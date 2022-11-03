Advanced search
    MUR   US6267171022

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

(MUR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
48.41 USD   -2.95%
Murphy Oil's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
Murphy Oil : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Murphy Oil : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Murphy Oil : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT
2022

THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

NOVEMBER 3, 2022

ROGER W. JENKINS

PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

www.murphyoilcorp.com 0

NYSE: MUR

Cautionary Statement and Investor Relations Contacts

Cautionary Note to US Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires oil and natural gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions. We may use certain terms in this presentation, such as "resource", "gross resource", "recoverable resource", "net risked PMEAN resource", "recoverable oil", "resource base", "EUR" or "estimated ultimate recovery" and similar terms that the SEC's rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. The SEC permits the optional disclosure of probable and possible reserves in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC's website.

Forward-Looking Statements - This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "drive", "estimate", "expect", "expressed confidence", "forecast", "future", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "position", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, results and plans, are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions (many of which are beyond our control) and are not guarantees of performance. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the company's future operating results or activities and returns or the company's ability and decisions to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends or make share repurchases and other capital allocation decisions are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events, results or plans not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, which consequently could cause actual results or activities to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC's website and from Murphy Oil Corporation's website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - This presentation refers to certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures. Definitions of these measures are included in the appendix.

Kelly Whitley

VP, Investor Relations & Communications 281-675-9107kelly_whitley@murphyoilcorp.com

Megan Larson

Staff Investor Relations Analyst 281-675-9470megan_larson@murphyoilcorp.com

Nathan Shanor

Investor Relations Analyst 713-941-9576nathan_shanor@murphyoilcorp.com

www.murphyoilcorp.com 1

NYSE: MUR

Why Murphy Oil?

Sustainable oil and natural gas assets that are safely operated with low carbon emissions intensity in three operating areas across North America

High-potential exploration portfolio with industry-leading offshore capabilities

Strong generator of free cash flow with capital allocation flexibility

Financial discipline has led to 60-year track record of returning capital to shareholders

Supported by multi-decade founding family, with meaningful board and management ownership

www.murphyoilcorp.com 2

NYSE: MUR

Progressing Strategic Priorities

DELEVEREXECUTE

EXPLORE

  • Reduced debt by $240 MM through redemption of remaining senior notes due 2024 and partial tender of senior notes due 2025 and 2028
  • Repurchased $8 MM of senior notes due 2042 in open market transactions during 3Q 2022
  • Announced $200 MM redemption of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2025, to occur on Nov 30, 2022
  • Positioned to begin second stage of capital allocation framework in 2023 with 25% of adjusted FCF* allocated to shareholder returns
  • Production continuing to exceed expectations from six wells in Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai fields
  • Maintaining industry-leading 96% uptime at King's Quay FPS
  • Achieving superior well results in Eagle Ford Shale and Tupper Montney
  • Closed acquisition of high-return,non-opbolt-on working interests in Gulf of Mexico
  • Received all permits in advance of spudding operated Tulum-1EXP well in offshore Mexico in 4Q 2022
  • Executed partnership agreement for Oso-1EXP well in Gulf of Mexico; expect to spud as operator in 4Q 2022
  • Assumed partner's position in Brazil's Potiguar Basin and now hold 100% working interest
  • Advancing 2023 exploration drilling plans with partners

ADVANCING CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK

Targeted returns to shareholders through share repurchases and potential dividend increases tied to debt levels

* Adjusted FCF is defined as cash flow from operations before WC change, less capital expenditures, distributions to NCI and projected payments, quarterly dividend and accretive acquisitions.

www.murphyoilcorp.com 3

NYSE: MUR

3Q 2022 Production, Pricing and Revenue Update

Oil Production Drives High Revenue

3Q 2022 Production

3Q 2022 Revenue

by Area

Onshore Canada

by Area

Eagle Ford Shale

$134 MM

Eagle Ford Shale

$287 MM

13%

21%

39,300 BOEPD

27%

37%

Onshore Canada

70,300 BOEPD

188.5

$1.1 BN

MBOEPD

42%

Offshore

60%

78,900 BOEPD

Offshore

$635 MM

3Q 2022 Production 188.5 MBOEPD, 57% Liquids

3Q 2022 Pricing

• Gulf of Mexico 76.2 MBOEPD

• $93.65 / BBL realized oil price

• 5.4 MBOEPD above guide, primarily due to less active hurricane season

• $36.87 / BBL realized natural gas liquids price

• Eagle Ford Shale 39.3 MBOEPD

2.2 MBOEPD above guide, primarily due to strong well performance

• $3.82 / MCF realized natural gas price

  • Tupper Montney 376 MMCFD
    • 3 MBOEPD below guide due to price-related royalty impacts

Note: Production volumes, sales volumes, reserves and financial amounts exclude noncontrolling interest, unless otherwise stated

Prices are shown excluding hedges and before transportation, gathering, processing

www.murphyoilcorp.com 4

NYSE: MUR

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Murphy Oil Corporation published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 760 M - -
Net income 2022 791 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 7 525 M 7 525 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 696
Free-Float 75,1%
Managers and Directors
Roger W. Jenkins COO & Executive VP-Exploration & Production
Thomas J. Mireles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Claiborne P. Deming Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric M. Hambly Senior Vice President-Onshore
Maria A. Martinez Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION85.41%7 525
CHEVRON CORPORATION52.11%349 402
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.27%161 051
EOG RESOURCES, INC.52.64%79 462
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.58%67 494
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION154.57%66 049