or activities and returns or the company's ability and decisions to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends or make share repurchases and other capital allocation decisions are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events, results or plans not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, which consequently could cause actual results or activities to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 853 M - -
Net income 2022 984 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 6 482 M 6 482 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 696
Free-Float 75,1%
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 41,70 $
Average target price 51,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger W. Jenkins COO & Executive VP-Exploration & Production
Thomas J. Mireles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claiborne P. Deming Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric M. Hambly Senior Vice President-Onshore
Maria A. Martinez Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION67.60%6 482
CHEVRON CORPORATION53.07%342 215
CONOCOPHILLIPS64.13%143 684
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.42%74 833
CNOOC LIMITED24.28%60 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.52%60 304