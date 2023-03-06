Murphy : Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference March 2023
Cautionary statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the volatility and level of crude oil and gasoline prices, the pace and success of our expansion plan, our relationship with Walmart, political and regulatory uncertainty, our ability to realize projected synergies from the acquisition of QuickChek and successfully expand our food and beverage offerings, uncontrollable natural hazards, and adverse market conditions or tax consequences, among other things. For further discussion of risk factors, see "Risk Factors" in the Murphy USA registration statement on our latest form 10-Q and 10-K. Murphy USA undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
The Murphy USA financial information in this presentation is derived from the audited and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Murphy USA, Inc. for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015. Please reference our most recent 10-K,10-Q, and 8-K filings for the latest information.
If this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, we have provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the Appendix to this presentation.
Significant shareholder returns since 2013 Spin
Executed long-term strategy
Cumulative Shareholder Returns
Unit growth, format evolution, and network improvements grew adjusted EBITDA
Improved breakeven economics enhanced competitiveness/attractiveness of EDLP offer
Disciplined capital allocation rewarded long- term investors
Maintained agile business model
Profitability increased through cycles of both economic growth and contraction
Relative advantage widened during pandemic induced industry shocks
Utilized appropriate leverage to enable growth and sustain a conservative B/S
Achieved exceptional 2022 results
Higher performing new stores accretive to SS metrics and benefited from macro factors
Investments in fuel pricing, tobacco merchandising, and loyalty led to share gains
Enhanced FCF generation accelerated share repurchases and organic growth
As of 12/31/2022
620%
248%
179%
40%
57% 22%
97%
-18%-20%
1-Year
5-Year
Since Spin
MUSA
S&P 500
Russell 2000
Adjusted EBITDA Since 2018
$1,200
$1,191
$1,000
$723
$828
$800
$600
$412
$423
$400
$200
$0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2018
Credible track record underpins next decade of value creation
Past Decade Proof Points
Added 500+ new stores to the network
Razed & Rebuilt 177 stores
Acquired Food & Beverage capabilities through targeted M&A
Increased profitability through new store performance, captured share with retail pricing excellence, and leveraged scale to enhance fuel supply advantage
Grew merchandise contribution dollars via share gains in tobacco and increased customer engagement through MDR
Optimized low-cost structure to support EDLP strategy while building winning culture
Introduced scalable systems and processes, invested in critical IT infrastructure to support best in class retail capabilities
Prioritized disciplined capital allocation with growth and share repurchase
Reduced share count 53% since Spin
Initiated and grew dividend to provide ratable shareholder distributions
Value Creation Drivers
Organic
Growth
*
Fuel
Contribution
+
Fuel
Breakeven
‐
Corporate
Costs
/
Shareholder
Distributions
Next Decade Objectives
Add 40 to 50 new stores per annum
Improve network with Raze and Rebuilds, store remodels, store of the future
Consider high-quality M&A to build scale and augment unit growth
Leverage low-price position to drive further share gains from growing customer segments seeking affordability
Execute distinctive branded F&B initiatives to improve in-store returns
Expand loyalty reach, impact, and profitability through digital transformation
Invest in capabilities to preserve and perpetuate our advantaged model over the long-term
Accelerate high return unit growth
Allocate excess free cash flow to further reduce share count and grow dividend
Flex balance sheet as needed to support growth and optimize equity returns
Industry structure reflects marginal retailer economics
NACS Bottom Half(1) Cost Structure and Profitability
Marginal Player Cost Structure Economics
Cents per Gallon (cpg), Same Firm Data from 2007 through 2022
Impact of Relative Pressure on Marginal Retailer
Operating Profit
Facilities
Payment Fees
FBE
APSM
9
40
38
Volume
14
35
70K
6
9
30
17
3
25
90K
10
22
9
20
5
9
9
110K
2
4
4
15
2
2
7
8
7
7
10
20
6
9
9
6
5
5
5
7
5
3
4
4
0
2
2
2
2022 NACS
Lower
Inside
2022 Marginal
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Bottom Half
Volume
Sales
Player
Cost Structure
Deterioration
Cost Structure
Fuel Breakeven and Margin Drivers
Industry Fuel Margin is determined by Marginal Players economics
Bottom Half Operators price based on Marginal Players that price higher or lower based on their cost structure
Marginal Player Breakeven economics impacted by lower Fuel Volumes, deteriorating Merchandise Margin and Cost Inflation
For reference, 2022 OPIS Avg per Store Month Fuel Volumes 70-75K
Marginal Player 'Profit' is effectively take-home pay which is further constrained by outside inflationary pressures
NACS 3rd and 4th Quartile Data
Fuel Breakeven (FBE) is Operating Expenses net of Inside Margin
Source: Analysis of NACS Same Firm Data (2007-2022) will not match Individual SOI annual publications; OPIS DemandPro