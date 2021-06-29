Log in
    MUSA   US6267551025

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
Canada's Couche-Tard tops sales estimates as fuel demand rebounds

06/29/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
(Reuters) -Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Customers in the United States and some Canadian provinces have begun to emerge from prolonged lockdowns, boosting sales at retail outlets including Couche-Tard and peers Casey's General Stores Inc and Murphy USA Inc.

Revenue from Couche-Tard's fuel business, including its European, Canadian and American markets, jumped 32% to $8.35 billion.

Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 25, from $9.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected total revenue of $11.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Couche-Tard shareholders fell to $563.9 million from $576.3 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 925 M - -
Net income 2021 252 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 3 576 M 3 576 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 53,3%
Managers and Directors
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Terry P. Hatten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Renee M. Bacon Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.1.48%3 555
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.23.18%6 502
PARKLAND CORPORATION-2.67%4 740
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-19.17%4 190
VIVO ENERGY PLC15.41%1 727
ARKO CORP.3.33%1 156