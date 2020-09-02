Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Murphy USA Inc.    MUSA

MURPHY USA INC.

(MUSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Murphy USA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

EL DORADO, Ark., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) will be presenting virtually at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 2:30 PM ET. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 sites located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Source: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul – Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Christian.Pikul@murphyusa.com 

Mitchell Freer – Investor Relations Analyst
Mitchell.Freer@murphyusa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MURPHY USA INC.
04:31pMurphy USA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
09/01MURPHY USA INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
09/01Murphy USA Announces Participation in Walmart+
GL
09/01Walmart unveils membership service with free delivery, no lines
RE
08/12Murphy USA Raises $1 Million and Counting for Boys & Girls Clubs of America
GL
07/30MURPHY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/22SEVEN & I, COUCHE-TARD, TDR TO MAKE : sources
RE
07/21MURPHY USA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21MURPHY USA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
07/21Murphy USA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 242 M - -
Net income 2020 377 M - -
Net Debt 2020 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 008 M 4 008 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 250
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart MURPHY USA INC.
Duration : Period :
Murphy USA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY USA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 147,00 $
Last Close Price 137,36 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Andrew Clyde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Madison Murphy Chairman
Renee M. Bacon Senior Vice President-Sales & Operations
Malynda K. West Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Fuels
Terry P. Hatten Chief Information Officer & SVP-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY USA INC.19.76%4 008
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-26.17%4 812
PARKLAND CORPORATION-22.03%4 255
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-18.96%4 181
VIVO ENERGY PLC-39.32%1 276
PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.77%991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group