Murphy Oil : The following information is furnished pursuant to Item 5.07, “Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.” (Form 8-K)

The following information is furnished pursuant to Item 5.07, 'Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.'

On May 12, 2021, Murphy Oil Corporation held its annual meeting of stockholders. The results of voting related to matters brought before stockholders are shown below.





Proposal 1 - Election of Directors The directors proposed by management were elected with a tabulation of votes to the nearest share as shown below. Broker For Against Abstain Non-Votes T. Jay Collins 93,741,223 22,197,384 176,741 18,020,502 Steven A. Cossé 102,890,408 13,081,204 143,736 18,020,502 Claiborne P. Deming 113,444,246 2,534,385 136,717 18,020,502 Lawrence R. Dickerson 113,450,220 2,548,705 116,423 18,020,502 Roger W. Jenkins 113,997,958 2,001,505 115,885 18,020,502 Elisabeth W. Keller 113,265,424 2,652,970 196,954 18,020,502 James V. Kelley 108,813,968 6,864,910 436,470 18,020,502 R. Madison Murphy 113,250,405 2,752,413 112,530 18,020,502 Jeffrey W. Nolan 95,846,602 20,149,094 119,652 18,020,502 Robert N. Ryan, Jr. 96,172,294 19,801,248 141,806 18,020,502 Neal E. Schmale 93,487,932 22,470,931 156,485 18,020,502 Laura A. Sugg 95,660,473 20,303,202 151,673 18,020,502 Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation 94,391,411 21,438,879 285,058 18,020,502 Regarding an advisory vote on executive compensation, stockholders approved by vote the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as shown. Proposal 3 - Approval of the Proposed 2021 Stock Plan for Non-Employees 113,972,899 1,737,538 404,911 18,020,502 Regarding a vote to adopt the proposed 2021 Stock Plan for Non-Employee Directors (NED), stockholders approved by vote the 2021 NED Plan as shown. Proposal 4 - Approval of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 130,707,926 3,299,562 128,362 The earlier appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was approved by the vote of stockholders as shown.













Financial Statements and Exhibits

