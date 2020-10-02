Log in
Murphy USA Inc.    MUSA

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Murphy USA Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

10/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

EL DORADO, Ark., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary third quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-833-968-2218 and referencing conference ID number 4728178. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 sites located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Source: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul – Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Christian.Pikul@murphyusa.com

Mitchell Freer – Investor Relations Analyst
Mitchell.Freer@murphyusa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 234 M - -
Net income 2020 378 M - -
Net Debt 2020 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 732 M 3 732 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 250
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart MURPHY USA INC.
Duration : Period :
Murphy USA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY USA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 147,33 $
Last Close Price 127,92 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Renee M. Bacon Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Terry P. Hatten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.9.10%3 732
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-30.16%4 335
PARKLAND CORPORATION-26.20%3 957
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-23.39%3 764
VIVO ENERGY PLC-39.56%1 220
PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.25%1 010
