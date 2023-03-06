Murphy : Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference March 2023

Cautionary statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the volatility and level of crude oil and gasoline prices, the pace and success of our expansion plan, our relationship with Walmart, political and regulatory uncertainty, our ability to realize projected synergies from the acquisition of QuickChek and successfully expand our food and beverage offerings, uncontrollable natural hazards, and adverse market conditions or tax consequences, among other things. For further discussion of risk factors, see "Risk Factors" in the Murphy USA registration statement on our latest form 10-Q and 10-K. Murphy USA undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

The Murphy USA financial information in this presentation is derived from the audited and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Murphy USA, Inc. for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015. Please reference our most recent 10-K,10-Q, and 8-K filings for the latest information.

If this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, we have provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the Appendix to this presentation.

Christian Pikul, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A

Christian.pikul@murphyusa.com