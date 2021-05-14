Log in
Murphy Oil : The following information is furnished pursuant to Item 5.07, "Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders." (Form 8-K)

05/14/2021
The following information is furnished pursuant to Item 5.07, 'Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.'
On May 12, 2021, Murphy Oil Corporation held its annual meeting of stockholders. The results of voting related to matters brought before stockholders are shown below.

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
The directors proposed by management were elected with a tabulation of votes to the nearest share as shown below.
Broker
For Against Abstain Non-Votes
T. Jay Collins 93,741,223 22,197,384 176,741 18,020,502
Steven A. Cossé 102,890,408 13,081,204 143,736 18,020,502
Claiborne P. Deming 113,444,246 2,534,385 136,717 18,020,502
Lawrence R. Dickerson 113,450,220 2,548,705 116,423 18,020,502
Roger W. Jenkins 113,997,958 2,001,505 115,885 18,020,502
Elisabeth W. Keller 113,265,424 2,652,970 196,954 18,020,502
James V. Kelley 108,813,968 6,864,910 436,470 18,020,502
R. Madison Murphy 113,250,405 2,752,413 112,530 18,020,502
Jeffrey W. Nolan 95,846,602 20,149,094 119,652 18,020,502
Robert N. Ryan, Jr. 96,172,294 19,801,248 141,806 18,020,502
Neal E. Schmale 93,487,932 22,470,931 156,485 18,020,502
Laura A. Sugg 95,660,473 20,303,202 151,673 18,020,502
Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation 94,391,411 21,438,879 285,058 18,020,502
Regarding an advisory vote on executive compensation, stockholders approved by vote the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as shown.
Proposal 3 - Approval of the Proposed 2021 Stock Plan for Non-Employees 113,972,899 1,737,538 404,911 18,020,502
Regarding a vote to adopt the proposed 2021 Stock Plan for Non-Employee Directors (NED), stockholders approved by vote the 2021 NED Plan as shown.
Proposal 4 - Approval of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 130,707,926 3,299,562 128,362
The earlier appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was approved by the vote of stockholders as shown.



Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)



Disclaimer

Murphy Oil Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 19:12:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
