Murray Cod Australia : Application for quotation of securities - MCA
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday January 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MCA
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
60,000,000
13/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
74143928625
1.3
ASX issuer code
MCA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
MCAAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
MCA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
60,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
3/1/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
3/1/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Mr Mathew Ryan
M & B Ryan Pty Ltd
Mr Roger Commins
Brigalow Enterprises Pty Ltd
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
40,000,000
20,000,000
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue date
13/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
60,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.07500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The options were issued pursuant to the Consideration Offer in the Replacement Prospectus dated 5 December 2016.
Application for quotation of +securities
Sales 2022
20,2 M
14,7 M
14,7 M
Net income 2022
-1,05 M
-0,76 M
-0,76 M
Net cash 2022
7,23 M
5,26 M
5,26 M
P/E ratio 2022
-219x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
221 M
161 M
161 M
EV / Sales 2022
10,6x
EV / Sales 2023
6,55x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
74,7%
Chart MURRAY COD AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,32 AUD
Average target price
0,51 AUD
Spread / Average Target
59,4%
