    MUSA   US6267551025

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
272.81 USD   -2.41%
05:31pMurphy USA Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
2022Murphy USA Announces $25 Million Gift to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation
BU
2022No Christmas rally this year?
MS
Murphy USA Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

01/03/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary fourth quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-888-330-2384 and referencing conference ID number 6680883. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 240 among Fortune 500 companies.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 747 M - -
Net income 2022 665 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 6 316 M 6 316 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 430
Free-Float 44,1%
Managers and Directors
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Terry P. Hatten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Renee M. Bacon Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.0.00%6 316
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.0.00%44 129
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-5.79%3 073
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-5.79%2 440
ARKO CORP.0.00%1 040
PTG ENERGY-1.38%702