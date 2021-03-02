Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy Oil Corporation    MUR

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2028

03/02/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Murphy Oil Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: MUR) announced today that it has priced an offering of $550 million of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2028 pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Company expects to close the offering on March 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, borrowings under its revolving credit facility or a combination thereof, to fund the full redemption of its outstanding 4.000% Senior Notes due 2022 and 3.700% Senior Notes due 2022 (together, the “Existing Notes”) and to pay any related premiums, fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and MUFG are acting as physical joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-227875) filed by the Company with the SEC and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. An investor may obtain free copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting:

BofA Securities
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd Floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255
Attn: Prospectus Department
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com
Telephone: (800) 294-1322

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In addition, this news release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Existing Notes.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “drive”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expressed confidence”, “forecast”, “future”, “goal”, “guidance”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “outlook”, “plan”, “position”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and natural gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where the Company does business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the US or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company files, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
05:59pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION  : Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 6.375% Senior Not..
BU
03:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Weaken After Crude Oil Reverses Earlier Gains
MT
01:35pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Adding to Early Gains After Crude Oil Reverses Mor..
MT
11:47aMurphy Oil Launches $550 Million Debt Offering
MT
07:25aMURPHY OIL CORPORATION  : Announces Offering of $550 Million of Senior Notes Due..
BU
02/26MURPHY OIL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Murphy Oil Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
02/17After $100 Million Malibu Purchase, WhatsApp Co-founder Jan Koum Pays $87 Mil..
DJ
02/12MURPHY OIL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Murphy Oil Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, S..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 922 M - -
Net income 2021 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,0x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 2 577 M 2 577 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15,14 $
Last Close Price 16,78 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claiborne P. Deming Independent Chairman
Eric M. Hambly Executive Vice President-Operations
Maria A. Martinez Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION38.68%2 577
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.56%71 273
CNOOC LIMITED23.12%52 666
EOG RESOURCES, INC.30.30%37 920
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED17.98%33 792
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.45%32 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ