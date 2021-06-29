Canada's Couche-Tard tops sales estimates as fuel demand rebounds

Customers in the United States and some Canadian provinces have begun to emerge from prolonged lockdowns, boosting sales at retail outlets including Couche-Tard and peers Casey's General Stores Inc and Murphy USA Inc.

Revenue from Couche-Tard's fuel business, including its European, Canadian and American markets, jumped 32% to $8.35 billion.

Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 25, from $9.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected total revenue of $11.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Couche-Tard shareholders fell to $563.9 million from $576.3 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)