    MUSA   US6267551025

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
280.99 USD   -1.57%
Murphy USA Announces $25 Million Gift to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation

12/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Murphy USA announced today that its Board of Directors had recently approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation which will continue to support positive changes in local communities with an emphasis on El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The Foundation funds the Company’s matching gifts, including the annual United Way campaign, in addition to all the other charities our employees choose to support with their personal giving. In addition, this gift will allow the Foundation to sustain its three key priorities of funding programs that support education and workforce development, infrastructure revitalization and community health and well-being. Recent examples of support include the Murphy USA Student Athlete Academic Success Center at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and the capital campaign for the South Arkansas Arts Center, both of which have received previous support from the Foundation. The Foundation also annually sponsors the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout as part of the EPSON tour which is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA. The Shootout raises funds for the Foundation and has recently focused its giving on women’s healthcare initiatives as a top priority.

Murphy USA President and CEO, Andrew Clyde commented, “Murphy USA and its Board of Directors are firmly committed to the communities where we live and work, especially in South Arkansas and our headquarters town of El Dorado. By making this donation to our Foundation, we will continue to look for ways to make a positive impact with all of our key stakeholders.”

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 240 among Fortune 500 companies.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 747 M - -
Net income 2022 665 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 6 450 M 6 450 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 430
Free-Float 44,1%
Managers and Directors
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Terry P. Hatten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Renee M. Bacon Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.43.55%6 450
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.12.43%44 127
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-27.38%3 284
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-12.45%2 625
ARKO CORP.-2.85%1 023
PTG ENERGY-4.64%687