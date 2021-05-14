Murphy Oil : The following information is furnished pursuant to Item 5.07, “Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.” (Form 8-K)
05/14/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
The following information is furnished pursuant to Item 5.07, 'Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.'
On May 12, 2021, Murphy Oil Corporation held its annual meeting of stockholders. The results of voting related to matters brought before stockholders are shown below.
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
The directors proposed by management were elected with a tabulation of votes to the nearest share as shown below.
Broker
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
T. Jay Collins
93,741,223
22,197,384
176,741
18,020,502
Steven A. Cossé
102,890,408
13,081,204
143,736
18,020,502
Claiborne P. Deming
113,444,246
2,534,385
136,717
18,020,502
Lawrence R. Dickerson
113,450,220
2,548,705
116,423
18,020,502
Roger W. Jenkins
113,997,958
2,001,505
115,885
18,020,502
Elisabeth W. Keller
113,265,424
2,652,970
196,954
18,020,502
James V. Kelley
108,813,968
6,864,910
436,470
18,020,502
R. Madison Murphy
113,250,405
2,752,413
112,530
18,020,502
Jeffrey W. Nolan
95,846,602
20,149,094
119,652
18,020,502
Robert N. Ryan, Jr.
96,172,294
19,801,248
141,806
18,020,502
Neal E. Schmale
93,487,932
22,470,931
156,485
18,020,502
Laura A. Sugg
95,660,473
20,303,202
151,673
18,020,502
Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation
94,391,411
21,438,879
285,058
18,020,502
Regarding an advisory vote on executive compensation, stockholders approved by vote the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as shown.
Proposal 3 - Approval of the Proposed 2021 Stock Plan for Non-Employees
113,972,899
1,737,538
404,911
18,020,502
Regarding a vote to adopt the proposed 2021 Stock Plan for Non-Employee Directors (NED), stockholders approved by vote the 2021 NED Plan as shown.
Proposal 4 - Approval of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
130,707,926
3,299,562
128,362
The earlier appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was approved by the vote of stockholders as shown.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d)
Exhibits
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
Murphy Oil Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 19:12:37 UTC.