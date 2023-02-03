Advanced search
Murphy Oil : Management Compensation - Form 8-K

02/03/2023
mur-20230131

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): February 3, 2023 (January 31, 2023)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 1-8590 71-0361522
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
9805 Katy Fwy, Suite G-200
Houston, Texas 77024
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(281)
675-9000
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
Not applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value MUR New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 (e) Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 31, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Murphy Oil Corporation approved a base salary increase for Thomas J. Mireles, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Mireles' base salary was increased to $575,000, effective February 1, 2023.

2

Signature
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Date: February 3, 2023
By: /s/ Paul D. Vaughan
Paul D. Vaughan
Vice President and Controller

3

Exhibit Index
Exhibit
No.
104 XBRL Instance Document

4

Attachments

Disclaimer

Murphy Oil Corporation published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 22:19:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
