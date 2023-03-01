Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Murray Income Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
    MUT   GB0006111123

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC

(MUT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:02:08 2023-03-01 am EST
871.13 GBX   +0.71%
05:08aMurray Income Trust underperforms against benchmark in half-year
AN
02/16MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Murray Income Trust underperforms against benchmark in half-year

03/01/2023 | 05:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Murray Income Trust PLC on Wednesday reported a higher net asset value than half a year before, amid optimism for the future.

The Edinburgh-based investment trust focused on risk-averse income seekers said NAV as at December 31 was 880.2 pence, up 1.8% from 864.9p at June 30. NAV total return was 4.0%, underperforming against its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, which had a total return of 5.1%. Murray cited strikes and inflation in the UK.

The company was optimistic in its outlook, saying that inflation may have peaked and that the UK has returned to political stability.

"A new mood is emerging: higher hourly wage rates and better terms and conditions in return for productivity improvements is a recipe for future prosperity. Something is clearly starting to change here,"

Chair Neil Rogan said.

"While the national mood is clearly and rightly pessimistic, there are some grounds for optimism. Remember that 2022 turned out to be nothing like the way it was forecasted to be a year ago. It wouldn't be a surprise if 2023 confounds forecasts too."

Murray Income Trust shares were 0.6% higher at 869.83p each in London on Wednesday morning. The stock is up 5.9% over the past 12 months.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

