  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Murphy USA Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUSA   US6267551025

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
281.59 USD   +0.38%
04:42pMurphy Usa Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pMURPHY USA INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:40pMurphy USA Inc. Announces Dividend Increase
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Murphy USA Inc. Announces Dividend Increase

05/04/2023 | 04:40pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy USA Inc. of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 per share on an annualized basis, reflecting a 3% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 240 among Fortune 500 companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to our M&A activity, anticipated store openings, fuel margins, merchandise margins, sales of RINs, trends in the Company’s operations, dividends and share repurchases. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may differ materially from historical results or current expectations depending upon factors including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to realize projected synergies from the acquisition of QuickChek and successfully expand our food and beverage offerings; the Company’s ability to continue to maintain a good business relationship with Walmart; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, including the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits from such growth initiatives, and the timely completion of construction associated with the Company’s newly planned stores which may be impacted by the financial health of third parties; the Company’s ability to effectively manage the Company’s inventory, disruptions in the Company’s supply chain and the Company’s ability to control costs; geopolitical events that impact the supply and demand and price of crude oil; the impact of severe weather events, such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes; the impact of a global health pandemic; the impact of any systems failures, cybersecurity and/or security breaches of the company or its vendor partners, including any security breach that results in theft, transfer or unauthorized disclosure of customer, employee or company information or the Company’s compliance with information security and privacy laws and regulations in the event of such an incident; successful execution of the Company’s information technology strategy; reduced demand for our products due to the implementation of more stringent fuel economy and greenhouse gas reduction requirements, or increasingly widespread adoption of electric vehicle technology; future tobacco or e-cigarette legislation and any other efforts that make purchasing tobacco products more costly or difficult could hurt the Company’s revenues and impact gross margins; changes to the Company’s capital allocation, including the timing, declaration, amount and payment of any future dividends or levels of the Company’s share repurchases, or management of operating cash; the market price of the Company’s stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company’s cash flows from operations, and general economic conditions; compliance with debt covenants; availability and cost of credit; and changes in interest rates. Murphy USA’s SEC reports, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, contain other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. Murphy USA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

Source: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MURPHY USA INC.
12:14pStephens Adjusts Murphy USA's Price Target to $360 From $345, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
11:28aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Murphy USA to $240 From $224, Maintains Sell Rati..
MT
10:27aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Murphy USA to $330 From $325, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
05/03Transcript : Murphy USA Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/02Murphy USA's Q1 Earnings, Operating Revenue Decline; Sets $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Pr..
MT
05/02Murphy Usa : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02Murphy USA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MURPHY USA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 605 M - -
Net income 2023 464 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 0,55%
Capitalization 6 111 M 6 111 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 550
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart MURPHY USA INC.
Duration : Period :
Murphy USA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY USA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 280,53 $
Average target price 299,29 $
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Renee M. Bacon Chief Merchandising Officer & SVP-Sales
Frederic L. Holliger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.-1.22%6 111
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.16%48 514
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.13.16%3 147
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-19.29%2 792
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.92.34%1 299
ARKO CORP.-6.70%972
