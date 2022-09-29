Advanced search
    MUSA   US6267551025

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
277.48 USD   +0.01%
Murphy USA Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will release preliminary third quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-888-330-2384 and referencing conference ID number 6680883. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 240 among Fortune 500 companies.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 963 M - -
Net income 2022 572 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 6 479 M 6 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 430
Free-Float 45,7%
Managers and Directors
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Terry P. Hatten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Renee M. Bacon Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.39.25%6 479
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.5.74%41 838
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-18.83%3 603
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-18.50%2 405
ARKO CORP.6.84%1 125
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.10.34%846