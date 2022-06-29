Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Murphy Oil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUR   US6267171022

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
31.56 USD   -6.07%
05:31pMurphy Oil Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/27MURPHY OIL : BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW CORPORATE OFFICERS - Form 8-K
PU
06/27Murphy Oil Names Paul Vaughan as Controller
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murphy Oil Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, August 4, 2022 to discuss second quarter 2022 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT
Toll Free Dial-in: 888-886-7786
Conference ID: 14108968

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “drive,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expressed confidence,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and natural gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the US or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
05:31pMurphy Oil Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
BU
06/27MURPHY OIL : BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW CORPORATE OFFICERS - Form 8-K
PU
06/27Murphy Oil Names Paul Vaughan as Controller
MT
06/27MURPHY OIL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
06/27Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/27Murphy Oil Corporation Board of Directors Elects New Corporate Officers
BU
06/24MURPHY OIL CORPORATION(NYSE : MUR) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24MURPHY OIL CORPORATION(NYSE : MUR) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24MURPHY OIL CORPORATION(NYSE : MUR) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24MURPHY OIL CORPORATION(NYSE : MUR) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 499 M - -
Net income 2022 732 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 079 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,59x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 5 221 M 5 221 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 696
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,56 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger W. Jenkins COO & Executive VP-Exploration & Production
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claiborne P. Deming Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Mireles Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Eric M. Hambly Senior Vice President-Onshore
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION27.27%5 221
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.92%120 839
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.19%69 296
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.39%64 325
CNOOC LIMITED30.51%63 614
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION103.17%57 834