    MCA   AU000000MCA4

MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(MCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murray Cod Australia : Application for quotation of securities - MCA

01/14/2022 | 12:42am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MCA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

60,000,000

13/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

74143928625

1.3

ASX issuer code

MCA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MCAAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MCA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

60,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/1/2022

personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Mr Mathew Ryan

M & B Ryan Pty Ltd

Mr Roger Commins

Brigalow Enterprises Pty Ltd

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

40,000,000

20,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 13/1/2022

only

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

60,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

personalFor

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The options were issued pursuant to the Consideration Offer in the Replacement Prospectus dated 5 December 2016.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Murray Cod Australia Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20,2 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2022 -1,05 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2022 7,23 M 5,26 M 5,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 -219x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 221 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Murray Cod Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,32 AUD
Average target price 0,51 AUD
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathew John Ryan Managing Director & Director
Ross James Anderson Executive Chairman
Martin Andrew Priestly Independent Non-Executive Director
David Crow Independent Non-Executive Director
George Roger Commins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED5.00%161
CORTEVA, INC.3.34%35 614
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.2.44%20 767
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED0.89%4 143
QL RESOURCES BERHAD10.07%2 913
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.10.86%1 695